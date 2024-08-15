New doors approved at Aboyne’s Huntly Arms Hotel as ‘police booted old ones in during drug raid’

Rotten doors at Aboyne’s historic Huntly Arms Hotel will be replaced – including the main entrance that was left “damaged beyond repair” following a drugs bust.

Officers raided the vacant building early last year after a cannabis farm was found inside.

Following the incident, the front door had to be bolted shut with clasps and padlocks.

Meanwhile, most of the hotel’s escape doors had to be boarded up and locked shut due to repeated attacks by vandals.

Owner Jutinder Singh is working on a massive project to reopen the historic C-listed building in the heart of town.

But the businessman faced a fresh obstacle when he applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to change the hotel’s windows and doors.

The local authority’s built heritage team objected to the timber door removal.

They asked for Mr Singh to give photographic evidence of any damage, along with a reason why they couldn’t be repaired.

This had since been provided and it was proved the doors were not those originally installed when the hotel was built.

In the same response, he elaborated on the challenges the building has faced since its closure years ago.

What will the replacement work include?

In total, 10 doors will be changed as part of the transformational works.

As well as the main entrance, doors to the ballroom and kitchen will be replaced.

Seven escape doors will also be updated.

All of the doors will be replaced like for like to ensure it protects the character of the historic hotel.

All 115 of the building’s 100-year-old windows will be replaced too as they have been deemed to be “beyond economical repair”.

The 52-bedroom 15th Century hotel has lain empty since it closed in 2020.

Under the proposals, the public bar would be extended and an outdoor seating area added.

Meanwhile, retail units found at the back of the building will be converted into hotel accommodation for larger parties.

Hotel revamp to ‘enhance’ Aboyne

While the heritage team were against the works, council planners backed the “acceptable” replacements.

They believed the changes would “vastly improve the aesthetics and visual appearance” of the site.

Planning chiefs also supported the “sympathetic refurbishment” as it would help bring the hotel back into use and “enhance” Aboyne.

They said: “The re-establishment of the hotel in the village will introduce local job creation and increase spending within the community.

“The building has been deteriorating for some time, and therefore the opportunity to see new investment and repair undertaken is welcomed.”

