Revealed: More than £100,000 of LEZ fines issued in just 11 days, but which Aberdeen road is worst so far?

More than £100,000 worth of fines were sent to drivers caught out by Aberdeen’s new LEZ in the first 11 days.

The low emission zone has been running in the Granite City for over a month now.

Aimed at improving air quality, motorists with high-polluting vehicles who drive into the designated area will be issued a £60 fine – reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

Aberdeen City Council previously estimated that 86% of cars would be compliant, meaning only 14% would not be permitted to enter the LEZ.

Despite this, residents and visitors alike have shared their fury online, voicing their disappointment of yet another road rule change-up.

Some frustrated drivers have slammed the clean air zone as another way to “increase revenue through fines”, while others believe it will “drive people away” from the city centre.

We can now reveal council data showing almost 2,000 fines were sent to drivers caught entering the LEZ in a non-compliant vehicle in just the first 11 days.

Read on to find out exactly how many fines were sent out, how much they add up to, and where most rulebreakers were caught out…

How many fines were sent out in those first 11 days — and how much do they add up to?

According to the Aberdeen City Council data, 1,956 rulebreakers were caught driving a non-compliant car going through Aberdeen’s LEZ in the first 11 days of it going live.

That means in just 11 days, £117,360 worth of fines were sent out.

Even if everyone paid their fine within 14 days, and thus reducing it to £30, that would still equate to £58,680 being put in the council coffers.

Although the long-term impact is not yet known, these initial results from the first 11 days indicate what looks to be a very high number of people being caught out by the new road rules so far.

Where were most drivers caught out by Aberdeen’s LEZ?

The council provided a breakdown of the number of fines clocked on each road within the LEZ boundary, on each of the 11 days.

According to the council’s stats, the most fines were sent out to drivers caught entering Virginia Street from Commerce Street, with 579 fines sent out in the 11 days.

That’s £34,740 worth of £60 fines.

There were 99 fines handed out on just one day on Commerce Street, which was the highest number of fines dished out on any day.

Alford Place had the second-highest number of fines over the 11 days with 534 being sent out, followed by Denburn Road where 505 drivers were slapped with a fine.

The only road where fines were clocked each of the 11 days was Denburn Road.

Interestingly, Alford Place going onto Victoria Street had no fines except on June 6, when 48 drivers were caught in non-compliant cars.

And there was a similar situation on Willowbank Road going onto Hardgate. However, 34 fines were dished out to drivers on June 1, which may have just been a first-day spike.

Lessons have not been learned from Glasgow’s LEZ, claims MSP

Liam Kerr has slammed the “astronomical” number of fines, which he believes are “demonising people coming into our city centre”.

And he pointed out that while there’s been almost 2,000 fines sent to motorists in just 11 days, not all of the council’s fleet of vehicles are compliant yet.

Mr Kerr said: “These astronomical number of fines are a further indictment of the SNP-Lib Dem council demonising people from coming into our city centre.

“It’s no wonder motorists believe that the main focus of Aberdeen’s LEZ scheme is to generate quick income for the cash-strapped council.

“Several businesses have already closed since the LEZ zones went live while others are on the brink of having their livelihoods decimated by this draconian scheme, including our taxi trade.”

Although enforcement of the Aberdeen LEZ started in June 1 for the vast majority of drivers, Aberdeen’s taxi drivers have been given another year’s grace period to ensure all vehicles meet the strict requirements.

According to the Tory MSP, lessons have not been learned from Glasgow’s “shambolic” LEZ rollout and it is now “hard-pressed drivers who are paying the price”.

He added: “The council must be fully upfront about what this money is going to be spent on and should focus more on working constructively with businesses to help renew confidence and deliver economic growth.”

Aberdeen co-leaders reaffirm: ‘Aberdeen city centre is very much open for business’

Ian Yuill and Christian Allard, the Liberal Democrat and SNP co-leaders of Aberdeen City Council have hit back at the claims.

They have stressed that Aberdeen city centre is open for business, and urged the MSP to get behind the campaign to promote the city centre.

In a joint statement, they said: “Mr Kerr is wrong. It was his Conservative colleagues and their Labour partners who signed off the boundaries of the LEZ when they controlled the Council.

“Aberdeen city centre is very much open for business, but Mr Kerr seems determined to run it down.

“We suggest that, rather than firing off wrong and unhelpful accusations and trying to score silly political points, Mr Kerr get behind the campaign to promote our city centre as a great place to shop, live, work, do business, and invest.”

‘Extensive marketing and awareness-raising campaigns helped drivers prepare’

A Transport Scotland spokesman told the P&J that work “behind the scenes” to prepare for the LEZs has been “under way for a long time”.

He said: “Extensive marketing and awareness-raising campaigns undertaken since 2019 have helped drivers and businesses around the country prepare.

“In addition, drivers can check if their vehicle can be driven in a LEZ on the LEZ Scotland website.

“The LEZs will help to protect public health by stopping the most polluting vehicles from being driven within our city centres.”

