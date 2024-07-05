‘It’s a lifestyle’: Meet the surfing-mad family from Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s a lifestyle’: Meet the surfing-mad family from Fraserburgh

The Cruickshank family travel around the world for surfing training and competitions.

By Ellie Milne
Cruickshank family on beach posing with surfboards
Russell and Elaine Cruickshank with their children Kai and Callie on Fraserburgh beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Surfing is a lifestyle for the Cruickshank family from Fraserburgh.

Youngsters Callie, 13, and Kai, 11, are both Scottish champions in their ages categories and recently had podium success at a prestigious surfing event in Cornwall.

The Rip Curl Grom Search brings together the best young surfers from across the UK which gave the siblings the opportunity to represent the Scottish surfing community on the national stage.

Callie and Kai Cruickshank
The siblings often train at Fraserburgh beach. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The brother-and-sister duo have taken home prizes from competitions in different corners of the world but the surfing they do “behind the scenes” is often the most fun.

“It’s a lifestyle,” their dad, Russell, said. “We do it all as a family.

“We’ll get up in the morning and go see what the waves are like and are often looking days ahead at the forecast.

“Your life does change around the surf. Sometimes Sunday lunch will have to become Sunday dinner.”

Kai and Callie walking on Fraserburgh beach with their surfboards
The family said surfing is a “lifestyle”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The surfing lifestyle in Fraserburgh

The siblings have been around the sport their whole lives but both started training more seriously during lockdown.

“I grew up with surfing,” Russell said. “In Fraserburgh, the beach is part of the town. I’ve done it for years.

“Now, it’s all about supporting the kids.”

Kai Cruickshank holding surfboard
Kai is the Under 12s Scottish champion in surfing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“When I was five I’d go for a wee shot on my dad’s surfboard,” South Park pupil Kai added. “I’ve always been interested in the sport since I was young.”

For the Cruickshank siblings, the development of surfing – and it becoming an Olympic sport – has given them the opportunity to train with Team GB.

“Both kids have been accepted to the GB training regime which is a pre-teen pathway squad with youngsters from each home nation,” Russell said.

“There’s been some funding put into and more camps which is great for their progression – with exposure to better coaches and training.”

Kai Cruickshank surfing
Kai hitting the waves. Image: @kai.cruickshank.

Training in the North Sea

Callie and Kai attend dozens of training events and competitions throughout the year and have been able to build strong friendships with their fellow surfers.

“Going to different places and meeting new people is my favourite part,” Fraserburgh Academy pupil, Callie, said. “I loved visiting Brazil and Portugal.

“You surf with boots here, but in warm places you don’t so you need to get used to it.

“Coming from an area that is cold, anywhere else you go is nice.”

Callie Cruickshank holding a surboard
Callie has competed in competitions across the world. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Surfing in the North Sea is a seasonal sport – and can be more expensive due to all the equipment needed to stay warm.

“It’s tough,” Russell shared. “In other nations you’ll need a pair of board shorts or a bikini but here you need a wetsuit, boots and gloves.

“The best waves are in winter but the daylight hours are limited, so it has to be a weekend thing.

“As it becomes lighter, the probability of waves decreases but we try to get out as much as we can.”

Callie Cruickshank surfing
Callie surfing at a competition in Brazil. Image: @callie,cruickshank1.

Increase in surfing facilities in Scotland

Another large part of the surfers’ training is self-analysis.

Callie and Kai’s mum, Elaine, will frequently film their training sessions and competitions so they can watch the footage back.

“They can highlight their own flaws and work on them,” their dad said. “Logging those videos is a good way to monitor progress too – looking back a year on.”

In recent years, there has been a significant rise in people getting involved in the sport as well as a boost in resources across the country.

Elaine, Callie, Kai and Russell Cruickshank walking on the beach
The whole family love surfing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson,

A wave pool will open at Lost Shore near Edinburgh later this year which will create even more training opportunities.

“That will be a massive asset going forward,” Russell added. “A lot of other nations have had these for years so we’re behind the curve.

“There’s a lot more focus on training specifically these days with qualified instructors, and the equipment has improved too.

“Around Scotland, there are a lot of surf clubs who help you. Going back 10 years, there were probably none.”

Prepping for the next competition

Kai and Callie walking on beach wearing Scotland jumpers
The siblings represent Scotland in the sport. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

So, what is next for the Cruickshank family?

In just a couple of weeks time they will pack up their surfboards and head to Portugal for the European Junior Championships.

The family will be there to support Callie while she competes – while taking advantage of the waves and warmer weather.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stuart Watt, pastor of Mintlaw Community Church, outside the former Garret bar.
Mintlaw church to set up FREE after school club in former pub after council…
Huskies owned by Scott Forsyth escaped from his home and killed lambs at a nearby farm. Image: Facebook.
Owner fined after Siberian Huskies maul local livestock to death
Aberdeen City Council embezzler Michael Paterson Picture shows; Michael Paterson. N/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Crooked Aberdeen council worker jailed after swindling more than £1 million
Staff and pupils at Crimond Primary School
'The most rewarding job': Crimond head teacher retires after 42 years of teaching in…
Breaking news logo
AWPR reopens following accident at Cleanhill Roundabout
Bernard Allton has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Searches ongoing for man, 77, missing in Aberdeen
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson CRELECTIONPJ Andrew Bowie.
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine: Conservative Andrew Bowie retains seat
James Abba. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook
Man facing lengthy ban after receiving third drink-drive conviction
The old pet store is in line for a new lease of life as a Kittybrewster wine shop.
Dad who fled Ukraine to keep daughter safe rebuilding life by turning Aberdeen pet…
CR0048972 / CRELECTIONPJ, Jamie Ross, Aberdeen. UK Westminster General Election count at P&J Live, Aberdeen. For Aberdeen North, Aberdeen South, Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Gordon and Buchan and West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine. Picture of Aberdeenshire North and Moray East candidate Douglas Ross. Thursday, July 5th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Douglas Ross LOSES political gamble in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East

Conversation