Exclusive: Mark Reynolds on his desire for success with Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Exclusive: Mark Reynolds on his desire for success with Banks o’ Dee

The former Aberdeen defender is looking forward to playing for the Breedon Highland League outfit.

By Callum Law
Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.
Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.

He’s enjoyed success in the upper echelons of Scottish football and Mark Reynolds is determined to help Breedon Highland League side Banks o’ Dee to glory.

The experienced defender has joined the Spain Park club for the the new season after leaving Cove Rangers.

During a fine career, Reynolds has won the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014, the Championship with Dundee United in 2020 and League One with Cove two years ago.

When it came to finding a new club this summer, the ambition of Dee appealed to the 37-year-old.

He said: “I was quite lucky that I had quite a bit of interest from a few clubs after people were aware I wasn’t going to be staying at Cove.

“Speaking to the chairman, Brian Winton, a lot of things he said in terms of the the structure at the club, the youth set-up, the support staff at the club and their ambitions as a club ticked a lot of boxes for me.

“Where I’m at in my career, it’s a project that excites me.

Mark Reynolds after Aberdeen’s 2014 League Cup triumph.

“I’m based in Aberdeen and settled here and the only playing experience I don’t have up here is in the Highland League.

“Looking to the future, that’s experience I want to get and there’s no better place to do it at than Banks o’ Dee.

“With the levels they want to reach, and the way the managers are, it’s a very welcoming club.

“They’ve got ambition to be up there and replicate what Cove have done going up through the leagues.

“For me, with the stage I’m at in my career and the stage they’re at as a club, it seemed like an obvious choice for me.”

Move can suit player and club

Reynolds – who will also have the opportunity to cut his teeth as a coach with Dee – is hopeful his move to Spain Park will suit both parties.

The ex-Motherwell and Sheffield Wednesday player is also looking forward to adapting to the rigours of the Highland League.

Reynolds added: “It was a two-way conversation between myself and Banks o’ Dee.

“They’re not wanting to sign a guy at the end of his career who will come in to go through the motions.

“They wanted to make sure they were signing someone that’s still motivated and wants to fight for his place in the team and prove he can help the team out.

“Similarly, I wanted to be sure I was going to the right team and the right environment.

“I spoke to a few clubs and it was a very hard decision, but Banks o’ Dee was the one that appealed most to me.

“I loved my time at Cove, I get on great with the chairman (Keith Moorhouse) and keep in touch with him regularly.

Mark Reynolds, right, celebrates Cove’s League One victory.

“It had the family feeling – a bit like Banks o’ Dee – and I was lucky enough to win a league with Cove and help the club get into the Championship.

“It’s a similar feeling at Banks o’ Dee now. The club has set good foundations, they’ve got a good squad and a good mix of players.

“Hopefully I can come in and help. I’ve always wanted to play somewhere that I’m wanted, where I can enjoy my football and hopefully be successful.

“As a club, Banks o’ Dee has got all those hallmarks. I’ve never been involved in the Highland, so there’s a bit of unknown about it for me.

“But I want to gain experience in the Highland League and have a knowledge of it.”

More from Highland League

Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.
Highland League clubs keen to sign former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers
Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.
Strathspey Thistle boss Bobby Beckwith on latest recruit Dylan Lawrence
Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.
Josh Meekings - Caley Thistle must be rejuvenated and trust with fans rebuilt
Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.
Deveronvale make Murray Esson their latest signing
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald issues update on summer business and changes ahead…
Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.
Local hero Graeme Watt on his appointment as Deveronvale coach
Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.
Former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds joins Banks o' Dee
Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.
Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald talks up new signings Corey Patterson and Aidan Cruickshank
Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.
Stuart Anderson's delight as Tyler Mykyta rejoins Formartine United
Mark Reynolds is looking forward to a new challenge with Banks o' Dee.
Matthew Wright reveals his reasons for joining Nairn County

Conversation