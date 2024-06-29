Duncan Ferguson calls for patience with Caley Thistle’s youngsters

Boss Duncan Ferguson is urging Caley Thistle fans to give their full backing to the young players who will lead the club into the post-relegation season.

It has been a summer of change for ICT after they dropped down into League One following the Championship play-off final defeat against Hamilton in May.

With fears of administration only cooled by “positive” talk of possible investment, the Highlanders pledged to go with a more Highland squad next term.

And their pre-season schedule today (Saturday) began with a 2-0 victory against Highland League hosts Clachnacuddin.

Second half goals from Adam Brooks and Calum Mackay secured the victory against Conor Gethins’ well-drilled Lilywhites, who were boosted by the arrival of keeper Joe Malin and defender Josh Meekings from Brora Rangers.

Four teenagers started for Inverness

ICT, who face Nairn County at Station Park in their next friendly on Tuesday, will kick off their competitive season on July 13 away to fellow League One side Annan Athletic.

There was a debut for on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman, while the manager’s son, striker Cameron Ferguson, made a debut appearance from the bench in the second half.

The ICT starting 11 included defenders Jack Walker, 18, and Matthew Strachan, 19, midfielders Keith Bray, 18, and Robbie Thompson, 19.

Defender Danny Devine and striker Billy Mckay were the elder figures in the line-up, and, apart from 21-year-old Ferguson, the ICT bench was packed with younger players.

Fans wanted local touch in ICT team

Inverness boss Ferguson believes, aside from one or two players leaving, this will largely be who starts the season for the club, and he has a plea for fans.

He said: “Everyone can see it’s a young team and we just need to give them a bit of time, a bit of support.

“It has been a big challenge this summer, as you can imagine. We have a lot of good young players at this club, who are well thought of, having come through the ranks.

“We have to be patient with the young players and not ask too much of them.

“There are a lot of local lads in the team, which is what the fans were wanting, so they’ve got that.

“We put some of the young players out on loan in January to play men’s football in the Highland League and Leagues One and Two with a view to bringing them in during pre-season and have a good look at them and that’s what we will do now.

“If you’re good enough, you’ll be here. It doesn’t matter if you’re local, but we have always taken in local players.

“Nothing changes in terms of our recruitment or our scouting, but there are more opportunities here for these young players.

‘Couple of’ players will leave ICT

“At the moment, it looks like this is what my line-up will be for the start of the season.

“We know the financial position of the club, so this is my squad. There might be a little bit of movement – there will be a couple of players leaving. We just need to balance it off.

“I am sure our fans will get right behind the players, because they understand the position.

“It doesn’t help anyone to get on their backs. I am sure our fans will understand that and be as loyal as ever.”

Mackay finished off for second goal

And Ferguson was pleased that his team kept knocking on the door against well-drilled Clach and finally got their rewards.

He added: “They showed patience, chipped away and Adam Brooks took his goal well, as did Calum Mackay when he drifted in for a nice finish. It was positive.

“It is always nice to get a win, no matter whether it’s pre-season or not.”