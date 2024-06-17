Outlander star Sam Heughan takes fishing lessons in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Outlander star Sam Heughan takes fishing lessons in Aberdeenshire

The actor was described as a 'natural'.

By Louise Glen
Sam Heughan of Outlander fame with William Peake of Twin Peakes Fly Fishing
Sam Heughan and William Peake fishing on the River Deveron. Image: Twin Peakes Fly Fishing.

Outlander star Sam Heughan has been described as a “natural talent” after taking up fly fishing in Aberdeenshire.

The Dumfries-born actor was staying with a friend at Avochie Estate in near Huntly when he called on a local company to show him the ropes of casting.

As part of his rod casting lessons, he spent an afternoon on the River Deveron learning how to fly fish for salmon and trout with expert William Peake.

In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old actor said: “Huge thank you @river_deveron !

“Lucky to enjoy the beauty of @avochie.estate and the Scottish weather.”

Joking: “Fish love the rain?”.

Sam heughan on the River Deveron fly fishing.
Sam Heughan and William Peake fishing on the River Deveron. Image: Twin Peakes Fly Fishing.

He then thanked the Aberdeenshire company for their help.

He said: “Huge thank you to @twinpeakesflyfishing for your tuition, guidance and patience!”

‘An absolutely lovely guy’

Sam was fishing on the River Deveron inside the Avochie Estate, and area known for its fine salmon and trout fishing.

William Peake, who runs Twin Peakes Fly Fishing, said: “He was an absolutely lovely guy.

“He had fished with maggots as a child.

“Sam always wanted to give fly fishing a go.

“He was staying at one of the beautiful cottages at Avochie with a friend, and got in touch with us.

“It was just for an afternoon but he showed real talent. We fished for salmon and then moved on to trout.

sam Heughan fly fishing on the River Deveron.
Sam Heughan fly fishing on the River Deveron. Image: Twin Peakes Fly Fishing.

“He managed to pick up fly fishing very quickly. He was good and a bit of a natural.”

Twin Peakes Fly Fishing is run by brothers Alastair and William Peake.

William has been guiding people to fish in Scotland and over the world for 15 years

He describes himself as “extremely passionate” about every aspect of fly fishing, something he enjoys sharing with other anglers.

A trout caught by Sam Heughan.
Sam Heughan hooked two fish on the River Deveron and released them back into the river. Image: Twin Peakes Fly Fishing.

He is a “certified casting instructor”  and can be found giving casting lessons at the company’s fly fishing school.

Sam Heughan shot to stardom as Jamie Fraser in the hit TV series Outlander.

Peterhead actor Peter Mullan has been cast to star in the show’s prequel.

