‘I love you dad – you have been amazing’: James Watt thanks medical staff as father battles cancer

The former BrewDog boss has revealed his dad is now receiving end-of-life care at Roxburghe House.

By Chris Cromar
Jim Watt, Georgia Toffolo and James Watt.
James Watt shared new pictures of his father on social media. Image: James Watt/LinkedIn.

Former BrewDog chief executive James Watt has revealed that his dad, who has cancer, has been moved to Roxburghe House in Aberdeen for “end of life care”.

Last month, the Ellon brewery’s co-founder revealed that his father Jim had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in an emotional post online.

Watt said the news of his dad’s condition had hit the entire family like a “sledgehammer”, as he had been a fit and healthy man all his life.

James Watt and Jim Watt.
Jim Watt is now at Roxburge House. Image: James Watt/LinkedIn.

‘Dad was fitter and stronger than me’

Brought up in Gardenstown, Jim has spent his life working as a fisherman.

James said in his latest update: “Up until the start of June my father was a full-time lobster fisherman, hauling 300 lobster pots per day on the North Atlantic – he was fitter and stronger than me.”

Last month, it was confirmed that Jim had stage four pancreatic cancer after undergoing tests in London and Aberdeen.

He has now moved from his home to Aberdeen hospice Roxburghe House.

Jim Watt and dog.
Jim was diagnosed with cancer last month. Image: James Watt/LinkedIn.

James said: “Only a few days after his diagnosis, my dad received chemotherapy in London and was in high spirits and we even escaped from the hospital one evening to enjoy duck pancakes at the Dorchester. It was a special memory.

“We flew back up to Scotland on June 28 and my dad had a few difficult days at home before being readmitted to hospital.

“He is now at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen where tragically he is receiving end of life care.

“I can’t believe how quickly this has gone and that only a few weeks ago he was feeling fit, healthy and catching hundreds of lobsters a day on his boat, the Serene, with his trusty Labrador Jura by his side.”

Georgia Toffolo, Jim Watt and James Watt.
Jim enjoyed dinner with his son and Georgia Toffolo in London. Image: James Watt/LinkedIn.

James thanks medical staff for helping father

James, who stood down from his role at BrewDog in May and is in a relationship with Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, also thanked all the “wonderful people” who are looking after his father.

“Especially the incredible NHS team at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen,” he said.

James has spoken before of his respect and love for his father, saying “all of my work ethic comes from my dad.”

In his latest update, he said: “Dad, I love you and you have been the most amazing dad ever.”

Watt lost his “dear friend” Dan Bolton to same illness only in January.

