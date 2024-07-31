Lochside Academy school buses SAVED as First steps in to run services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lochside Academy school buses SAVED as First steps in to run services

It comes after Stagecoach announced it would cut its 21A/22A/22B Cove and Torry routes.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
First Aberdeen will provide bus services to Lochside Academy. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
First Aberdeen will provide bus services to Lochside Academy. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

First Aberdeen has stepped in to run buses for pupils attending Lochside Academy – sparing some youngsters an hour-long walk.

The move comes after Stagecoach announced it was axing its 21A/22A/22B Cove and Torry routes that went past the school.

Without transport, some pupils faced a 55-minute walk to the Wellington Circle site.

Stagecoach bus
Stagecoach revealed it would cut the Lochside Academy services last month. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The routes were just three of many to be cut by Stagecoach in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Bosses said the changes were needed last month as its current network was “no longer sustainable“.

When will the new Lochside Academy bus service begin?

Council officials scrambled into action to try and organise an alternative service in time for the new term beginning next month.

They held a number of meetings with First Aberdeen, and the firm has agreed to take over the services between Torry, Cove and Lochside Academy.

Exterior of Lochside Academy.
Pupils will still be able to catch the bus to Lochside Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This will ensure pupils can still get to school for free thanks to the Scottish Government’s free bus travel scheme.

First will provide the new services from August 20.

Council co-leader and Torry councillor Christian Allard welcomed the move.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard.
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“There was real concern in the community following the withdrawal of the Stagecoach services,” he said.

“It is very good news that First Bus have stepped in to run the services on a commercial basis.”

Lochside bus routes faced axe before

The “valuable” Lochside Academy routes were at risk last year too.

Aberdeen City Council agreed to withdraw funding for the bus services as part of its controversial budget cuts.

The revelation left parents “unable to sleep” as they panicked about the safety of their children.

Some youngsters even said they would refuse to go to school as they didn’t feel safe walking the busy route which went along Wellington Road.

Traffic on Wellington Road.
The bus routes will save young people from walking along Wellington Road. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

But, Stagecoach agreed to run the 21A, 22A and 22B services on a commercial basis.

However, its drivers said they were “breaking down” after frequently reporting incidents of abuse they faced at the hands of pupils.

They claimed that young people would verbally abuse, threaten and swear at them.

Meanwhile, the firm stated that some of its buses had fallen victim of “costly damage” due to vandalism by a small number of pupils.

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concept images of how the Castlegate could look, released previously by Aberdeen City Council.
Planned bus route through Aberdeen's Castlegate scrapped amid 'limited demand' from companies
Christopher Clark. Image: Facebook
Stalker behind bars as courts lose patience after relentless campaign against ex-wife
John Bell, father of five and popular Gaelic singer from Ardersier.
Daughters' tribute to dad-of-five, Nairn Gaelic Choir tenor, John Stewart Bell
Westhill Golf Club. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Westhill Golf Club chiefs hold special summit due to 'severe and urgent cash flow…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drug-driver sped off from police and crashed into another car
Historic buildings at Portsoy Harbour are now officially in the ownership of local volunteers.
Work on Portsoy harbour buildings revamp to begin as locals officially take on sites…
Big Bounce returns next week hosted by Charlie House.
Big Bounce to take over Aberdeen's Union Terrace Gardens next week
A first look at the vision for the Queen Street urban park. Image: Aberdeen City Council/Optimised Environments
First look: Plans for Queen Street urban park as wrecking ball looms over former…
Cafe 52 has been an Aberdeen institution and asset to The Green for almost 30 years so it is sad to think a compromise can not be reached to allow the market to progress and for it to keep trading.
Rebecca Buchan: Cafe 52 terrace row has no winners - but new market will…
7
The Mercatgate Sheriff Court Annex and High Court building in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Man accused of gunpoint rape made jail cell confession, social workers claim

Conversation