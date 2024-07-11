Owner reveals plans to turn Fraserburgh harbour pub into upmarket wine bar serving tapas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Owner reveals plans to turn Fraserburgh harbour pub into upmarket wine bar serving tapas

Plans for a Mediterranean overhaul of the Black Sands Bar emerged as boss Kenneth Watt fought to keep his licence for the mothballed venue.

By Isaac Buchan
A trendy new wine bar could take over the derelict Black Sands Bar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A trendy new wine bar could take over the derelict Black Sands Bar. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A closed Fraserburgh pub could be reborn as an upmarket wine bar serving tapas dishes.

Owner Kenneth Watt revealed the ambitious revamp as he pleaded to keep his alcohol licence for the closed-down Black Sands Bar.

The new Shore Street venue, to be known as Wine Down, would offer charcuterie boards and tapas-style food alongside a selection of wines.

And he wants to have it up and running by the end of August.

Empty bar to bring Blanc to the Broch

The Black Sands Bar, formerly the George and Dragon, has been a stalwart of Shore Street for decades.

The former Black Sands Bar was a stalwart of Shore Street for decades. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But by September last year, the pub pulled its last pint and it has lain empty ever since.

Owner Mr Watt told councillors of his recent struggles to find a new lease of life for the business.

He told the licensing chiefs he had problems with “nightmare tenants” which made him contemplate selling the building altogether.

But along with his partner, he now plans a total revamp of the disused bar.

What is planned for Fraserburgh wine bar?

Mr Watt plans to install a new kitchen in the venue, which would be the main focus of the bar, offering charcuterie boards and “tapas-style” dishes.

Trendy vintages and cold cuts will be on offer to Fraserburgh punters. Image: Shutterstock

The dining side of the new wine bar would be taken care of by his partner, who has vast experience cooking offshore and in the catering industry.

Councillors also heard from Mr Watt that he would look to employ “underprivileged people who can’t get jobs anywhere else”.

What did the council say?

During the licensing meeting, Mr Watt was grilled by councillors over the ambitious opening date of the wine bar.

Plans will not be confirmed until the next licensing meeting on 30 August. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He argued he was “99% confident” its doors would be open by August 21.

However, this was met with scepticism from some councillors…

Councillors ‘can’t get heads around’ ambitious opening date

Councillor Jeff Goodhall’s only concern was that the pub boss “would not have all his ducks in a row” by then.

Councillor Menard was the only objector to extending Mr Watt’s license.

This view was shared by councillor Richard Menard, who said: “He doesn’t have anything concrete in his plans. It’s all if, ands and buts.

“I just can’t get my head around it.”

What’s next for Fraserburgh wine bar?

Mr Watt had his licence extension granted, with Mr Menard the only vote against the decision.

However, if Wine Down has not opened by then, Mr Watt will have to go through the whole process of applying for an alcohol licence again.

You can view the full meeting here.

What do you think of the new wine bar planned for Fraserburgh? Let us know in our comments section below

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aria Mitchell with the two cats.
Cove mum searching for answers after beloved cats, Belle and Boo, found dead
The diagnosis has been described as the family's "darkest day." Image: A photograph of the family supplied by the Brain Tumour Charity
'We're making each day count': Stonehaven family's heartbreak after son diagnosed with incurable 'tennis…
Emergency vehicles in Cullen
Missing woman, 74, found after major emergency response in Cullen
The now demolished site of the former Silverburn House, where Cala Homes wants to build 72 new houses.
£5.5m plans to transform 'eyesore' Silverburn House site in Aberdeen progress as 'construction could…
Safetec UK's new home at 26 Carden Place, Aberdeen.
Safetec UK locks in new offices after Aberdeen west end refurbishment
Craig Revel Horwood and Allan Stewart at HMT. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Strictly legend reveals favourite Aberdeen restaurant and Granite City shopping plans
A man is sitting in a camping chair as cars battle through floods in the Blue Toon. Image: Peterhead Live.
North-east flooding updates: Roads flooded, more rain forecast - and a man 'fishing' on…
Peter Lovie appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
'Infatuated' Peterhead student stalked college lecturer for five years
Customers are prevented from going up the escalators. Image: Supplied.
Two floors of M&S Aberdeen closed suddenly
Exterior of the Auld Kirk
'An amazing team': Ballater bed and breakfast named best in Scotland

Conversation