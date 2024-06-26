Exclusive: Mark Reynolds on his desire for success with Banks o’ Dee

He’s enjoyed success in the upper echelons of Scottish football and Mark Reynolds is determined to help Breedon Highland League side Banks o’ Dee to glory.

The experienced defender has joined the Spain Park club for the the new season after leaving Cove Rangers.

During a fine career, Reynolds has won the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014, the Championship with Dundee United in 2020 and League One with Cove two years ago.

When it came to finding a new club this summer, the ambition of Dee appealed to the 37-year-old.

He said: “I was quite lucky that I had quite a bit of interest from a few clubs after people were aware I wasn’t going to be staying at Cove.

“Speaking to the chairman, Brian Winton, a lot of things he said in terms of the the structure at the club, the youth set-up, the support staff at the club and their ambitions as a club ticked a lot of boxes for me.

“Where I’m at in my career, it’s a project that excites me.

“I’m based in Aberdeen and settled here and the only playing experience I don’t have up here is in the Highland League.

“Looking to the future, that’s experience I want to get and there’s no better place to do it at than Banks o’ Dee.

“With the levels they want to reach, and the way the managers are, it’s a very welcoming club.

“They’ve got ambition to be up there and replicate what Cove have done going up through the leagues.

“For me, with the stage I’m at in my career and the stage they’re at as a club, it seemed like an obvious choice for me.”

Move can suit player and club

Reynolds – who will also have the opportunity to cut his teeth as a coach with Dee – is hopeful his move to Spain Park will suit both parties.

The ex-Motherwell and Sheffield Wednesday player is also looking forward to adapting to the rigours of the Highland League.

Reynolds added: “It was a two-way conversation between myself and Banks o’ Dee.

“They’re not wanting to sign a guy at the end of his career who will come in to go through the motions.

“They wanted to make sure they were signing someone that’s still motivated and wants to fight for his place in the team and prove he can help the team out.

“Similarly, I wanted to be sure I was going to the right team and the right environment.

“I spoke to a few clubs and it was a very hard decision, but Banks o’ Dee was the one that appealed most to me.

“I loved my time at Cove, I get on great with the chairman (Keith Moorhouse) and keep in touch with him regularly.

“It had the family feeling – a bit like Banks o’ Dee – and I was lucky enough to win a league with Cove and help the club get into the Championship.

“It’s a similar feeling at Banks o’ Dee now. The club has set good foundations, they’ve got a good squad and a good mix of players.

“Hopefully I can come in and help. I’ve always wanted to play somewhere that I’m wanted, where I can enjoy my football and hopefully be successful.

“As a club, Banks o’ Dee has got all those hallmarks. I’ve never been involved in the Highland, so there’s a bit of unknown about it for me.

“But I want to gain experience in the Highland League and have a knowledge of it.”