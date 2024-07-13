Revealed: More than £100,000 of LEZ fines issued in just 11 days, but which Aberdeen road is worst so far?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Revealed: More than £100,000 of LEZ fines issued in just 11 days, but which Aberdeen road is worst so far?

We can now reveal almost 2,000 fines were sent to drivers caught entering the LEZ in a non-compliant vehicle in just the first 11 days.

Almost 2,000 LEZ fines have been sent to drivers in the first 11 days, but how much are they worth and which roads were worst?
Almost 2,000 LEZ fines have been sent to drivers in the first 11 days, but how much are they worth and which roads were worst? Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

More than £100,000 worth of fines were sent to drivers caught out by Aberdeen’s new LEZ in the first 11 days.

The low emission zone has been running in the Granite City for over a month now.

Aimed at improving air quality, motorists with high-polluting vehicles who drive into the designated area will be issued a £60 fine – reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Aberdeen City Council previously estimated that 86% of cars would be compliant, meaning only 14% would not be permitted to enter the LEZ.

The LEZ on Market Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Despite this, residents and visitors alike have shared their fury online, voicing their disappointment of yet another road rule change-up.

Some frustrated drivers have slammed the clean air zone as another way to “increase revenue through fines”, while others believe it will “drive people away” from the city centre.

We can now reveal council data showing almost 2,000 fines were sent to drivers caught entering the LEZ in a non-compliant vehicle in just the first 11 days.

Read on to find out exactly how many fines were sent out, how much they add up to, and where most rulebreakers were caught out…

How many fines were sent out in those first 11 days — and how much do they add up to?

According to the Aberdeen City Council data, 1,956 rulebreakers were caught driving a non-compliant car going through Aberdeen’s LEZ in the first 11 days of it going live.

That means in just 11 days, £117,360 worth of fines were sent out.

Bon Accord Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Even if everyone paid their fine within 14 days, and thus reducing it to £30, that would still equate to £58,680 being put in the council coffers.

Although the long-term impact is not yet known, these initial results from the first 11 days indicate what looks to be a very high number of people being caught out by the new road rules so far.

A warning sign for the LEZ ahead on Hardgate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Where were most drivers caught out by Aberdeen’s LEZ?

The council provided a breakdown of the number of fines clocked on each road within the LEZ boundary, on each of the 11 days.

According to the council’s stats, the most fines were sent out to drivers caught entering Virginia Street from Commerce Street, with 579 fines sent out in the 11 days.

The Low Emission Zone in Virginia Street.
Virginia Street had the highest number of fines. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

That’s £34,740 worth of £60 fines.

There were 99 fines handed out on just one day on Commerce Street, which was the highest number of fines dished out on any day.

Alford Place had the second-highest number of fines over the 11 days with 534 being sent out, followed by Denburn Road where 505 drivers were slapped with a fine.

The only road where fines were clocked each of the 11 days was Denburn Road.

According to the data, no fines were recorded on Holburn Street in the 11 days. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Interestingly, Alford Place going onto Victoria Street had no fines except on June 6, when 48 drivers were caught in non-compliant cars.

And there was a similar situation on Willowbank Road going onto Hardgate. However, 34 fines were dished out to drivers on June 1, which may have just been a first-day spike.

Lessons have not been learned from Glasgow’s LEZ, claims MSP

Liam Kerr has slammed the “astronomical” number of fines, which he believes are “demonising people coming into our city centre”.

And he pointed out that while there’s been almost 2,000 fines sent to motorists in just 11 days, not all of the council’s fleet of vehicles are compliant yet.

Tory MSP Liam Kerr has slammed the LEZ rollout.

Mr Kerr said: “These astronomical number of fines are a further indictment of the SNP-Lib Dem council demonising people from coming into our city centre.

“It’s no wonder motorists believe that the main focus of Aberdeen’s LEZ scheme is to generate quick income for the cash-strapped council.

“Several businesses have already closed since the LEZ zones went live while others are on the brink of having their livelihoods decimated by this draconian scheme, including our taxi trade.”

Although enforcement of the Aberdeen LEZ started in June 1 for the vast majority of drivers, Aberdeen’s taxi drivers have been given another year’s grace period to ensure all vehicles meet the strict requirements.

LEZ signage. Holburn Street, Aberdeen
Aberdeen taxis have been granted another year’s exemption with many cabs not passing the strict requirements. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

According to the Tory MSP, lessons have not been learned from Glasgow’s “shambolic” LEZ rollout and it is now “hard-pressed drivers who are paying the price”.

He added: “The council must be fully upfront about what this money is going to be spent on and should focus more on working constructively with businesses to help renew confidence and deliver economic growth.”

Aberdeen co-leaders reaffirm: ‘Aberdeen city centre is very much open for business’

Ian Yuill and Christian Allard, the Liberal Democrat and SNP co-leaders of Aberdeen City Council have hit back at the claims.

They have stressed that Aberdeen city centre is open for business, and urged the MSP to get behind the campaign to promote the city centre.

Ian Yuill and Christian Allard join traders throwing their weight behind the Open for Business campaign. Image: Aberdeen City Council

In a joint statement, they said: “Mr Kerr is wrong. It was his Conservative colleagues and their Labour partners who signed off the boundaries of the LEZ when they controlled the Council.

Aberdeen city centre is very much open for business, but Mr Kerr seems determined to run it down.

“We suggest that, rather than firing off wrong and unhelpful accusations and trying to score silly political points, Mr Kerr get behind the campaign to promote our city centre as a great place to shop, live, work, do business, and invest.”

The co-leaders say Aberdeen city centre is "open for business".
The co-leaders say Aberdeen city centre is “open for business”. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘Extensive marketing and awareness-raising campaigns helped drivers prepare’

A Transport Scotland spokesman told the P&J that work “behind the scenes” to prepare for the LEZs has been “under way for a long time”.

He said: “Extensive marketing and awareness-raising campaigns undertaken since 2019 have helped drivers and businesses around the country prepare.

“In addition, drivers can check if their vehicle can be driven in a LEZ on the LEZ Scotland website.

“The LEZs will help to protect public health by stopping the most polluting vehicles from being driven within our city centres.”

Read more about Aberdeen’s LEZ:

Conversation