Roadworks on A92 north of Stonehaven extended

The route was scheduled to reopen at 6.30am on Friday.

By Ellie Milne
Map showing road closure
The roadworks will continue until midnight. Image: Amey

Roadworks on the A92 north of Stonehaven will continue until midnight following a spell of bad weather.

The £780,000 project to create a “smoother ride” for motorists started on Sunday and was expected to be completed by 6.30am today.

However, those who had planned to drive north on the road this morning discovered the carriageway was still closed.

Amey has now confirmed the works and road closure have been extended until midnight due to the adverse weather.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the region overnight with a flood warning also in place in the Stonehaven area.

The road remains closed between the A90 northbound junction and the Cortins junction at Muchalls.

There have been reports of delays on the A90 on approach to the junction.

Roadworks on A92 north of Stonehaven

Amey teams have been improving the road surface on a 1.2 mile stretch which has been carried out “back-to-back” to limit disruption.

During this time, traffic is being diverted via the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) and the A956 with vehicles rejoining the A92 at Charleston.

Further road closures will be in place north of Stonehaven from next week while street lights are installed near Portlethen.

The A92 slip roads to Badentoy will both be closed for 15 days between Monday, August 26 and Monday, September 9.

Traffic will be diverted through Portlethen and Hillside then back onto the A92.

