Thistle Tavern: All you need to know about new gaming shop bringing some magic to Union Street

It’s hip to be square on Union Street these days – with another new nerd nirvana poised to open up shop.

The Thistle Tavern bosses are in the process of transforming a former bank which has been left empty for about four years.

The old Virgin Money is now being turned into a shop with a difference – as people won’t just be able to buy games there…

It will have its own space for fans to play against one another – whether their passion is tabletop roleplay like Dungeons and Dragons or Pokemon trading cards.

And it comes as campaigners hope to cast a spell of their own over Union Street.

The former bank at 395 Union Street is being brought back to life amid major efforts to rejuvenate the Granite Mile – and fill its many vacant units.

Why choose Union Street?

Friends and former colleagues Stuart Robb and Andrew Rayner are behind Thistle Tavern.

It has been trading successfully online for more than a year, branching out to include board games and Dungeons and Dragons miniatures.

And now they are rolling the dice on their first brick and mortar venture.

They have chosen the spot as it’s close to the bus and railway stations, making it perfect for any customers who may wish to visit from afar.

Who are Stuart and Andrew?

By day Stuart is a senior product manager for a recruitment technology company while Andrew is a senior business analyst for a payroll firm.

But in their spare time they love nothing more than competing in trading card tournaments.

They travel the world to pursue their passion, and Andrew recently took part in an event in Las Vegas!

Their dream is to create a Team Scotland to play at international level.

How did they pay for Thistle Tavern Aberdeen shop?

Turning a closed bank into a nerd mecca doesn’t come cheap, and the pair have received £20,000 start-up loans for the project from both the British Business Bank and DSL Business Finance.

They have also received valuable support from the Our Union Street initiative, set up precisely to help the Granite Mile return to its past glory.

Does Union Street need another ‘geek haven’?

The Thistle Tavern plans for Aberdeen city centre come about two years after the similar Geek Retreat unit opened a short distance away.

We spoke to manager Scott Leslie about his struggles to keep it afloat earlier this year, with Scott telling us he had taken on a second job to keep his dream alive.

But Stuart and Andrew are convinced there is a “very active community” in Aberdeen – with sufficient demand for another gaming venue.

Stuart added: “We aim to appeal to professionals and those who already play, but want to get better and meet new players who are into the same games.”

How will it work?

There will be shop space at the front, along with rooms for hire at the back for trading and gaming.

Stuart and Andrew are hopeful that the Union Street Thistle Tavern will bring in more people from outside Aberdeen.

The unit will employ a full-time retail manager, create several additional casual posts, with the aim of employing further permanent staff by the end of the year.

When will Aberdeen’s Thistle Tavern open, and how will it help Union Street neighbours?

The new store will open on Saturday, June 29.

It will open from 4-11pm on weekdays, and extended hours at the weekend.

Stuart is hoping the new shop will have a knock-on impact on other local traders – opting against including a coffee shop in the hopes that visitors instead pop into nearby outlets.

He explained: “We decided not to add a cafe but instead to encourage visitors to use other outlets on Union Street and to spend time in the surrounding area.”

Will you be visiting The Thistle Tavern? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Important to encourage different demographics onto Union Street’

Bob Keiller, leader of Our Union Street, welcomed the idea of “different types of business” joining the Granite Mile.

He said: “It’s important that we encourage different demographics to the city centre and we wish Stuart, Andrew and the team at Thistle Tavern Games Hub continued success in their new home.”

