‘Inventive’ plans to demolish farm to make way for 19 self-build plots at Peterculter

“Inventive” plans for 19 homes in secluded woods by Peterculter have been approved – after “socially divisive” proposals for a gated community were dropped.

John Adam and Son has been given permission to knock down a derelict farmhouse and sheds to make way for the new housing development off Culter House Road.

Outline plans for 19 self-build homes at the scenic spot have been approved at the Woodend site, just off the A93 North Deeside Road.

A first development of its kind in Aberdeen, those building a home there will be able to make a start without first acquiring land.

They would still have to submit plans to the council, but developers say they will have taken care of a lot of the hassle for them.

John Adam and Son will build the common infrastructure such as waterworks, before individual builders have their own designs agreed by the city.

Where will the homes be built?

The plans show the Strawberry Grange site will nestled among woodland on Culter House Road.

Currently, the ground is occupied by a crumbling farmhouse, along with sheds and other agricultural buildings.

The farm itself dates back to the 19th century.

Previous plans for a housing development on the site were submitted back in 2011 and 2012.

But these were rejected as councillors argued there was already adequate housing in the area.

What will the new site look like?

Plans show the new development will have room for 19 self-build houses.

Potential buyers will have the chance to design their own bespoke home, whilst avoiding the troubles of acquiring the land.

Drawings reveal a central cul-de-sac with roads branching off to serve individual plots.

But homebuilders will be tied to fitting in with a design code, agreed by John Adam and Son and the council.

Senior planner Dineke Brasier said: “At least there will be some consistency across the design. But they will be free within those parameters to set their own design.”

Woodland surrounds the site to the north and south which developers say will be preserved with a “buffer zone” bordering the plots.

What did the council have to say about the self-build house plans at Peterculter?

The city planning committee approved the plans, but councillors did raise concerns about the proposal…

Local member Marie Boulton brought up the issue of few spaces being available at local schools.

She said the council could be “hanging themselves out to dry” if the issue wasn’t looked at.

Council chiefs explained that a new pupil forecast was being developed to determine how many are expected to enroll in the area in the coming years.

This comes after plans were rejected for an expansion to the Bancon Homes site in Milltimber, due to similar worries about school capacity.

Peterculter house plans approved following ‘positive’ changes

Plans for the Strawberry Grange development had to undergo a few tweaks before councillors were happy to give them the green light.

The biggest change was doing away with the idea of creating the houses as a “gated community”.

Planner Dineke Brasier had previously cautioned that this would “set a terrible precedent for socially divisive gated communities”.

Councillor Martin Greig welcomed the change of tact, saying it would make the site “more inclusive”.

He added: “It’s a very inventive and interesting development with real variation.”

