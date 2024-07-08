Fraserburgh fishing statue approved despite complaints it will ruin neighbours’ view

A Fraserburgh fishing statue has been approved – to neighbours’ chagrin, while a new coffee truck will be opening at St Cyrus Beach and new traders are poised to bring empty Rosemount shops back to life.

New corner shop to open in Granite City

New plans indicate that a closed bedding shop in the Rosemount area could soon become a grocery shop.

The Sharps shop at 203 Rosemount Place, on the junction with Wallfield Crescent, had previously been a Co-op more than a decade ago.

Now it could become a Premier shop.

The proposal has been submitted by King’s Gate resident Vettivelu Srimayooran.

The “prominent retail unit” had been advertised to lease for about £18,000 per year.

And Rosemount hairdresser could soon become coffee shop

Nearby, Third Circle Coffee Ltd appears poised to transform a hairdresser into a new cafe.

The fledgling company was started by Ryan Graham and Cinthia Cruz.

Building documents say they plan to spend £13,000 on renovating the former ….., with a kitchen and cafe seating.

It comes after the 110 Rosemount Place address was listed for rent for £11,000 per year.

Outdoor dining plans for Aberdeen Indian restaurant

Diners at an Aberdeen Indian restaurant could be feeling the heat from more than just spicy curries under new plans for dining outdoors on sunny days.

Shahbaaz Tandoori wants to install outdoor seating at the rear of the 19 Rose Street venue.

Blueprints show how 48 new seats would be added outdoors, with eight tables of six.

Papers sent to the council state: “This opportunity will allow the restaurant to offer pre-booked, limited capacity dining at the rear of the building under cover of wooden

pergolas.”

Drum Castle internet boost approved

A few days ago, an extra 20 Starlink satellites were launched into orbit to help provide internet signal to rural or otherwise underserved areas from space.

It came as Aberdeenshire Council rubber-stamped plans for Drum Castle to make use of the Elon Musk venture to improve connectivity.

You can read more about the scheme in a previous Planning Ahead round-up here.

What did historians think?

The plans for the National Trust property had to be scrutinised by experts from Historic Environment Scotland, who gave it the all-clear as the receiver would not be visible from the ground.

The council later agreed that the changes to the 13th century building would be acceptable.

Similar plans launched for Haddo House…

No sooner were those plans approved, than the National Trust began looking to the stars to boost the internet at another of its north-east landmarks.

Papers sent to the council explain: ” Internet coverage and service is slow and unreliable at Haddo.

“This is inhibiting not only staff operations within the properties but also customer services and visitor experience.”

Where would receiver be placed?

The equipment needed would be attached to the Haddo House Concert Hall.

This is because it has “a clear line of sight to the southern sky”.

Much like Drum Castle, they say it would be carefully tucked out of the way.

The concert hall building needed some work a few years ago when it was declared off-limits after an invasion of bats put people “at risk”.

New Ellon church costs revealed

A few miles away, we go from Elon to Ellon.

Plans for a new church at the town’s Balmacassie Industrial Estate appear to be progressing.

The proposals were approved last year.

Now, building warrants indicate that the project is coming together – with the price of the venue’s construction coming in at £400,000.

It comes as plans for new Ellon allotments at Balmacassie have also been approved.

Fraserburgh fishing statue on the horizon despite neighbour complaints

A few months ago, Planning Ahead featured proposals to add some new public art to Fraserburgh.

Local historians reckoned a statue of a fishwife at Broadsea, overlooking the horizon, would be the perfect way to pay tribute to the town’s fishing heritage.

Other towns up and down the north-east coast, from Wick to Peterhead, all have their own monuments recognising the lives lost in the industry already.

The bronze Fraserburgh fishing statue would be called Broadsea Fishwife and stand about 6ft tall.

Why were there complaints about it?

The Broadsea Hall Trustees were behind the plans, and may not have expected the stormy reaction from locals…

Allan Neil, who lives next to the spot just off Main Street, said he could “understand the cultural contributions that public art can make”.

