‘It’s a lifestyle’: Meet the surfing-mad family from Fraserburgh

Surfing is a lifestyle for the Cruickshank family from Fraserburgh.

Youngsters Callie, 13, and Kai, 11, are both Scottish champions in their ages categories and recently had podium success at a prestigious surfing event in Cornwall.

The Rip Curl Grom Search brings together the best young surfers from across the UK which gave the siblings the opportunity to represent the Scottish surfing community on the national stage.

The brother-and-sister duo have taken home prizes from competitions in different corners of the world but the surfing they do “behind the scenes” is often the most fun.

“It’s a lifestyle,” their dad, Russell, said. “We do it all as a family.

“We’ll get up in the morning and go see what the waves are like and are often looking days ahead at the forecast.

“Your life does change around the surf. Sometimes Sunday lunch will have to become Sunday dinner.”

The surfing lifestyle in Fraserburgh

The siblings have been around the sport their whole lives but both started training more seriously during lockdown.

“I grew up with surfing,” Russell said. “In Fraserburgh, the beach is part of the town. I’ve done it for years.

“Now, it’s all about supporting the kids.”

“When I was five I’d go for a wee shot on my dad’s surfboard,” South Park pupil Kai added. “I’ve always been interested in the sport since I was young.”

For the Cruickshank siblings, the development of surfing – and it becoming an Olympic sport – has given them the opportunity to train with Team GB.

“Both kids have been accepted to the GB training regime which is a pre-teen pathway squad with youngsters from each home nation,” Russell said.

“There’s been some funding put into and more camps which is great for their progression – with exposure to better coaches and training.”

Training in the North Sea

Callie and Kai attend dozens of training events and competitions throughout the year and have been able to build strong friendships with their fellow surfers.

“Going to different places and meeting new people is my favourite part,” Fraserburgh Academy pupil, Callie, said. “I loved visiting Brazil and Portugal.

“You surf with boots here, but in warm places you don’t so you need to get used to it.

“Coming from an area that is cold, anywhere else you go is nice.”

Surfing in the North Sea is a seasonal sport – and can be more expensive due to all the equipment needed to stay warm.

“It’s tough,” Russell shared. “In other nations you’ll need a pair of board shorts or a bikini but here you need a wetsuit, boots and gloves.

“The best waves are in winter but the daylight hours are limited, so it has to be a weekend thing.

“As it becomes lighter, the probability of waves decreases but we try to get out as much as we can.”

Increase in surfing facilities in Scotland

Another large part of the surfers’ training is self-analysis.

Callie and Kai’s mum, Elaine, will frequently film their training sessions and competitions so they can watch the footage back.

“They can highlight their own flaws and work on them,” their dad said. “Logging those videos is a good way to monitor progress too – looking back a year on.”

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in people getting involved in the sport as well as a boost in resources across the country.

A wave pool will open at Lost Shore near Edinburgh later this year which will create even more training opportunities.

“That will be a massive asset going forward,” Russell added. “A lot of other nations have had these for years so we’re behind the curve.

“There’s a lot more focus on training specifically these days with qualified instructors, and the equipment has improved too.

“Around Scotland, there are a lot of surf clubs who help you. Going back 10 years, there were probably none.”

Prepping for the next competition

So, what is next for the Cruickshank family?

In just a couple of weeks time they will pack up their surfboards and head to Portugal for the European Junior Championships.

The family will be there to support Callie while she competes – while taking advantage of the waves and warmer weather.