Scaffolding put up in Aberdeen’s St Machar Academy after RAAC found during ‘extensive testing’

Scaffolding has been erected around the staircase of St Machar Academy as engineers “monitor” Aberdeen schools for dangerous concrete.

Earlier this year, seven city schools were deemed to be at risk of having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

But last month, it was confirmed that four primary schools were safe.

Abbotswell School, Cornhill School, Quarryhill School and Westpark School were given a clean bill of health.

But the concrete was found within St Machar, Northfield and Hazlehead academies.

What has happened at the three secondary schools?

Councillors asked for an update at today’s education committee meeting.

Property chief Stephen Booth revealed that “extensive testing” for the material had been carried out at the schools over the October holidays.

He confirmed that a “very limited amount” of RAAC had been found at St Machar Academy.

The concrete was located in the building’s stairwells.

A form of scaffolding was erected to secure the facility, but the council will replace this at a later date.

Meanwhile, thorough investigations for the “bubbly” concrete were completed at Northfield and Hazlehead.

Repair work has since been carried out on impacted areas to ensure staff and pupils are safe.

An independent structural engineer advised the local authority that it can monitor the school sites over a period of time with regular inspections.

Mr Booth told the committee that engineers are content with the work carried out but suggested it be monitored through annual maintenance and inspections.

They said no further action was needed at this time and have signed off on all three sites.

Has RAAC been found anywhere else in Aberdeen?

Work will now be focused on public buildings including the Town House extension and the already-closed Hazlehead swimming pool.

The crumbly material was also found at the Denburn Medical Practice.

The discovery forced staff and patients to move to Carden House back in September, earlier than previously anticipated.

Meanwhile, 504 properties in Balnagask were found to contain RAAC.

A full report on the RAAC situation across the city will go before councillors at a future date.