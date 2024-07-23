Why are these 3 Aberdeen roads the worst for LEZ fines? Our readers have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why are these 3 Aberdeen roads the worst for LEZ fines? Our readers have their say

I went out to see why so many LEZ fines had been clocked on three Aberdeen roads, but we wanted to know what our readers thought...

By Lauren Taylor
The sign showing the LEZ on Bridge Street, but not on Denburn Road. Image: Lauren Taylor
The sign showing the LEZ on Bridge Street, but not on Denburn Road. Image: Lauren Taylor

After discovering Virginia Street, Denburn Road, and Alford Place had the highest number of LEZ fines we went to find out why — but what do our readers think?

Aberdeen’s low emission zone has been enforced since June 1, meaning anyone caught driving a vehicle that does not meet the strict requirements will be hit with a £60 fine — reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

The council’s map of the Aberdeen low emission zone.

We revealed that 1,956 rulebreakers were caught driving a non-compliant car going through Aberdeen’s LEZ in the first 11 days of it going live.

That means £117,360 worth of £60 fines were sent out.

Virginia Street, Alford Place and Denburn Road each had more than 500 fines clocked during that time.

I went out to see why so many fines had been clocked on these three roads, but we also wanted to know what our readers thought, and so we asked them to participate in our polls.

What were the poll results?

We asked our readers what they thought was the main reason behind the high number of fines on each of the three roads.

Virginia Street:

185 people voted in the poll to let us know what they thought was the main issue on Virginia Street.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

77 people think the signs aren’t clear enough, meanwhile, 52 people said the confusing road layout is the main issue.

And 39 people voted that there’s not enough signage warning drivers of the LEZ on Virginia Street.

While 17 people voted for ‘other’.

Alford Place: 

139 people took part in this poll and the top answer with 57 votes was that there isn’t enough signage.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

48 people voted that signs aren’t clear enough and 28 voters blamed confusing road layout.

Meanwhile, six people voted for other.

Denburn Road: 

146 people voted in this poll and it was quite evenly split.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

46 people thought there isn’t enough signage and 46 said the signs aren’t clear enough.

146 people took part, and it was quite evenly split between not enough signage and signs not being clear enough with each option receiving 46 votes.

A further 43 people blamed the confusing road layout for the high number of fines.

And 11 people voted other.

Two main roads and ‘no possibility of escape’

Many readers like Craig Collie were surprised that Virginia Street and Denburn Road are included in the low emission zone because they’re such major routes.

Reader Bert commented on the article to say both the dual carriageways were designed to “alleviate traffic in the city centre”.

He added that “visitors will assume” they can still use the main routes without being fined.

Another commenter called Jonny thinks the reason the fines on Denburn Road are so high is because one you’re off the roundabout “there is no going back”.

The sign at the Woolmanhill roundabout. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And Eric Reid agreed, saying there’s “no possibility of escape” once you commit at the Woolmanhill roundabout.

Aulikki Canale asked why the non-residential areas like Alford Place have been included in the boundary.

She added: “Not many homes on Union Street either or have I got it wrong? Cars seem to now drive through housing areas.”

But reader City Loon simply wrote: “It’s fairly obvious that the busiest routes within the LEZ would have the most fines.”

Signs can be ‘easily missed’

Many of our readers commented that the signs aren’t clear enough and can be “easily missed”.

According to Mike Robertson, the signs along the Denburn are halfway down the road meaning people don’t know they’re about to enter the LEZ until it’s too late.

He added: “[The signs can be] easily missed in heavy traffic while trying to negotiate the roundabout.”

Drivers might not notice they are turning right into the LEZ at Virginia Street until they start going around, there’s no road markings showing the zone ahead. Image: Lauren Taylor

Meanwhile, an anonymous user asked: “Why don’t they block paint the road surface on the periphery road junctions as a very visible warning?”

Meanwhile, commenter Dandie Don said the bus gates combined with the LEZ have “amplified the situation” and simple routes north to south have been cut off.

Why do you think these three roads have such high LEZ fines? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen LEZ fines: A ‘money generator for the council coffers’?

Some of our readers, like Luis De Bastos, slammed the clean air zone as a “very lucrative money-grabbing initiative” for the council.

Suzanne Laskiewicz agreed and wrote: “Cleverly placed zone for maximum revenue.”

Meanwhile, Ray Robertson mused that Virginia Street should never have been included in the LEZ as it’s part of the through traffic to and from the harbour.

He added: “In simple terms, it’s a money generator for the council coffers.”

The signage showing the LEZ on Bridge Street, but not on Denburn Road. Image: Lauren Taylor

And Rosanna Valdes has said the LEZ has put her off “going near town”.

She explained: “For me to get to Union Square I’m ok, but to get back to the beach side of town I need to drive halfway round Aberdeen via Garthdee to get back which defeats the whole point of the LEZ as I’m driving further. Total money-making scam.”

‘There are LEZ signs all over the flipping place’

However, some of our readers, like Andy Sopressa, believe there are plenty signs showing the boundary.

A LEZ ahead sign going north on Commerce Street. Image: Lauren Taylor

He said: “There are signs all over the flipping place. Arrogant drivers are deliberately choosing to ignore them and they deserve to be fined.

“The fines accrued are then used to the benefit of the citizens of Aberdeen so I don’t see why people aren’t pleased.”

Ross Walker agreed and wrote: “Because half of Aberdeen drivers aren’t fit to drive, if you can’t see huge LEZ signs you are a danger to others on the road.”

Read more about Aberdeen’s LEZ:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen man Ricky Younger admitted that he strangled his ex-partner in a terrifying assault
Man jailed after he strangled ex-partner as she walked home
Police sealed off the shop during the investigation. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Teenagers charged over Inverurie Co-op break-in
False alarm at Aberdeen beach
Emergency services called to Aberdeen Beach after 'false alarm' report of person in water
Staff at Carpetright stores will be made redundant.
Carpetright shops in Aberdeen and Elgin to shut as firm collapses
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Repeat speeder banned after being clocked at up to 100mph
Odin the Doberman with Leo at the Peterhead Scottish Week Dog Show
In pictures: Pups and owners dress in matching outfits in adorable Peterhead Scottish Week…
The new Irish bar is set to open this summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
REVEALED: New name and plans for Irish sports bar taking over Cafe D'ag
Could a roundabout solve safety fears at the Toll of Birness?
Hundreds back calls for Toll of Birness roundabout in 'plea for safety'
Friday demonstrated that all of that could be lost in the blink of an eye – or a wrong bit of code for an operating system update by a company no one had ever heard of before but now appears to be one of the main pillars of maintaining our way of life.
Scott Begbie: IT blackout left me in suspense for hours to learn of Lottery…
Peterhead mother of two Lauren Joiner standing outside her boutique Fox and Feather.
'It's the best thing I've ever done': Fox and Feather owner says 'huge gamble'…

Conversation