But he warned that this Fraserburgh fishing statue looked “foreboding, casting a shadow both literally and figuratively”.

Mr Neil added: “This will be a nuisance to the neighbouring properties.”

And he suggested it might be better placed across the bay in the Lighthouse Museum.

Would Fraserburgh fishing statue become ‘a dog toilet’?

Lorna Allan, who lives at the same address, worried the state could end up being “used as a dog toilet”.

She added: “The location and siting directly blocks residents and all public use of the specific area sightlines, and one of the few clear views of the foghorn.

“The siting at this location would entirely tarnish our existing beautiful views.”

The resident also worried that more people would be attracted to visit the area, “adding to the number of undesirables”.

Her objection laments the “overbearing” size, “unoriginal design” that looks “identical” to the statue in Peterhead, and the potential for it to be vandalised.

She adds: “There is no valid purpose or requirement for the proposed statue. We as local residents aren’t allowed UPVC windows but it’s OK to stick a statue wherever

possible.”

Their neighbour Shona-Marie Ritchie penned another letter to the council, adding: “This statue will be directly in the middle of my only view of the coast and sea from my house, back window and garden.

“The siting at this location would leave me with the view of the rear end of this statue, which I don’t really want to be looking at.”

‘I feel sorry for locals’

She even bemoaned the fact that the sculpture appeared in our planning round-up before she was told about it.

Nicola Findlay said: “This is going to cause overshadowing to the the properties near this statue.

“I feel sorry for the immediate locals that are going to have to look at this out their gardens.”

So what did the council say?

Council planning bosses say the Fraserburgh fishing statue would “add interest” to the historic part of the Broch.

They add: “This is considered a high-quality public artwork that gives cultural context to the former fishing settlement.

“The location is considered to be appropriate, and the proposed bronze memorial statue is of appropriate scale and utilising suitable materials.”

Broadsea is a longstanding fishing community at the south of the Broch.

Sandend catering van proposal

Over in Sandend, between Portsoy and Cullen, resident Jennifer Taylor wants to open a new catering van.

The converted horse box would serve snacks from what is currently garden ground at the Old School House at Sandend Caravan Park on Seaview Road.

St Cyrus coffee truck plans APPROVED

Finally, we journey to the Mearns coastline, where plans for a new coffee truck at beautiful St Cyrus Beach have been sealed.

The tourism-boosting plans have been brewing since they were sent to Aberdeenshire Council in March.

It was hoped the new offering would capitalise on the growing number of day-trippers taking a stroll along the scenic sands.

The plans secured support from all over the Mearns – and, in one case, much further beyond…

Who was for it?

Michael Riddell from Brechin said the popular beach is “missing a place to grab a drink,

snack or a coffee”.

He said: “This would encourage more people to visit the area and to stay longer around

the beach.”

Laurencekirk’s Rhys Malcolm reckons it’s something the area “has sorely been

missing”

And Christopher Adam, a St Cyrus resident for 42 years, backed it too.

He said: “This would be beneficial in that gives a place where supplies could be purchased or water bottles topped up during the season.”

New Zealand resident emails council to support plan

Villager Naomi Maiden said: “As a local resident we are really missing the Old Bakery that closed its doors last year.

“The mobile food truck would be a welcomed addition to our family walks along the beach and for all visitors in fact.”

But it wasn’t just locals who offered their support…

Paul Bartosh emailed the council from his home in New Zealand to support the proposal.

The Morrinsville resident said: “We stayed at the Old Fishing Station and would fully support any chance to be able to get a coffee before walking in the snow through the reserve.”

What did the council say?

The new addition will be situated at the junction of two public footpaths leading

towards St Cyrus beach, from the car park at Kirkside Road.

It will come with an accompanying picnic table.

The council said it “would play a role in supporting a tourist destination” as bosses rubber-stamped the scheme.

