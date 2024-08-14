‘Why I don’t regret moving yoga studio from Aberdeen’s bustling west end to city centre – despite bus gate fouter’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Why I don’t regret moving yoga studio from Aberdeen’s bustling west end to city centre – despite bus gate fouter’

Breathing Space Studio is one of 30 businesses taking part in the Big Belmont Bash on Saturday, September 7.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen yoga instructor Laura Watt with labradoodle Maggie
Aberdeen yoga instructor Laura Watt with labradoodle Maggie. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“I’m very grateful for Aberdeen,” reflects yoga instructor Laura Watt.

November will mark one year since the 34-year-old moved her Breathing Space Studio to Gaelic Lane in the heart of the city centre.

It was previously based on the relatively thriving Huntly Street.

However she made the move with pal Kirsty Cameron of Second Home Studio and Cafe when it uprooted to the Belmont Street area.

Since then, things have been “good but intense” for the yoga teacher.

Laura Watt opened her own yoga studio, which is taking part in the Big Belmont Bash in Aberdeen
Laura Watt opened her own studio after falling in love with yoga during lockdown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It’s quite a big jump up in size compared to the last studio, but it’s a really nice fit-for-use space,” she says.

“We’ve got the big studio, a wee kitchen, reception and therapy space.”

And having her friend nearby is an added bonus too.

In our exclusive interview, Laura explains:

  • How Belmont Street has taken her by surprise by offering more than just clubs and pubs
  • Why she became a yoga instructor after leaving her oil and gas career
  • But she admits some customers have been deterred due to city centre bus gates

Yoga teacher excited for Big Belmont Bash

Organised by Collective on the Cobbles, the event is aiming to bring the buzz back to Belmont Street.

Belmont Street traders, who are taking part of the Yoga Big Belmont Bash, posing with jazz hands in the air.
Belmont Street traders are joining forces to promote the Belmont Street Bash festival, planned to highlight the Aberdeen street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I love a party and an excuse to be involved, so I started going to the meetings and they were all so welcoming,” she tells me.

“I got to know all the faces behind the different businesses… It was really eye-opening because I initially thought it was all chains and nobody really cared about the area.

“But everyone is so invested. It has been really cool to see.”

A poster for the Big Belmont Bash in Aberdeen.
Belmont will be awash with colour and activities when the Big Belmont Bash comes to town. Image: Fine Day Studio

She also hopes the event will help to change people’s perception of the city centre location.

“Belmont Street is a cool wee spot, there’s lots of fun wee things happening here which I didn’t quite realise.

“It’s not just clubs and drunken bars, there is a lot of good stuff going on.”

What will the yoga studio be doing as part of the bash?

Laura already had a pre-loved clothing sale planned in the studio on the day of the festival.

But the venue will open its doors to those who are curious about yoga.

Second Home Studio and Cafe on Gaelic Lane
Breathing Space Studio can be found above Second Home Studio and Cafe on Gaelic Lane. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Kids classes will be held on the day, and a giant dance mat will be on Gaelic Lane, courtesy of Citymoves.

“I’m debating a yoga class outside but I’m still trying to decide if anyone would actually want to do that,” Laura adds with a self-deprecating chuckle.

Gaelic Lane ‘absolutely perfect’ for yoga studio

Breathing Space Studio had to move as it itself needed more space to breathe.

Feeling restricted with the lack of room at Huntly Street, Laura kept her eye out for somewhere bigger.

Luckily the “absolutely perfect” Gaelic Lane premises came up.

She said: “Lots of my clients and teachers were in helping to paint, my family helped to put the walls up and build the doors.

“The community helped to bring it all together.”

Breathing Space Studio's Laura Watt with her dog Maggie
Breathing Space Studio’s Laura Watt with her dog Maggie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Yoga, Pilates and pre-natal classes are all held in the city centre studio.

But as well as keeping fit there is another incentive for Laura’s clients, who she affectionately refers to as her “yogis”, to attend.

Maggie the labradoodle.

“Maggie comes to all of my classes, she’ll sit and chill out while everyone else is doing their yoga shenanigans,” Laura says.

“I always joke with my yogis, I’m not totally sure if they come to my classes to learn from me or if it’s just to pet the dog.”

How ‘wee side hustle’ became full-time job

I’m surprised to learn that Laura is fairly new to the game herself…

She spent nearly a decade working at an oil company, while hosting group exercise classes across Aberdeen’s gyms as a “wee side hustle”.

But her life changed during the pandemic.

She explained: “I fell in love with yoga and during lockdown I got put on furlough from my job.

“It was just bizarre to me because I used to spend eight hours a day in the office… And then three or four hours after that teaching classes.

“And then I had nothing.”

Laura Watt in Breathing Space Studio
Lockdown turned out to be a good thing for Laura Watt. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

So, Laura enrolled in an online yoga teaching course to keep herself busy while she was at home, which she said was “just ace”.

“I was able to practice up to three times a day as there were so many yoga teachers training online.

“It was a great time to learn.”

‘I’ve been very lucky’

As she had met people through her gym sessions, Laura decided to begin teaching yoga online and built up her own virtual community.

As the nation came out of lockdown in 2022, she established her Huntly Street studio.

Laura Watt practices yoga in her Breathing Space Studio. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“For somebody who didn’t have a plan, it kind of worked out very well,” the yoga enthusiast says with a smile.

“There has been a lot of hard work but I’ve been very lucky.

“It’s all been about community – the people around me have helped me get to where I am so I’m very grateful for that.”

Bus gates created city centre struggle for yogis

Overall, things have been going well for Breathing Space Studio since it moved.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing thanks to Aberdeen’s infamous bus gates.

Some people who used to attend classes at the former location said they found it hard to reach the new venue because of them.

There's debate around the threat of Aberdeen City Council losing out on money by axing Aberdeen bus gates.
Many of Laura’s former yogis say they find it hard to attend the Gaelic Lane studio due to Aberdeen’s bus gates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Huntly Street was fine because it had on-street parking and there was the Chapel Street car park so people could drive to the studio no bother,” Laura explains.

“But here, they get stuck in bus gates or they need to figure out parking. It has been an issue.”

However, there is a silver lining for the studio.

Laura noted: “A lot of yogis walk here and new people are joining because they’ve heard about us so it has balanced out.

“But it’s a shame people can’t come anymore, it’s a bit of a fouter,” she sighs.

Laura is now hopeful that the Big Belmont Bash will open even more eyes to the corner of the city centre. Learn more about it HERE.

Conversation