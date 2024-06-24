Jimmy Chung’s founder turning flats above former Aberdeen restaurant into serviced apartments

The founder of Aberdeen’s once popular buffet chain Jimmy Chung’s has revealed plans to bring a disused city centre building back to life.

Hong Kong-born Chung Wong wants to transform the abandoned floors above one of his former restaurants into serviced apartments for tourists.

The father of two, an accountant by trade, has a remarkable history of turning an ambitious idea into a successful business.

And he hopes this would be one of them, boosting efforts to revive the city centre.

His former Chinese food empire once served thousands of customers across the country – with venues in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dundee, Inverness and Dublin.

However, the buffet chain collapsed several years ago.

After a devastating fire destroyed the Jimmy Chung’s branch at Aberdeen beach in 2014, the pandemic turned out to be the last nail in the coffin for the chain…

And now, Mr Wong is ready to have another go at starting a successful business from scratch, reviving the derelict floors above his former Union Street branch.

Scrubbing off years of decay…

The listed building at 401 Union Street has been deteriorating for years.

After the Jimmy Chung’s branch shut its doors more than a decade ago, the ground floor was most recently home to Indian restaurant The Essence.

However, the business closed in May 2021, and the unit has been empty ever since.

The building fell into decay in the years thereafter, with rot eating through its historic floors and roof.

Images show severe damage throughout the upper floors, while mould is plaguing the walls and ceilings.

What do the Union Street apartment plans involve?

Under the proposals, the derelict site will be transformed into seven modern apartments.

The currently grotty flats will be completely revamped and brought up to standard, while the historical features of the listed building will be preserved.

It will be a mix of studios, as well as one and two-bedroom flats, each of which will be equipped with everything those visiting the city might need.

Those with a view over Union Street and Bon Accord Terrace will also get new sturdier windows to divert any noise from traffic and punters.

There will also be bike racks on the first two floors to promote active travel.

Efforts to get more people living in Aberdeen city centre

Architects say the prime location of the building makes it an “excellent opportunity“ for such a development.

And Mr Wong hopes this would be yet another boost in efforts to reinvigorate the city centre and fill the empty units lining the Granite Mile.

It comes amid an array of proposals to turn abandoned city centre properties into flats.

Earlier this month, we revealed the empty offices above the former Monkey House pub could be turned into 10 flats in a fresh bid to get more people living in the city centre.

There are also student accommodation plans in place for the former TSB building, while Denburn House is on the verge of being turned into flats.

You can see Mr Wong’s plans here.

Read more about efforts to breathe new life into disused buildings in Aberdeen city centre: