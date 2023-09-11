Queen Street: New planning rules could mean old police HQ is left standing as part of £61m park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen Street: New planning rules could mean old police HQ is left standing as part of £61m park

Will the old north-east police headquarters survive the redevelopment of Aberdeen's Queen Street?

By Alastair Gossip
Plans for an urban park in Aberdeen's Queen Street have progressed. The former police headquarters could yet be saved from the wrecking ball. Image: DC Thomson
Plans for an urban park in Aberdeen's Queen Street have progressed. The former police headquarters could yet be saved from the wrecking ball. Image: DC Thomson

The former north-east police headquarters could yet be saved from the wrecking ball as part of an urban park in Queen Street.

Aberdeen City Council has already spent £6 million amassing land in the area, with a view to a developing a new cultural and residential quarter.

But the SNP instead promised an urban park – like the Mayfield project in Manchester – before they took joint control of the local authority last May.

Now, they and their Lib Dem administration partners have tasked city planners with drawing up detailed designs for the multi-million-pound idea.

Council masterplan manager Sandy Beattie, who briefed councillors on Monday, said there would be a “strong focus” on making the park “distinctive”.

“[This would] take advantage of the specific enclosed setting of Queen Street, connected to the wider city centre projects such as Marischal Square, Broad Street, Union Street and the Castlegate.”

Active travel links between the beach and the city centre could also benefit, he said.

How much could the Queen Street urban park cost?

All-in, the project is expected to cost £61m.

But council chiefs expect the city to only pay another £8m of that. The remaining £43m would be put up by a developer looking to take on the police tower.

Councillors voted to progress with this design for the Queen Street urban park. The missing white chunk is the footprint of the former police HQ. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Councillors voted to progress with this design for the Queen Street urban park. The missing white chunk is the footprint of the former police HQ. Image: Aberdeen City Council

It could result in a new 5,200 sq m park, alongside a commercial or residential development, in the city centre by June 2026.

Officials are also to test the market to see if the empty police building, bought in 2022, can be reused rather than demolished.

Why leave the former Queen Street police station standing?

Police sold the former Grampian HQ 18 months ago, moving to nearby Marischal College.

New planning regulations which came into force list demolition as the “least preferred option”.

And that means city officials will have to look for viable ways to reuse the building, as well as demolition.

Those include commercial premises but there was widespread support for the tower to be used for homes too.

The Queen Street urban park would be built in phases, with the former police HQ sat in the second block of land to be looked at. Other nearby sites could be developed later too. Image: Aberdeen City Council
The Queen Street urban park would be built in phases, with the former police HQ sat in the second block of land to be looked at. Other nearby sites could be developed later too. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Previously, The P&J has reported on calls to keep the former police station intact over concerns for the environment.

Consultation will be held on the future of the site.

Groups including children and city centre cultural organisations, as well as would-be development partners, will be approached.

Testing market appetite to take on the site is expected to begin by the end of this month.

Councillors will expect to be updated on work to decide whether to leave the former police station standing in December.

Developing the full Queen Street site, selling off a section or making the entire are a park are all options that could yet be put back to councillors once the waters have been tested.

What now?

In the meantime, work to strip out the former police station, and remove internal fixtures and fittings as well as asbestos will begin.

Council bosses have not ruled out spending more money on the former police station in order to make it a more attractive prospect for a developer.

Labour led calls to just sell off the land without building the park.

Many of the Queen Street sites were bought when they and the Conservatives ran the Town House.

But they were defeated by the SNP and Lib Dem administration, which was also supported by independent Marie Boulton.

SNP council city centre spokesman Michael Hutchison in front of the former police headquarters in Queen Street. The tower could be saved as part of £61m plans for an urban park in the area. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
SNP council city centre spokesman Michael Hutchison in front of the former police headquarters in Queen Street. The tower could be saved as part of £61m plans for an urban park in the area. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

What do you want to see happen to Queen Street? Let us know in our comments section below

After the meeting, council city centre spokesman Michael Hutchison, of the SNP,  said: “I am delighted that we have taken the next step towards creating an urban park in Queen Street. It will improve both the quality and the amount of green space in our city centre.

“This is an opportunity to improve active travel routes, better link up our city centre, and make this part of our city a bit greener.”

Lib Dem council co-leader Ian Yuill, said: “The park at Queen Street will be the first completely new park in Aberdeen in many years.

“This new green space in our city centre will play a key part in the transformation of the city centre and beach areas.”

The future of Aberdeen

