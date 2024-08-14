‘Why I don’t regret moving yoga studio from Aberdeen’s bustling west end to city centre – despite bus gate fouter’

“I’m very grateful for Aberdeen,” reflects yoga instructor Laura Watt.

November will mark one year since the 34-year-old moved her Breathing Space Studio to Gaelic Lane in the heart of the city centre.

It was previously based on the relatively thriving Huntly Street.

However she made the move with pal Kirsty Cameron of Second Home Studio and Cafe when it uprooted to the Belmont Street area.

Since then, things have been “good but intense” for the yoga teacher.

“It’s quite a big jump up in size compared to the last studio, but it’s a really nice fit-for-use space,” she says.

“We’ve got the big studio, a wee kitchen, reception and therapy space.”

And having her friend nearby is an added bonus too.

In our exclusive interview, Laura explains:

How Belmont Street has taken her by surprise by offering more than just clubs and pubs

Why she became a yoga instructor after leaving her oil and gas career

But she admits some customers have been deterred due to city centre bus gates

Yoga teacher excited for Big Belmont Bash

Breathing Space Studio is one of 30 businesses taking part in the Big Belmont Bash on Saturday, September 7.

Organised by Collective on the Cobbles, the event is aiming to bring the buzz back to Belmont Street.

“I love a party and an excuse to be involved, so I started going to the meetings and they were all so welcoming,” she tells me.

“I got to know all the faces behind the different businesses… It was really eye-opening because I initially thought it was all chains and nobody really cared about the area.

“But everyone is so invested. It has been really cool to see.”

She also hopes the event will help to change people’s perception of the city centre location.

“Belmont Street is a cool wee spot, there’s lots of fun wee things happening here which I didn’t quite realise.

“It’s not just clubs and drunken bars, there is a lot of good stuff going on.”

What will the yoga studio be doing as part of the bash?

Laura already had a pre-loved clothing sale planned in the studio on the day of the festival.

But the venue will open its doors to those who are curious about yoga.

Kids classes will be held on the day, and a giant dance mat will be on Gaelic Lane, courtesy of Citymoves.

“I’m debating a yoga class outside but I’m still trying to decide if anyone would actually want to do that,” Laura adds with a self-deprecating chuckle.

Gaelic Lane ‘absolutely perfect’ for yoga studio

Breathing Space Studio had to move as it itself needed more space to breathe.

Feeling restricted with the lack of room at Huntly Street, Laura kept her eye out for somewhere bigger.

Luckily the “absolutely perfect” Gaelic Lane premises came up.

She said: “Lots of my clients and teachers were in helping to paint, my family helped to put the walls up and build the doors.

“The community helped to bring it all together.”

Yoga, Pilates and pre-natal classes are all held in the city centre studio.

But as well as keeping fit there is another incentive for Laura’s clients, who she affectionately refers to as her “yogis”, to attend.

Maggie the labradoodle.

“Maggie comes to all of my classes, she’ll sit and chill out while everyone else is doing their yoga shenanigans,” Laura says.

“I always joke with my yogis, I’m not totally sure if they come to my classes to learn from me or if it’s just to pet the dog.”

How ‘wee side hustle’ became full-time job

I’m surprised to learn that Laura is fairly new to the game herself…

She spent nearly a decade working at an oil company, while hosting group exercise classes across Aberdeen’s gyms as a “wee side hustle”.

But her life changed during the pandemic.

She explained: “I fell in love with yoga and during lockdown I got put on furlough from my job.

“It was just bizarre to me because I used to spend eight hours a day in the office… And then three or four hours after that teaching classes.

“And then I had nothing.”

So, Laura enrolled in an online yoga teaching course to keep herself busy while she was at home, which she said was “just ace”.

“I was able to practice up to three times a day as there were so many yoga teachers training online.

“It was a great time to learn.”

‘I’ve been very lucky’

As she had met people through her gym sessions, Laura decided to begin teaching yoga online and built up her own virtual community.

As the nation came out of lockdown in 2022, she established her Huntly Street studio.

“For somebody who didn’t have a plan, it kind of worked out very well,” the yoga enthusiast says with a smile.

“There has been a lot of hard work but I’ve been very lucky.

“It’s all been about community – the people around me have helped me get to where I am so I’m very grateful for that.”

Bus gates created city centre struggle for yogis

Overall, things have been going well for Breathing Space Studio since it moved.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing thanks to Aberdeen’s infamous bus gates.

Some people who used to attend classes at the former location said they found it hard to reach the new venue because of them.

“Huntly Street was fine because it had on-street parking and there was the Chapel Street car park so people could drive to the studio no bother,” Laura explains.

“But here, they get stuck in bus gates or they need to figure out parking. It has been an issue.”

However, there is a silver lining for the studio.

Laura noted: “A lot of yogis walk here and new people are joining because they’ve heard about us so it has balanced out.

“But it’s a shame people can’t come anymore, it’s a bit of a fouter,” she sighs.

Laura is now hopeful that the Big Belmont Bash will open even more eyes to the corner of the city centre. Learn more about it HERE.

