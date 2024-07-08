Fraserburgh fishing statue approved despite complaints it will ruin neighbours’ view

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fraserburgh fishing statue approved despite complaints it will ruin neighbours’ view

One woman said the position of the sculpture will leave her with "a view of its rear end" which she would rather not have...

Plans for a Fraserburgh fishing statue looking out to sea have been approved.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

A Fraserburgh fishing statue has been approved – to neighbours’ chagrin, while a new coffee truck will be opening at St Cyrus Beach and new traders are poised to bring empty Rosemount shops back to life.

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with plans to add to the relatively thriving Rosemount area of Aberdeen with a new corner shop and cafe…

New corner shop to open in Granite City

New plans indicate that a closed bedding shop in the Rosemount area could soon become a grocery shop.

The vacant unit could be given a change soon. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The Sharps shop at 203 Rosemount Place, on the junction with Wallfield Crescent, had previously been a Co-op more than a decade ago.

Now it could become a Premier shop.

The proposal has been submitted by King’s Gate resident Vettivelu Srimayooran.

There are signs indicating the Premier could be on its way shortly. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The “prominent retail unit” had been advertised to lease for about £18,000 per year.

And Rosemount hairdresser could soon become coffee shop

Nearby, Third Circle Coffee Ltd appears poised to transform a hairdresser into a new cafe.

The fledgling company was started by Ryan Graham and Cinthia Cruz.

The unit is presently unoccupied. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Building documents say they plan to spend £13,000 on renovating the former ….., with a kitchen and cafe seating.

It comes after the 110 Rosemount Place address was listed for rent for £11,000 per year.

The coffee shop would be the newest addition to the thriving Rosemount scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Outdoor dining plans for Aberdeen Indian restaurant

Diners at an Aberdeen Indian restaurant could be feeling the heat from more than just spicy curries under new plans for dining outdoors on sunny days.

Shahbaaz Tandoori wants to install outdoor seating at the rear of the 19 Rose Street venue.

The Shahbaaz Tandoori on Rose Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Blueprints show how 48 new seats would be added outdoors, with eight tables of six.

Papers sent to the council state: “This opportunity will allow the restaurant to offer pre-booked, limited capacity dining at the rear of the building under cover of wooden
pergolas.”

An aerial view of the area to the back of the diner. Image: Google Earth

Drum Castle internet boost approved

A few days ago, an extra 20 Starlink satellites were launched into orbit to help provide internet signal to rural or otherwise underserved areas from space.

It came as Aberdeenshire Council rubber-stamped plans for Drum Castle to make use of the Elon Musk venture to improve connectivity.

You can read more about the scheme in a previous Planning Ahead round-up here.

The castle will become busier over the summer months. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What did historians think?

The plans for the National Trust property had to be scrutinised by experts from Historic Environment Scotland, who gave it the all-clear as the receiver would not be visible from the ground.

The council later agreed that the changes to the 13th century building would be acceptable.

The impressive Drum Castle, at Drumoak. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Similar plans launched for Haddo House…

No sooner were those plans approved, than the National Trust began looking to the stars to boost the internet at another of its north-east landmarks.

Papers sent to the council explain: ” Internet coverage and service is slow and unreliable at Haddo.

“This is inhibiting not only staff operations within the properties but also customer services and visitor experience.”

The stunning Haddo House. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Where would receiver be placed?

The equipment needed would be attached to the Haddo House Concert Hall.

This is because it has “a clear line of sight to the southern sky”.

The B-listed Haddo Concert Hall, which is situated next to the main house. Image: Supplied

Much like Drum Castle, they say it would be carefully tucked out of the way.

The concert hall building needed some work a few years ago when it was declared off-limits after an invasion of bats put people “at risk”.

New Ellon church costs revealed

A few miles away, we go from Elon to Ellon.

Plans for a new church at the town’s Balmacassie Industrial Estate appear to be progressing.

The proposals were approved last year.

An artist impression of the Jesmond Gospel Hall Trust's new Ellon facility and its Balmacassie site.
Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Now, building warrants indicate that the project is coming together – with the price of the venue’s construction coming in at £400,000.

It comes as plans for new Ellon allotments at Balmacassie have also been approved.

Fraserburgh fishing statue on the horizon despite neighbour complaints

A few months ago, Planning Ahead featured proposals to add some new public art to Fraserburgh.

Local historians reckoned a statue of a fishwife at Broadsea, overlooking the horizon, would be the perfect way to pay tribute to the town’s fishing heritage. 

Other towns up and down the north-east coast, from Wick to Peterhead, all have their own monuments recognising the lives lost in the industry already.

The bronze Fraserburgh fishing statue would be called Broadsea Fishwife and stand about 6ft tall.

Here is how the statue would look. Image: Broadsea Hall Trust

Why were there complaints about it?

