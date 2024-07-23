‘I love you dad – you have been amazing’: James Watt thanks medical staff as father battles cancer

Former BrewDog chief executive James Watt has revealed that his dad, who has cancer, has been moved to Roxburghe House in Aberdeen for “end of life care”.

Last month, the Ellon brewery’s co-founder revealed that his father Jim had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in an emotional post online.

Watt said the news of his dad’s condition had hit the entire family like a “sledgehammer”, as he had been a fit and healthy man all his life.

‘Dad was fitter and stronger than me’

Brought up in Gardenstown, Jim has spent his life working as a fisherman.

James said in his latest update: “Up until the start of June my father was a full-time lobster fisherman, hauling 300 lobster pots per day on the North Atlantic – he was fitter and stronger than me.”

Last month, it was confirmed that Jim had stage four pancreatic cancer after undergoing tests in London and Aberdeen.

He has now moved from his home to Aberdeen hospice Roxburghe House.

James said: “Only a few days after his diagnosis, my dad received chemotherapy in London and was in high spirits and we even escaped from the hospital one evening to enjoy duck pancakes at the Dorchester. It was a special memory.

“We flew back up to Scotland on June 28 and my dad had a few difficult days at home before being readmitted to hospital.

“He is now at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen where tragically he is receiving end of life care.

“I can’t believe how quickly this has gone and that only a few weeks ago he was feeling fit, healthy and catching hundreds of lobsters a day on his boat, the Serene, with his trusty Labrador Jura by his side.”

James thanks medical staff for helping father

James, who stood down from his role at BrewDog in May and is in a relationship with Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo, also thanked all the “wonderful people” who are looking after his father.

“Especially the incredible NHS team at Roxburghe House in Aberdeen,” he said.

James has spoken before of his respect and love for his father, saying “all of my work ethic comes from my dad.”

In his latest update, he said: “Dad, I love you and you have been the most amazing dad ever.”

Watt lost his “dear friend” Dan Bolton to same illness only in January.