Famous Bicocchis reveals location of new Inverurie ice cream shop

The store opened today and is offering a wide variety of hand-crafted flavours.

By Ross Hempseed
Fraserburgh-born ice cream brand Bicocchis has officially branched out to Inverurie, welcoming eager ice cream lovers to their new shop.

The well-loved brand was first established in 1908 on College Bounds in the coastal village, soon becoming a popular destination for resident and visitors.

Serving up some of the most delicious ice cream for more than 100 years, the business was bought over last year by businessmen Des Cheyne and Kenneth West.

Earlier this year, The Press and Journal revealed that the business was branching out to Inverurie – but the owners did not confirm the chosen spot.

They have now moved into unit 2 at Burn Lane, which was recently occupied by Almondine.

The owners still run a patisserie in Aberdeen city-centre at Chapel Street and made the exciting move to Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh last year.

Bicocchis ‘can’t wait’ to serve Inverurie customers

Bicocchis said today: “We’re thrilled to announce that Bicocchis Ice Cream is now open in Inverurie.

“Join us every day from 12pm to 9pm to indulge in our delicious, handcrafted ice creams made with love and the finest ingredients.

“Come and explore our wide variety of flavours, perfect for every ice cream lover.

“Whether you’re a classic vanilla fan or crave something adventurous, we’ve got something special just for you.

“Bring your friends and family, and make it a sweet day out. We can’t wait to serve you!”

An urban legend associated with Bicocchis Fraserburgh tells of a customer who travelled 400 miles from Glasgow for ice cream.

He bought 42 one-litre tubs of the store’s signature ice cream, which is made in-house, before heading back home.

Due to the popularity of Bicocchis, the owners decided to branch out with a new shop in Inverurie.

Now after weeks of work, the store has opened with a sleek design.

The famous name is stamped above the entrance to the store with the works “handmade Italian ice cream” referring to the brand’s Italian heritage.

Across from the counter is a black and white image on the wall depicting the early days of the brand. There is also a fridge stocked full of one litre tubs of ice cream to takeaway.

Delicious ice cream flavours line the extensive display chiller including forest fruits, salted caramel, strawberry, white chocolate, caramel wafer and mint chocolate chip.

 

Conversation