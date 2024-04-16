Stunning converted Kemnay mill with luxury interior reduced by £35,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning converted Kemnay mill with luxury interior reduced by £35,000

The property dating back to the 1800s has been converted into a family home.

By Shanay Taylor
Backhill Steading is on the market for £440,000.
Backhill Steading is on the market for £440,000. Image: Savills.

A stunning four-bedroom steading conversion, situated in an idyllic location has been reduced by £35,000.

Backhill Steading is set in tranquil woodlands and has approximately half an acre of land.

The former mill located in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire dates back to the 1800s and has been given a complete makeover by the current owner.

The home has been reduced by £35,000. Image: Savills.

Property has been reduced from £475,000

Backhill Steading was previously on the market for a fixed price of £475,000, but has since been reduced to a bargain price of £440,000.

The four-bedroom detached house is filled with contemporary design elements as well as modern amenities, making it a perfect family home.

The principal bedroom leads to a courtyard garden. Image: Savills.

There are four bedrooms on the ground floor, two of which have en-suite wet rooms with rainfall showers.

The principal bedroom boasts a pitched ceiling and French doors that lead to a courtyard garden.

Balcony offers panoramic views of the property

A balcony wraps around the house, offering stunning views of the greenery surrounding the property.

There is a balcony with stunning views. Image: Savills.

Downstairs you will find a utility room with white gloss units, as well as an American-style fridge freezer, washing machine and tumble dryer, that come with the home.

The kitchen is only four years old and is perfect for hosting dinner parties.

The kitchen is airy and spacious. Image: Savills.

It features quartz sparkle finish work-surfaces completed with glass splashbacks above.

Integrated appliances include an oven, microwave with warming drawer, dishwasher, fridge freezer, induction hob and there is even an Aga.

Light draws in from every corner. Image: Savills.

There is also full-width patio doors leading to the balcony from the kitchen.

Light is drawn in from every corner upon entering the home, as there are glazed side panels on the hardwood front door, as well as full-height patio doors in the lounge.

Patio doors feature in the lounge. Image: Savills.

Backhill Steading is filled with contemporary design elements as oak doors, oak finishings and quality fixtures feature throughout.

The home includes an electric charging point

Outside there is a spacious garden which boasts a sunken lawn, tall pine trees and a large driveway offering parking for numerous vehicles.

There is a rainfall shower. Image: Savills.

This all leads to a detached triple garage with a power light and electric charging point.

The property is just a stone’s throw away from Inverurie, Dyce or Aberdeen, making it a commuters dream location.

Estate agent, Savills, describe the property as “stylish and contemporary” adding, “common themes are the oak doors, oak finishes and Swarovski crystal finish door handles.”

To find out more about this property which is listed on Savills, click here.