The Broadsea Hall Trustees were behind the plans, and may not have expected the stormy reaction from locals…

Allan Neil, who lives next to the spot just off Main Street, said he could “understand the cultural contributions that public art can make”.

But he warned that this Fraserburgh fishing statue looked “foreboding, casting a shadow both literally and figuratively”.

Here’s where the Fraserburgh fishing statue will be erected now the plans have been approved. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Neil added: “This will be a nuisance to the neighbouring properties.”

And he suggested it might be better placed across the bay in the Lighthouse Museum.

The Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh has various displays on the town’s nautical past. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Would Fraserburgh fishing statue become ‘a dog toilet’?

Lorna Allan, who lives at the same address, worried the state could end up being “used as a dog toilet”.

She added: “The location and siting directly blocks residents and all public use of the specific area sightlines, and one of the few clear views of the foghorn.

“The siting at this location would entirely tarnish our existing beautiful views.”

The fog horn at Kinnaird Head, Fraserburgh.

The resident also worried that more people would be attracted to visit the area, “adding to the number of undesirables”.

Her objection laments the “overbearing” size, “unoriginal design” that looks “identical” to the statue in Peterhead, and the potential for it to be vandalised.

She adds: “There is no valid purpose or requirement for the proposed statue. We as local residents aren’t allowed UPVC windows but it’s OK to stick a statue wherever
possible.”

The Fisher Jessie in Peterhead during the pandemic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Their neighbour Shona-Marie Ritchie penned another letter to the council, adding: “This statue will be directly in the middle of my only view of the coast and sea from my house, back window and garden.

“The siting at this location would leave me with the view of the rear end of this statue, which I don’t really want to be looking at.”

‘I feel sorry for locals’

She even bemoaned the fact that the sculpture appeared in our planning round-up before she was told about it.

Nicola Findlay said: “This is going to cause overshadowing to the the properties near this statue.

“I feel sorry for the immediate locals that are going to have to look at this out their gardens.”

Neighbouring properties lodged complaints. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

So what did the council say?

Council planning bosses say the Fraserburgh fishing statue would “add interest” to the historic part of the Broch.

They add: “This is considered a high-quality public artwork that gives cultural context to the former fishing settlement.

“The location is considered to be appropriate, and the proposed bronze memorial statue is of appropriate scale and utilising suitable materials.”

Broadsea is a longstanding fishing community at the south of the Broch.

Sandend catering van proposal

Over in Sandend, between Portsoy and Cullen, resident Jennifer Taylor wants to open a new catering van.

The converted horse box would serve snacks from what is currently garden ground at the Old School House at Sandend Caravan Park on Seaview Road.

Here is how it would look. Image: Durn Design

St Cyrus coffee truck plans APPROVED

Finally, we journey to the Mearns coastline, where plans for a new coffee truck at beautiful St Cyrus Beach have been sealed.

The tourism-boosting plans have been brewing since they were sent to Aberdeenshire Council in March. 

St Cyrus beach. Image: VisitAberdeenshire

It was hoped the new offering would capitalise on the growing number of day-trippers taking a stroll along the scenic sands.

The plans secured support from all over the Mearns – and, in one case, much further beyond…

Who was for it?

Michael Riddell from Brechin said the popular beach is “missing a place to grab a drink,
snack or a coffee”.

He said: “This would encourage more people to visit the area and to stay longer around
the beach.”

The Old Fishing Station. Image: Old Fishing Station/Facebook

Laurencekirk’s Rhys Malcolm reckons it’s something the area “has sorely been
missing”

And Christopher Adam, a St Cyrus resident for 42 years, backed it too.

He said: “This would be beneficial in that gives a place where supplies could be purchased or water bottles topped up during the season.”

How the coffee truck would look. Image: Old Fishing Station/Facebook

New Zealand resident emails council to support plan

Villager Naomi Maiden said: “As a local resident we are really missing the Old Bakery that closed its doors last year.

“The mobile food truck would be a welcomed addition to our family walks along the beach and for all visitors in fact.”

Old Fishing Station at St Cyrus beach.
Image: Old Fishing Station/Facebook.

But it wasn’t just locals who offered their support…

Paul Bartosh emailed the council from his home in New Zealand to support the proposal.

The Morrinsville resident said: “We stayed at the Old Fishing Station and would fully support any chance to be able to get a coffee before walking in the snow through the reserve.”

What did the council say?

The new addition will be situated at the junction of two public footpaths leading
towards St Cyrus beach, from the car park at Kirkside Road.

It will come with an accompanying picnic table.

The council said it “would play a role in supporting a tourist destination” as bosses rubber-stamped the scheme.

You can see the plans for yourself here:

Rosemount corner shop

New coffee shop

Rose Street restaurant

Drum Castle internet improvements

Haddo House changes 

Ellon church latest

Fraserburgh fishing statue approved

Sandend catering van 

St Cyrus coffee truck

Conversation