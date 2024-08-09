Police called to stand-off at Cafe 52 as owner battles council over demolition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police called to stand-off at Cafe 52 as owner battles council over demolition

The drama unfolded at Aberdeen's Green on Friday when council road workers arrived to take away planters from around the doomed pavilion.

The Cafe 52 stand-off.
The Cafe 52 stand-off. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry & Isaac Buchan

Police were called to Aberdeen’s Green amid a stand-off between the owner of Cafe 52 and council workers who arrived to start demolishing his pavilion.

The drama unfolded on Friday morning when road teams began loading planters surrounding the glazed outdoor terrace onto the back of trucks.

These need to be removed before the structure itself can be taken down.

The council trucks with planters loaded on the back. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
They were removed from outside these dining spaces, which are due to be dismantled. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It comes after a sheriff granted the local authority permission to dismantle the hut to allow construction traffic access to the new market.

However, Cafe 52 owner Steve Bothwell, his mum Dorothy and staff rushed to the scene in a bid to waylay the work.

A stalemate ensued and it’s understood council bosses called the police to intervene.

Police at the scene of the Cafe 52 stand-off. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The shrubbery at the heart of the latest dispute. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What happened at Cafe 52?

Aberdeen City Council says the months-long dispute has already delayed work on the £40 million market development hoped to breathe new life into the city centre.

And project insiders today told The P&J that action was only taken after Mr Bothwell was given the chance to arrange the pavilion’s removal himself.

Steve Bothwell discussing things with police officers. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The source added: “He gave undertakings he was going to take it down but he hasn’t done that.”

He stressed that the council had “bent over backwards” to offer assistance – only for their offers to be rejected.

What does Cafe 52 owner say about the stand-off?

Surrounded by staff, his mum and well-wishers who arrived on the scene to show their support, Mr Bothwell spoke to The P&J in between discussions with police.

There were tense scenes on the Green. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

He insisted that the council had agreed he “could deal with everything” regarding the pavilion and said that had been his plan.

The chef added: “I didn’t deal with it immediately because I work full-time.

“We are arranging taking it down.”

‘I don’t want the council touching my plants’

Mr Bothwell insisted that the planters, some of which were towering over the scene a few yards away on the back of council trucks, were “his property”.

He said he is now arranging for them to be taken to his own home, where he will look after them.

The planters on the back of the truck. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What are your views on the stand-off? Let us know in our comments section below

“I don’t want the council touching them,” he said.

“The last thing I was going to do was let them take away my property. These are my trees. These are my plants.”

Council accused of ‘jumping the gun’

As the clock neared 12, and opening time loomed, the restaurant boss bemoaned the “massive disruption” the drama had caused.

One worried worker told us that the pavilion accounted for about half of the venue’s floorspace, and had fears for what its removal would mean.

Dorothy Bothwell and the Cafe 52 outdoor terrace.
Owner Steve Bothwell’s mum Dorothy was the first line of defence when workers came in to start knocking down Cafe 52’s outdoor terrace before. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Mrs Bothwell, who stopped workers from disconnecting power at the pavilion last month, chipped in: “They jump the gun all the time.

“It’s about time this council was held to account.”

The planters were later unloaded from the council trucks and returned to the area of The Green around Cafe 52.

The planters back at Cafe 52 following the stand-off. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

Mr Bothwell has been given a few days to arrange their relocation.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Cafe 52 owner clears out pavilion as Aberdeen’s Green closes for demolition work

