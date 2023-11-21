Scaffolding put up in Aberdeen’s St Machar Academy after RAAC found during ‘extensive testing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scaffolding put up in Aberdeen’s St Machar Academy after RAAC found during ‘extensive testing’

The worrying material was found within St Machar, Northfield and Hazlehead academies earlier this year.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
St Machar Academy in Aberdeen.
St Machar Academy in Aberdeen. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Scaffolding has been erected around the staircase of St Machar Academy as engineers “monitor” Aberdeen schools for dangerous concrete.

Earlier this year, seven city schools were deemed to be at risk of having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

But last month, it was confirmed that four primary schools were safe.

Abbotswell School, Cornhill School, Quarryhill School and Westpark School were given a clean bill of health.

But the concrete was found within St Machar, Northfield and Hazlehead academies.

Aberdeen's Northfield, St Machar and Hazlehead academies
Aberdeen’s Northfield, St Machar and Hazlehead academies were all found to have RAAC. Image: DC Thomson

What has happened at the three secondary schools?

Councillors asked for an update at today’s education committee meeting.

Property chief Stephen Booth revealed that “extensive testing” for the material had been carried out at the schools over the October holidays.

He confirmed that a “very limited amount” of RAAC had been found at St Machar Academy.

The concrete was located in the building’s stairwells.

A “very limited amount” of RAAC was discovered in the stairwells of St Machar Academy. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

A form of scaffolding was erected to secure the facility, but the council will replace this at a later date.

Meanwhile, thorough investigations for the “bubbly” concrete were completed at Northfield and Hazlehead.

Repair work has since been carried out on impacted areas to ensure staff and pupils are safe.

An independent structural engineer advised the local authority that it can monitor the school sites over a period of time with regular inspections.

RAAC was also found at Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Booth told the committee that engineers are content with the work carried out but suggested it be monitored through annual maintenance and inspections.

They said no further action was needed at this time and have signed off on all three sites.

Has RAAC been found anywhere else in Aberdeen?

Work will now be focused on public buildings including the Town House extension and the already-closed Hazlehead swimming pool.

The crumbly material was also found at the Denburn Medical Practice.

Denburn Medical Centre contained the ‘crumbly’ concrete. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The discovery forced staff and patients to move to Carden House back in September, earlier than previously anticipated.

Meanwhile, 504 properties in Balnagask were found to contain RAAC.

A full report on the RAAC situation across the city will go before councillors at a future date.

RAAC: Worst of Aberdeen’s affected council housing to be ripped open to learn about ‘crumbly’ concrete

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Salman Malik, EnQuest's chief financial officer and managing director for corporate development, infrastructure and new energy.
EnQuest big-hitter to give first Prosper annual lecture in Aberdeen
The temporary traffic lights have been on Golf Road since March 2022. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
Temporary traffic lights still on busy Ellon road nearly two years on: what's going…
Lynne Thompson-Hewell standing next to her sons Murray and Nairn.
Banchory hairdresser and sons take over family business after founder's death
Marek Brzozowski has admitted possessing a box of bullets without a firearms licence. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man found with box of Winchester bullets during police raid
The Countesswells site remains in limbo, and now looks unlikely to have a high school.
High school at Countesswells axed despite warnings it could spark downward spiral for 'new…
Outside of Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn.
Man facing attempted murder charge after Aberdeen hotel disturbance
One clip showed the singer on a walk in a woodland area. She described it as "the most beautiful place I've ever seen." Image: Rita Ora/Twitter.
'Most beautiful place I've seen': Rita Ora reveals love for Deeside as she visits…
Latinway on Belmont Street. Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Latinway closes Belmont Street store due to rising costs and low footfall
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains disrupted on Aberdeen to Dundee line due to 'possible broken rail'
Increible moment a fisherman was airlifted to safety in Stonehaven.
Watch: Incredible moment fisherman is airlifted to safety as 'freak wave' capsizes boat in…

Conversation