Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A96 roadworks postponed AGAIN as wet weather wreaks havoc

A stretch of the route was scheduled to be closed for a full weekend.

By Graham Fleming
The A96 near Cairnie. Image: Google Maps.
The A96 near Cairnie. Image: Google Maps.

Roadworks, set to close a portion of the A96 over a full weekend, have been postponed for a second time.

The works were originally planned to shut the road at Huntly from June 14 until June 17, but the £330,000 project was put on hold due to poor weather.

Now, almost a full month later, the rescheduled resurfacing job set for this weekend has been put aside one again for the same reason.

Co-ordinated by Amey, it is currently unclear when the works are now due to take place.

Drivers were braced for a diversion spanning over 30 miles. Image: Amey.

The project is due to take place between the Cairnie junction and 520 metres south of Windyraw junction.

It will mean that drivers will eventually need to take a diversion spanning more than 30 miles in order to continue on the A96.

The alternate route, driving in the westbound direction, will lead drivers through the A920 to Dufftown, the A941 to Craigellachie and finally onto the A95 leading back onto the A96 near Keith.

The full works would have taken place between July 10 and July 17, with a full weekend closure in place between 7.30pm on Friday July 12 and 6.30am on Monday July 15.

Poor weather batters Scotland’s north east

The news comes as the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) issued flood alerts for the north and north-east of Scotland this morning.

The environmental agency has warned that surplus rain could cause “flooding impacts” from rivers and surface water both today and tomorrow.

Alerts have been issued for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Caithness and Sutherland, Easter Ross and Great Glen.

Residents have been warned to ‘remain vigilant’ Image: Sepa

The Met Office also placed a yellow weather warning in effect yesterday. 

They confirmed heavy rain will hit Aberdeenshire, Moray and parts of the Highlands from 10pm on Tuesday, July 9 until 11.59pm on Wednesday, July 10.

A funnel cloud was also spotted in Oldmeldrum yesterday which can form during a heavy shower or a thunderstorm.

Postponed A96 Huntly roadworks promise ‘essential’ fixes

Amey – the infrastructure support organisation undertaking the work – says the maintenance work is “essential” to fix defects.

A spokesperson said: “Due to an adverse weather forecast this scheme has been postponed.

“Further information will be issued once rescheduled work details are confirmed.”

