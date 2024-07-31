First look: Plans for Queen Street urban park as wrecking ball looms over former police HQ

The very first images showing how an “urban park” in Queen Street could look have been released by Aberdeen planners.

Artist impressions of the city centre street show how the road could be reimagined, making room for seating, sensory and terraced gardens and space for performances.

And the fate of the former police headquarters looks sealed too as no redeveloper fancies taking the building on… Which could well leave it doomed.

First look at Queen Street urban park plans

Queen Street had been earmarked for a Â£150 million regeneration as a cultural and residential quarter, before the SNP unveiled a vision for an urban park there instead.

It is hoped the two-year construction of the new green space, spanning from Broad Street to West North Street and King Street, could begin late next summer.

Councillors have budgeted for the work to cost Â£16.8m by March 2028, having already spent millions amassing required land on the north side of Queen Street.

Council chiefs could be tasked with opening negotiations with construction firms to create the Queen Street urban park, if councillors back their vision next week.

‘Prudent’ to demolish former Queen Street police HQ

The mothballed Queen Street police HQ is on course to be completely stripped out and free of asbestos by the end of the year.

In the meantime, council chiefs – spurred on by the environmental case for keeping the building standing – have tried to find anyone keen to redevelop it.

But, chief capital officer John Wilson has confirmed, “there is little interest” in that.

Briefing councillors, he reports developers have a “preference to demolish” the “restrictive” office building, favouring a flattened site for starters.

And in light of the “significant” costs of keeping standing the building – “at risk of decaying” – Mr Wilson advises “it would be considered prudent to demolish the current building”.

Police left their towering offices in 2021, with the decant completed when the public counter moved across the road to Marischal College in May 2022.

Mr Wilson hopes the Â£16.8m budget could cover the cost of knocking down their former station.

Next week councillors could instruct him to scope out and cost the demolition.

Last September the whole Queen Street regeneration project was priced at Â£61m.

However, much of that – an estimated Â£43m when discussed 10 months ago – is expected to be paid by the developer taking on the cleared police HQ site.

Finance convener Alex McLellan said: “Queen Street was a key commitment during the election campaign and we are delivering on that promise.

“These plans will create a new space for people and families to enjoy in the city centre in years to come.

“The former police HQ site will remain an opportunity site for future development – and we would welcome any interest from the private sector.”

