‘Loss for the community’ as Cults post office set to close

Cults post office is set to close “shortly” in a blow to the community and follows the closure of the Peterculter Post Office back in June.

The announcement was made by Brendan Will, owner of Will’s Toy Shop, where the current post office is located.

The building jointly houses the top shop whilst offering post office services since March 2016.

Mr Will posted to Facebook notifying customers and the community that the Post Office would “cease trading shortly”.

A confirmed closure date has not been set but talks are ongoing between Mr Will and the Post Office head office.

In the post, Mr Will acknowledged the importance of a post office to the small community of Cults.

He said: “We understand that this is a loss for the community and want everyone to know that for the last few years, the post office has been operating at a loss, which the business cannot continue to sustain.”

Will’s Toy Shop, which shares space with the post office, is a Cults institution – operating for more than 125 years.

Mr Will confirmed the planned closure will not affect the toy shop.

He added: “If any businesses in the community think that the post office may work within their offering, we would be happy to offer any support and advice we can.

“We would like to thank our customers over the years and take this opportunity to remind them that it is not the staff’s fault. We ask that you continue to show the team the respect they deserve.”

People left words of encouragement for Mr Will in the comments.

Julie Strachan said: “I’m really sorry to hear this Brendan. Thanks to you and the team for all of your terrific post office help over the years.”

Gillian Taylor commented: “Just want to say Thank you for the service you have provided. You did brilliantly trying to keep the PO. going and always with a cheery smile.”

Post Office ‘facing a challenging period’

It comes as Peterculter Post Office closed back in June due to the resignation of the postmaster.

Services operated out of the Spar on North Deeside Road.

Customers at the time were directed to their nearest Post Office branch, which was in Cults, however, with that branch now closing, the closest is on Countesswells Road.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear that the Postmaster for Cults is resigning. We sincerely thank the owner for operating this branch since 2016.

“A closure date for this branch has not yet been finalised. Alternative branches in the area are Seafield, Garthdee and Bridge of Dee.

“Post Office is facing a challenging period as are many retailers. Our Area Managers across the UK have been working with postmasters to see if there are ways to cut overheads, increase footfall or to introduce new retail.”