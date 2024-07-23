Why are these 3 Aberdeen roads the worst for LEZ fines? Our readers have their say

After discovering Virginia Street, Denburn Road, and Alford Place had the highest number of LEZ fines we went to find out why — but what do our readers think?

Aberdeen’s low emission zone has been enforced since June 1, meaning anyone caught driving a vehicle that does not meet the strict requirements will be hit with a £60 fine — reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

We revealed that 1,956 rulebreakers were caught driving a non-compliant car going through Aberdeen’s LEZ in the first 11 days of it going live.

That means £117,360 worth of £60 fines were sent out.

Virginia Street, Alford Place and Denburn Road each had more than 500 fines clocked during that time.

I went out to see why so many fines had been clocked on these three roads, but we also wanted to know what our readers thought, and so we asked them to participate in our polls.

What were the poll results?

We asked our readers what they thought was the main reason behind the high number of fines on each of the three roads.

Virginia Street:

185 people voted in the poll to let us know what they thought was the main issue on Virginia Street.

77 people think the signs aren’t clear enough, meanwhile, 52 people said the confusing road layout is the main issue.

And 39 people voted that there’s not enough signage warning drivers of the LEZ on Virginia Street.

While 17 people voted for ‘other’.

Alford Place:

139 people took part in this poll and the top answer with 57 votes was that there isn’t enough signage.

48 people voted that signs aren’t clear enough and 28 voters blamed confusing road layout.

Meanwhile, six people voted for other.

Denburn Road:

146 people voted in this poll and it was quite evenly split.

46 people thought there isn’t enough signage and 46 said the signs aren’t clear enough.

A further 43 people blamed the confusing road layout for the high number of fines.

And 11 people voted other.

Two main roads and ‘no possibility of escape’

Many readers like Craig Collie were surprised that Virginia Street and Denburn Road are included in the low emission zone because they’re such major routes.

Reader Bert commented on the article to say both the dual carriageways were designed to “alleviate traffic in the city centre”.

He added that “visitors will assume” they can still use the main routes without being fined.

Another commenter called Jonny thinks the reason the fines on Denburn Road are so high is because one you’re off the roundabout “there is no going back”.

And Eric Reid agreed, saying there’s “no possibility of escape” once you commit at the Woolmanhill roundabout.

Aulikki Canale asked why the non-residential areas like Alford Place have been included in the boundary.

She added: “Not many homes on Union Street either or have I got it wrong? Cars seem to now drive through housing areas.”

But reader City Loon simply wrote: “It’s fairly obvious that the busiest routes within the LEZ would have the most fines.”

Signs can be ‘easily missed’

Many of our readers commented that the signs aren’t clear enough and can be “easily missed”.

According to Mike Robertson, the signs along the Denburn are halfway down the road meaning people don’t know they’re about to enter the LEZ until it’s too late.

He added: “[The signs can be] easily missed in heavy traffic while trying to negotiate the roundabout.”

Meanwhile, an anonymous user asked: “Why don’t they block paint the road surface on the periphery road junctions as a very visible warning?”

Meanwhile, commenter Dandie Don said the bus gates combined with the LEZ have “amplified the situation” and simple routes north to south have been cut off.

Why do you think these three roads have such high LEZ fines? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen LEZ fines: A ‘money generator for the council coffers’?

Some of our readers, like Luis De Bastos, slammed the clean air zone as a “very lucrative money-grabbing initiative” for the council.

Suzanne Laskiewicz agreed and wrote: “Cleverly placed zone for maximum revenue.”

Meanwhile, Ray Robertson mused that Virginia Street should never have been included in the LEZ as it’s part of the through traffic to and from the harbour.

He added: “In simple terms, it’s a money generator for the council coffers.”

And Rosanna Valdes has said the LEZ has put her off “going near town”.

She explained: “For me to get to Union Square I’m ok, but to get back to the beach side of town I need to drive halfway round Aberdeen via Garthdee to get back which defeats the whole point of the LEZ as I’m driving further. Total money-making scam.”

‘There are LEZ signs all over the flipping place’

However, some of our readers, like Andy Sopressa, believe there are plenty signs showing the boundary.

He said: “There are signs all over the flipping place. Arrogant drivers are deliberately choosing to ignore them and they deserve to be fined.

“The fines accrued are then used to the benefit of the citizens of Aberdeen so I don’t see why people aren’t pleased.”

Ross Walker agreed and wrote: “Because half of Aberdeen drivers aren’t fit to drive, if you can’t see huge LEZ signs you are a danger to others on the road.”

