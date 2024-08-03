‘Loss for the community’ as Cults post office set to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Loss for the community’ as Cults post office set to close

The post office is located within Will's Toy Shop on North Deeside Road.

By Ross Hempseed
Post Office in Cults shared with Will's Toy Shop. Image: Google Maps/
Post Office in Cults shared with Will's Toy Shop. Image: Google Maps/

Cults post office is set to close “shortly” in a blow to the community and follows the closure of the Peterculter Post Office back in June.

The announcement was made by Brendan Will, owner of Will’s Toy Shop, where the current post office is located.

The building jointly houses the top shop whilst offering post office services since March 2016.

Mr Will posted to Facebook notifying customers and the community that the Post Office would “cease trading shortly”.

A confirmed closure date has not been set but talks are ongoing between Mr Will and the Post Office head office.

In the post, Mr Will acknowledged the importance of a post office to the small community of Cults.

He said: “We understand that this is a loss for the community and want everyone to know that for the last few years, the post office has been operating at a loss, which the business cannot continue to sustain.”

Will’s Toy Shop, which shares space with the post office, is a Cults institution – operating for more than 125 years.

Brendan Will, owner of Will’s Toy Shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Will confirmed the planned closure will not affect the toy shop.

He added: “If any businesses in the community think that the post office may work within their offering, we would be happy to offer any support and advice we can.

“We would like to thank our customers over the years and take this opportunity to remind them that it is not the staff’s fault. We ask that you continue to show the team the respect they deserve.”

People left words of encouragement for Mr Will in the comments.

Julie Strachan said: “I’m really sorry to hear this Brendan. Thanks to you and the team for all of your terrific post office help over the years.”

Gillian Taylor commented: “Just want to say Thank you for the service you have provided. You did brilliantly trying to keep the PO. going and always with a cheery smile.”

Post Office ‘facing a challenging period’

It comes as Peterculter Post Office closed back in June due to the resignation of the postmaster.

Services operated out of the Spar on North Deeside Road.

Customers at the time were directed to their nearest Post Office branch, which was in Cults, however, with that branch now closing, the closest is on Countesswells Road.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear that the Postmaster for Cults is resigning. We sincerely thank the owner for operating this branch since 2016.

“A closure date for this branch has not yet been finalised. Alternative branches in the area are Seafield, Garthdee and Bridge of Dee.

“Post Office is facing a challenging period as are many retailers. Our Area Managers across the UK have been working with postmasters to see if there are ways to cut overheads, increase footfall or to introduce new retail.”

