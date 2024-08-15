New doors approved at Aboyne’s Huntly Arms Hotel as ‘police booted old ones in during drug raid’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New doors approved at Aboyne’s Huntly Arms Hotel as ‘police booted old ones in during drug raid’

All 115 of the building's 100-year-old windows will be replaced too, as they are "beyond economical repair".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Police vans sitting outside the Huntly Arms Hotel in Aboyne last January
Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Rotten doors at Aboyne’s historic Huntly Arms Hotel will be replaced – including the main entrance that was left “damaged beyond repair” following a drugs bust.

Officers raided the vacant building early last year after a cannabis farm was found inside.

Following the incident, the front door had to be bolted shut with clasps and padlocks.

Meanwhile, most of the hotel’s escape doors had to be boarded up and locked shut due to repeated attacks by vandals.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Owner Jutinder Singh is working on a massive project to reopen the historic C-listed building in the heart of town.

But the businessman faced a fresh obstacle when he applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission to change the hotel’s windows and doors.

Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The local authority’s built heritage team objected to the timber door removal.

They asked for Mr Singh to give photographic evidence of any damage, along with a reason why they couldn’t be repaired.

Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

This had since been provided and it was proved the doors were not those originally installed when the hotel was built.

In the same response, he elaborated on the challenges the building has faced since its closure years ago.

What will the replacement work include?

In total, 10 doors will be changed as part of the transformational works.

As well as the main entrance, doors to the ballroom and kitchen will be replaced.

Seven escape doors will also be updated.

All of the hotel's windows will be replaced along with the doors
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

All of the doors will be replaced like for like to ensure it protects the character of the historic hotel.

All 115 of the building’s 100-year-old windows will be replaced too as they have been deemed to be “beyond economical repair”.

The 52-bedroom 15th Century hotel has lain empty since it closed in 2020.

Image: Robert Lamb Architect

Under the proposals, the public bar would be extended and an outdoor seating area added.

Meanwhile, retail units found at the back of the building will be converted into hotel accommodation for larger parties.

Hotel revamp to ‘enhance’ Aboyne

While the heritage team were against the works, council planners backed the “acceptable” replacements.

They believed the changes would “vastly improve the aesthetics and visual appearance” of the site.

Planning chiefs also supported the “sympathetic refurbishment” as it would help bring the hotel back into use and “enhance” Aboyne.

An artist impression of the proposed Huntly Arms Hotel beer garden
Image: Robert Lamb Architect

They said: “The re-establishment of the hotel in the village will introduce local job creation and increase spending within the community.

“The building has been deteriorating for some time, and therefore the opportunity to see new investment and repair undertaken is welcomed.”

Conversation