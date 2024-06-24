Paul Third: Jimmy Thelin needs the trust of his players if he is to succeed at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Jimmy Thelin needs the trust of his players if he is to succeed at Aberdeen

Dons players can expect a new approach from a manager full of ideas as the Thelin era gets under way.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Dons boss Jimmy Thelin. Image: Bildbyran
By Paul Third

The dawn of a new era.

It feels like a phrase which has been attached to Aberdeen every summer for the past four years.

But while Dons fans have been asked to get behind Stephen Glass, Jim Goodwin and Barry Robson in the last three summers this one feels different.

In Jimmy Thelin Dons chairman Dave Cormack and his board have taken a huge break from the norm.

The Swede is just the second continental manager of the club since the late Ebbe Skovdahl had the honour of being the first when he swapped Brondby for the Granite City 25 years ago.

Thelin and Skovdahl share similarities

There are some commonalities between the new Dons boss and the Great Dane who pitched up at Pittodrie in 1999.

They are two Scandinavians for starters and both arrive at Aberdeen from clubs where they were revered.

The duo also share the same environment they are moving to in trying to rouse a sleeping giant in Scottish football.

Skovdahl was everyone’s favourite uncle, a man who had been there and done it, usually with a smile on his face and no shortage of wit and charm.

Thelin, from the outside looking in so far, seems more a deep thinker. But it is clear he has been doing his homework.

He knows what he is walking into but more importantly he knows where he wants to go.

The talk of clean slates, togetherness, building a bond between himself and his players is encouraging.

But so too is the desire to unify a support which has had its fingers burned in recent years at the constant changes in the dugout.

Thelin is the quintessential modern football manager

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Cormack Park
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC

The new Aberdeen manager is a student of the Ekkono Method, which has also been studied by the likes of new Juventus manager Thiago Motta, former Helsinki manager Ferran Sibila and Diego Mejia, ex-boss of Mexican club Juarez amongst others.

In essence it is a method used to ensure younger players in particular can interpret the game better and improve their decision making in game situations on the field.

Thelin built a team capable of challenging for the title in Sweden and was only too happy to promote young talent at Elfsborg.

His team which finished runners-up on goal difference to Malmo last season was the third youngest squad in the country with an average age of 23.5 years.

Thelin clearly sees how the method has helped him in his career, stating: “Ekkono Method, with their technical support and coaching education, has been a great compliment and support for me in my professional career.”

Originally devised in the 1990s by Barcelona academy coaches Carles Romagosa and David Hernandez, the programme has grown in the decades to become a leading programme in the game.

The duo went on to work with Paris St Germain until leaving the club in 2018.

Getting the message across is vital

If it all sounds technical then that’s because it is, and that is why Thelin has been hinting strongly at his squad buying into what his ideas are and giving their all from day one today in pre-season.

For Skovdahl, getting those ideas across proved a constant challenge during his early days at Pittodrie.

Succeeding where his predecessor struggled initially will be pivotal for Aberdeen’s new manager.

We know this much, what lies ahead is going to be different to what many are used to.

But if Thelin can get his players to trust in the new Aberdeen way then perhaps this really can be a new era for the Dons.

