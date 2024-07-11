Owner reveals plans to turn Fraserburgh harbour pub into upmarket wine bar serving tapas

A closed Fraserburgh pub could be reborn as an upmarket wine bar serving tapas dishes.

Owner Kenneth Watt revealed the ambitious revamp as he pleaded to keep his alcohol licence for the closed-down Black Sands Bar.

The new Shore Street venue, to be known as Wine Down, would offer charcuterie boards and tapas-style food alongside a selection of wines.

And he wants to have it up and running by the end of August.

Empty bar to bring Blanc to the Broch

The Black Sands Bar, formerly the George and Dragon, has been a stalwart of Shore Street for decades.

But by September last year, the pub pulled its last pint and it has lain empty ever since.

Owner Mr Watt told councillors of his recent struggles to find a new lease of life for the business.

He told the licensing chiefs he had problems with “nightmare tenants” which made him contemplate selling the building altogether.

But along with his partner, he now plans a total revamp of the disused bar.

What is planned for Fraserburgh wine bar?

Mr Watt plans to install a new kitchen in the venue, which would be the main focus of the bar, offering charcuterie boards and “tapas-style” dishes.

The dining side of the new wine bar would be taken care of by his partner, who has vast experience cooking offshore and in the catering industry.

Councillors also heard from Mr Watt that he would look to employ “underprivileged people who can’t get jobs anywhere else”.

What did the council say?

During the licensing meeting, Mr Watt was grilled by councillors over the ambitious opening date of the wine bar.

He argued he was “99% confident” its doors would be open by August 21.

However, this was met with scepticism from some councillors…

Councillors ‘can’t get heads around’ ambitious opening date

Councillor Jeff Goodhall’s only concern was that the pub boss “would not have all his ducks in a row” by then.

This view was shared by councillor Richard Menard, who said: “He doesn’t have anything concrete in his plans. It’s all if, ands and buts.

“I just can’t get my head around it.”

What’s next for Fraserburgh wine bar?

Mr Watt had his licence extension granted, with Mr Menard the only vote against the decision.

However, if Wine Down has not opened by then, Mr Watt will have to go through the whole process of applying for an alcohol licence again.

