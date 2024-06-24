Jimmy Chung’s founder turning flats above former Aberdeen restaurant into serviced apartments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Chung’s founder turning flats above former Aberdeen restaurant into serviced apartments

Businessman Chung Wong has lodged plans to breathe new life into the disused building, which was once home to a popular branch of his Chinese buffet empire.

By Denny Andonova
401 Union Street, where there used to be a Jimmy Chung's branch.
Plans have been lodged to turn the upper floors of 401 Union Street into modern apartments for city visitors. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

The founder of Aberdeen’s once popular buffet chain Jimmy Chung’s has revealed plans to bring a disused city centre building back to life.

Hong Kong-born Chung Wong wants to transform the abandoned floors above one of his former restaurants into serviced apartments for tourists.

The father of two, an accountant by trade, has a remarkable history of turning an ambitious idea into a successful business.

Jimmy Chung’s Bar and Chinese Buffet on Union Street was once popular food venue among customers. Image: DC Thomson.

And he hopes this would be one of them, boosting efforts to revive the city centre.

His former Chinese food empire once served thousands of customers across the country – with venues in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dundee, Inverness and Dublin.

Customers tucking into the all-you-can-eat selection of Asian cuisine on Union Street in 2004.

However, the buffet chain collapsed several years ago.

After a devastating fire destroyed the Jimmy Chung’s branch at Aberdeen beach in 2014, the pandemic turned out to be the last nail in the coffin for the chain…

In the days after the beachfront fire, Mr Wong told us he was “in a state of shock”.

And now, Mr Wong is ready to have another go at starting a successful business from scratch, reviving the derelict floors above his former Union Street branch.

Scrubbing off years of decay…

The listed building at 401 Union Street has been deteriorating for years.

How the former Jimmy Chung building on Union Street looks now.
Original features, such as cornices, have been largely removed or seriously damaged in previous alterations. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects.

After the Jimmy Chung’s branch shut its doors more than a decade ago, the ground floor was most recently home to Indian restaurant The Essence.

However, the business closed in May 2021, and the unit has been empty ever since.

How the former Jimmy Chung building on Union Street looks now.
There is now rot throughout the whole building. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects.

The building fell into decay in the years thereafter, with rot eating through its historic floors and roof.

Images show severe damage throughout the upper floors, while mould is plaguing the walls and ceilings.

How the former Jimmy Chung building on Union Street looks now.
In 2020, the windows and dormers had been significantly refurbished and replaced where necessary – however, there is still a lot of work to be done to bring them up to scratch. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects.

What do the Union Street apartment plans involve?

Under the proposals, the derelict site will be transformed into seven modern apartments.

The currently grotty flats will be completely revamped and brought up to standard, while the historical features of the listed building will be preserved.

It will be a mix of studios, as well as one and two-bedroom flats, each of which will be equipped with everything those visiting the city might need.

Proposed plans for the first floor of the building. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects.

Those with a view over Union Street and Bon Accord Terrace will also get new sturdier windows to divert any noise from traffic and punters.

There will also be bike racks on the first two floors to promote active travel.

How the former Jimmy Chung building on Union Street looks now.
Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects.

Efforts to get more people living in Aberdeen city centre

Architects say the prime location of the building makes it an “excellent opportunity“ for such a development.

And Mr Wong hopes this would be yet another boost in efforts to reinvigorate the city centre and fill the empty units lining the Granite Mile.

Could the revamp of the building bring more tourists to Aberdeen city centre? Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

It comes amid an array of proposals to turn abandoned city centre properties into flats.

Earlier this month, we revealed the empty offices above the former Monkey House pub could be turned into 10 flats in a fresh bid to get more people living in the city centre.

The Monkey House flats would overlook UTG. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.

There are also student accommodation plans in place for the former TSB building, while Denburn House is on the verge of being turned into flats.

You can see Mr Wong’s plans here.

Conversation