‘It’s about more than just music’: The Ironworks shows go on in Inverness, even without their venue

The sight of the Ironworks music venue continuing to lie empty is not easy for Caroline Campbell.

For 14 years she and her team brought big name bands and local talent to the stage in the heart of Inverness.

The Ironworks Venue name lives on, and work continues on music and other events across the area.

But the husk of the unused building remains as a reminder of what the Highlands is now missing.

Music venue closed in 2023

The much-loved spot at 122B Academy Street closed in February 2023, having brought the likes of Calvin Harris, Van Morrison and Primal Scream to the north.

Six months earlier Highland councillors voted to approve an application from Bricks Capital to demolish the Ironworks and build a new hotel.

To date, no work has taken place on the site and there has been no indication of anything about to start.

Meanwhile, the search for another venue to replace the 1,000 capacity Ironworks has been unsuccessful.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating to see it lying empty”, says Caroline, a director of Ironworks Venue, now based in Ardross Street.

“The memories are still there and it can still be a bit raw.

“But it’s not the Ironworks any longer. The heart has been removed from the building and just the shell is still there.”

She said Inverness audiences have lost the chance to see “significant, international-level acts” since the closure of the venue.

Missed opportunities

“Touring artists want to serve their fan base and the Ironworks was important in offering that in Inverness and the Highlands.

“It always punched above its size with regard to some of the artists it attracted over the years.

“We know the opportunities that have been missed since the Ironworks closed with bands who wanted to perform in Inverness.”

The search for a replacement goes on, but the signs all point back to the existing site.

“We always say Academy Street was our home”, says Caroline.

“We’ve looked at other venues, but there has never been anything that’s been fully appropriate or we have been fully confident in.

“We haven’t stopped looking, but it wouldn’t be easy just to open a venue again.”

Would she go back if offered 122B Academy Street again and the hotel didn’t go ahead? “Yes”.

However, she has not asked, nor been asked, to return. As things stand, the building is still due for demolition.

A world class professional environment

Alex Smith, Ironworks Venue’s project leader, says the closure has had a widespread impact.

“The venue gave emerging bands a world class professional environment to move up to.”

He said opening the Ironworks was a “bold statement”.

“It created a more level playing field and the type of infrastructure that they have in most other cities in the UK.

“Now Inverness doesn’t have that purpose-built live music space that attracts that kind of talent on a regular basis.

“Undoubtedly (closure) has had an impact on the grass roots scene.”

But even without its spiritual home, the Ironworks Venue work goes on.

What do the Ironworks staff do now?

It will shortly announce bands taking part in a two-day event it is organising at Inverness Leisure centre on 22-23 November.

Folk rockers Torridon will play in Portree in August, and the Black Isle Calling festival is being held at the Black Isle Brewery on 13-14 September.

Ironworks team members continue to be involved in The Gathering and Belladrum festivals and a range of other smaller events.

Less well known is that, since 2008, it has delivered employment training, helping students into work, including in the creative industries.

Digital training courses have been delivered across Scotland and work has also been done with offenders newly released from prison to help them find jobs.

In addition, Ironworks Venue has been contracted by Highlands and Islands Enterprise to design and deliver XpoNorth Digital.

This supports the creative and heritage sectors which is worth £740 million and contribute 5,500 jobs in the region.

Life without the venue

Expert residencies have included Hollywood producer Jason Lust, whose company was responsible for The Matrix trilogy as well as The Walking Dead.

Caroline said Ironworks Venue diversified early on into activity other than music events.

Digital training increased during lockdown and the company helped other organisations adapt to online business.

“We knew at the start the Ironworks business had to be more than just music”, she said.

“A lot of the diversification came due to Covid, which at least it gave us an idea of life without the venue.”

