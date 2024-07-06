‘It’s about more than just music’: The Ironworks shows go on in Inverness, even without their venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s about more than just music’: The Ironworks shows go on in Inverness, even without their venue

Staff have continued to organise events since the Academy Street building closed.

Alex Smith and Caroline Campbell of Ironworks Venue with images of nights at the now closed venue. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Alex Smith and Caroline Campbell of Ironworks Venue with images of nights at the now closed venue. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By John Ross

The sight of the Ironworks music venue continuing to lie empty is not easy for Caroline Campbell.

For 14 years she and her team brought big name bands and local talent to the stage in the heart of Inverness.

The Ironworks Venue name lives on, and work continues on music and other events across the area.

But the husk of the unused building remains as a reminder of what the Highlands is now missing.

Music venue closed in 2023

The much-loved spot at 122B Academy Street closed in February 2023, having brought the likes of Calvin Harris, Van Morrison and Primal Scream to the north.

Six months earlier Highland councillors voted to approve an application from Bricks Capital to demolish the Ironworks and build a new hotel.

To date, no work has taken place on the site and there has been no indication of anything about to start.

Meanwhile, the search for another venue to replace the 1,000 capacity Ironworks has been unsuccessful.

The Ironworks closed in February 2023.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating to see it lying empty”, says Caroline, a director of Ironworks Venue, now based in Ardross Street.

“The memories are still there and it can still be a bit raw.

“But it’s not the Ironworks any longer. The heart has been removed from the building and just the shell is still there.”

She said Inverness audiences have lost the chance to see “significant, international-level acts” since the closure of the venue.

Missed opportunities

“Touring artists want to serve their fan base and the Ironworks was important in offering that in Inverness and the Highlands.

“It always punched above its size with regard to some of the artists it attracted over the years.

“We know the opportunities that have been missed since the Ironworks closed with bands who wanted to perform in Inverness.”

The search for a replacement goes on, but the signs all point back to the existing site.

Caroline Campbell says it’s disappointing and frustrating to see the venue lying empty. Image<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We always say Academy Street was our home”, says Caroline.

“We’ve looked at other venues, but there has never been anything that’s been fully appropriate or we have been fully confident in.

“We haven’t stopped looking, but it wouldn’t be easy just to open a venue again.”

Would she go back if offered 122B Academy Street again and the hotel didn’t go ahead?  “Yes”.

However, she has not asked, nor been asked, to return. As things stand, the building is still due for demolition.

A world class professional environment

Alex Smith, Ironworks Venue’s project leader, says the closure has had a widespread impact.

“The venue gave emerging bands a world class professional environment to move up to.”

He said opening the Ironworks was a “bold statement”.

The final gig in the Ironworks last year

“It created a more level playing field and the type of infrastructure that they have in most other cities in the UK.

“Now Inverness doesn’t have that purpose-built live music space that attracts that kind of talent on a regular basis.

“Undoubtedly (closure) has had an impact on the grass roots scene.”

But even without its spiritual home, the Ironworks Venue work goes on.

What do the Ironworks staff do now?

It will shortly announce bands taking part in a two-day event it is organising at Inverness Leisure centre on 22-23 November.

Folk rockers Torridon will play in Portree in August, and the Black Isle Calling festival is being held at the Black Isle Brewery on 13-14 September.

Ironworks team members continue to be involved in The Gathering and Belladrum festivals and a range of other smaller events.

Less well known is that, since 2008, it has delivered employment training, helping students into work, including in the creative industries.

Alex Smith says the closure has had a widespread impact. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Digital training courses have been delivered across Scotland and work has also been done with offenders newly released from prison to help them find jobs.

In addition, Ironworks Venue has been contracted by Highlands and Islands Enterprise to design and deliver XpoNorth Digital.

This supports the creative and heritage sectors which is worth £740 million and contribute 5,500 jobs in the region.

Life without the venue

Expert residencies have included Hollywood producer Jason Lust, whose company was responsible for The Matrix trilogy as well as The Walking Dead.

Caroline said Ironworks Venue diversified early on into activity other than music events.

Digital training increased during lockdown and the company helped other organisations adapt to online business.

“We knew at the start the Ironworks business had to be more than just music”, she said.

“A lot of the diversification came due to Covid, which at least it gave us an idea of life without the venue.”

