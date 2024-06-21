Thistle Tavern: All you need to know about new gaming shop bringing some magic to Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Thistle Tavern: All you need to know about new gaming shop bringing some magic to Union Street

The long-empty unit is being brought back to life as part of the Our Union Street initiative.

Stuart Robb and Bob Keiller in the new Thistle Tavern in Aberdeen.
By Ben Hendry

It’s hip to be square on Union Street these days – with another new nerd nirvana poised to open up shop.

The Thistle Tavern bosses are in the process of transforming a former bank which has been left empty for about four years.

The old Virgin Money is now being turned into a shop with a difference – as people won’t just be able to buy games there…

The bank building at 395 Union Street, just along from Michie’s, has been empty for some time. Image: Google Maps

It will have its own space for fans to play against one another – whether their passion is tabletop roleplay like Dungeons and Dragons or Pokemon trading cards.

And it comes as campaigners hope to cast a spell of their own over Union Street.

The former bank at 395 Union Street is being brought back to life amid major efforts to rejuvenate the Granite Mile – and fill its many vacant units.

Why choose Union Street?

Friends and former colleagues Stuart Robb and Andrew Rayner are behind Thistle Tavern.

It has been trading successfully online for more than a year, branching out to include board games and Dungeons and Dragons miniatures.

Stuart Robb and Union Street regeneration guru Bob Keiller. Image: The Big Partnership

And now they are rolling the dice on their first brick and mortar venture.

They have chosen the spot as it’s close to the bus and railway stations, making it perfect for any customers who may wish to visit from afar.

Who are Stuart and Andrew?

By day Stuart is a senior product manager for a recruitment technology company while Andrew is a senior business analyst for a payroll firm.

But in their spare time they love nothing more than competing in trading card tournaments.

They travel the world to pursue their passion, and Andrew recently took part in an event in Las Vegas!

Their dream is to create a Team Scotland to play at international level.

How did they pay for Thistle Tavern Aberdeen shop?

Turning a closed bank into a nerd mecca doesn’t come cheap, and the pair have received £20,000 start-up loans for the project from both the British Business Bank and DSL Business Finance.

They have also received valuable support from the Our Union Street initiative, set up precisely to help the Granite Mile return to its past glory.

Does Union Street need another ‘geek haven’?

The Thistle Tavern plans for Aberdeen city centre come about two years after the similar Geek Retreat unit opened a short distance away.

We spoke to manager Scott Leslie about his struggles to keep it afloat earlier this year, with Scott telling us he had taken on a second job to keep his dream alive.

Owner Scott Leslie with Stormtrooper Bryan Jenkins and Witcher character Keith Morrison when Geek Retreat opened. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

But Stuart and Andrew are convinced there is a “very active community” in Aberdeen – with sufficient demand for another gaming venue.

Stuart added: “We aim to appeal to professionals and those who already play, but want to get better and meet new players who are into the same games.”

How will it work?

There will be shop space at the front, along with rooms for hire at the back for trading and gaming.

Stuart and Andrew are hopeful that the Union Street Thistle Tavern will bring in more people from outside Aberdeen.

Union Street and Union Terrace in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The unit will employ a full-time retail manager, create several additional casual posts, with the aim of employing further permanent staff by the end of the year.

When will Aberdeen’s Thistle Tavern open, and how will it help Union Street neighbours?

The new store will open on Saturday, June 29.

It will open from 4-11pm on weekdays, and extended hours at the weekend.

Stuart is hoping the new shop will have a knock-on impact on other local traders – opting against including a coffee shop in the hopes that visitors instead pop into nearby outlets.

An image showing the new 474 by Cup coffee takeaway, located at the top of Union Street, and owner Angela Bradbrook.
Cup owner Angela Brabrook opened new ‘high end’ coffee takeaway nearby at the top of Union Street recently, bringing an empty unit back into use. Image: Kami Thomson and Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

He explained: “We decided not to add a cafe but instead to encourage visitors to use other outlets on Union Street and to spend time in the surrounding area.”

Will you be visiting The Thistle Tavern? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Important to encourage different demographics onto Union Street’

Bob Keiller, leader of Our Union Street, welcomed the idea of “different types of business” joining the Granite Mile.

He said: “It’s important that we encourage different demographics to the city centre and we wish Stuart, Andrew and the team at Thistle Tavern Games Hub continued success in their new home.”

