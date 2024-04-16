Stunning converted Kemnay mill with luxury interior reduced by £35,000

A stunning four-bedroom steading conversion, situated in an idyllic location has been reduced by £35,000.

Backhill Steading is set in tranquil woodlands and has approximately half an acre of land.

The former mill located in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire dates back to the 1800s and has been given a complete makeover by the current owner.

Property has been reduced from £475,000

Backhill Steading was previously on the market for a fixed price of £475,000, but has since been reduced to a bargain price of £440,000.

The four-bedroom detached house is filled with contemporary design elements as well as modern amenities, making it a perfect family home.

There are four bedrooms on the ground floor, two of which have en-suite wet rooms with rainfall showers.

The principal bedroom boasts a pitched ceiling and French doors that lead to a courtyard garden.

Balcony offers panoramic views of the property

A balcony wraps around the house, offering stunning views of the greenery surrounding the property.

Downstairs you will find a utility room with white gloss units, as well as an American-style fridge freezer, washing machine and tumble dryer, that come with the home.

The kitchen is only four years old and is perfect for hosting dinner parties.

It features quartz sparkle finish work-surfaces completed with glass splashbacks above.

Integrated appliances include an oven, microwave with warming drawer, dishwasher, fridge freezer, induction hob and there is even an Aga.

There is also full-width patio doors leading to the balcony from the kitchen.

Light is drawn in from every corner upon entering the home, as there are glazed side panels on the hardwood front door, as well as full-height patio doors in the lounge.

Backhill Steading is filled with contemporary design elements as oak doors, oak finishings and quality fixtures feature throughout.

The home includes an electric charging point

Outside there is a spacious garden which boasts a sunken lawn, tall pine trees and a large driveway offering parking for numerous vehicles.

This all leads to a detached triple garage with a power light and electric charging point.

The property is just a stone’s throw away from Inverurie, Dyce or Aberdeen, making it a commuters dream location.

Estate agent, Savills, describe the property as “stylish and contemporary” adding, “common themes are the oak doors, oak finishes and Swarovski crystal finish door handles.”

To find out more about this property which is listed on Savills, click here.