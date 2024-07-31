First look: Plans for Queen Street urban park as wrecking ball looms over former police HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look: Plans for Queen Street urban park as wrecking ball looms over former police HQ

Work on the Queen Street urban park in Aberdeen could begin next summer while demolition now looks likely for the former police HQ.

A first look at the vision for the Queen Street urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments
A first look at the vision for the Queen Street urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments
By Alastair Gossip

The very first images showing how an “urban park” in Queen Street could look have been released by Aberdeen planners.

Artist impressions of the city centre street show how the road could be reimagined, making room for seating, sensory and terraced gardens and space for performances.

And the fate of the former police headquarters looks sealed too as no redeveloper fancies taking the building on… Which could well leave it doomed.

First look at Queen Street urban park plans

Queen Street had been earmarked for a Â£150 million regeneration as a cultural and residential quarter, before the SNP unveiled a vision for an urban park there instead.

Dancing in the street: A concept image of planned performance space in the Queen Street urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments (Open)
Dancing in the street: A concept image of planned performance space in the Queen Street urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments (Open)
Plans for a sensory garden as part of the Queen Street urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments (Open)
Plans for a sensory garden as part of the Queen Street urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments (Open)

It is hoped the two-year construction of the new green space, spanning from Broad Street to West North Street and King Street, could begin late next summer.

Councillors have budgeted for the work to cost Â£16.8m by March 2028, having already spent millions amassing required land on the north side of Queen Street.

A sketch of the first phase of the redevelopment of Aberdeen's Queen Street as an urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments (Open)
A sketch of the first phase of the redevelopment of Aberdeen’s Queen Street as an urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments (Open)

Council chiefs could be tasked with opening negotiations with construction firms to create the Queen Street urban park, if councillors back their vision next week.

‘Prudent’ to demolish former Queen Street police HQ

The mothballed Queen Street police HQ is on course to be completely stripped out and free of asbestos by the end of the year.

In the meantime, council chiefs – spurred on by the environmental case for keeping the building standing – have tried to find anyone keen to redevelop it.

But, chief capital officer John Wilson has confirmed, “there is little interest” in that.

Briefing councillors, he reports developers have a “preference to demolish” the “restrictive” office building, favouring a flattened site for starters.

Planners say this shows the improved pedestrian links in Queen Street as part of the urban park project. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments (Open)
Planners say this shows the improved pedestrian links in Queen Street as part of the urban park project. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments (Open)
Queen Street police station in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Queen Street police station in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And in light of the “significant” costs of keeping standing the building – “at risk of decaying” – Mr Wilson advises “it would be considered prudent to demolish the current building”.

Police left their towering offices in 2021, with the decant completed when the public counter moved across the road to Marischal College in May 2022.

Mr Wilson hopes the Â£16.8m budget could cover the cost of knocking down their former station.

Next week councillors could instruct him to scope out and cost the demolition.

Last September the whole Queen Street regeneration project was priced at Â£61m.

However, much of that – an estimated Â£43m when discussed 10 months ago – is expected to be paid by the developer taking on the cleared police HQ site.

Finance convener Alex McLellan said: “Queen Street was a key commitment during the election campaign and we are delivering on that promise.

“These plans will create a new space for people and families to enjoy in the city centre in years to come.

“The former police HQ site will remain an opportunity site for future development – and we would welcome any interest from the private sector.”

