Peterhead star cast in Outlander prequel series

Peter Mullan has been in films such as Trainspotting, Children of Men and War Horse.

By Ross Hempseed
Peter Mullan from Peterhead to star in Outlander spin-off series. Image: AP Photo/Sony Pictures Television.
Peter Mullan from Peterhead to star in Outlander spin-off series. Image: AP Photo/Sony Pictures Television.

Peter Mullan, who hails from Peterhead, is set to star in the new Outlander prequel series.

The Blue Tooner was born and raised in the Aberdeenshire town before heading to university and onto acting.

He began his career on stage and has since gone on to have roles in some of the most recognised Scottish films, such as Trainspotting and Braveheart.

He is perhaps most known for his portrayal of Joe in the 1988 Ken Loach film My Name Is Joe.

In the 2000s and 2010s, he had roles in big-budget films such as Harry Potter and the Death Hallows – Part 1, Children of Men and War Horse.

A scene from TV show Outlander.
The prequel will showcase the separate love stories of Jamie Fraser’s parents in the 18th century and Claire Beauchamp parents in WWI England. Image: Starz.

He has also made appearances in several TV shows, including Ozark and Westworld.

Mullan is now set to return to his homeland to film the new prequel series to Outlander.

The incredibly popular show set in Scotland has been responsible for a major boost in tourism, especially from the US, to the Highlands and other notable filming locations featured in the series.

What role will Peter Mullan play in new Outlander series?

The new series entitled Outlander: Blood of My Blood will tell the parallel stories of the main series characters Jamie Fraser and Claire Beauchamp’s parents in 18th-century Scotland and WWI England.

Mullan will appear as Red Jacob MacKenzie alongside other actors like Harriet Slater, Tony Curran and Jeremy Irvine.

While no official date for the prequel series has been confirmed, the main series of Outlander will celebrate 10 years on screen, with the second half of the seventh series airing this November.

Highland Outlander Day was a step back to the time of Jamie and Claire Fraser

