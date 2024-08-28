Former Peterhead nightclub goes under the hammer – with Drummers Corner bandstand used to entice buyers

A former Peterhead nightclub is to be sold at auction after spending more than a decade abandoned.

The former Nemesis nightclub on Marischal Street has been empty since 2012, with previous plans to reopen in both 2018 and 2020 failing to materialise.

To many, it will be better known as Granada’s.

It is hoped that a new owner can bring a new lease of life to the building, which is in a prime location in the town centre.

What has happened since Nemesis closed?

John Deatcher took over the former club in 2018 with the hopes of bringing the nightclub back to life as Sirens69.

He hoped to attract top DJs to the north-east with a “different” sort of club.

In 2020, Alan Gardiner, of A&J Investments, looked to turn the club into a family-friendly restaurant to encourage people to stay in the town centre.

His effort was encouraged by the opening of the new Arc Cinema next door.

Mr Gardiner said: “After lockdown, we will really need something that will keep people in the town centre.”

However, his plans too never made it off the drawing board.

What are the selling points as Peterhead’s Nemesis goes to auction?

Auctioneers are now hailing its potential as it hits the market with bids of £60,000 and over invited.

The property is in a prime location right in the centre of the town directly above the Brewdog pub and restaurant which has recently been taken over by OGV Taproom.

The current owner has carried out major renovation works with new windows being installed along with the property being completly stripped back ready for a new occupier.

The space measures approximately 250sqm with the potential to be used as a coffee house, pub or a retail space.

They also highlight that it qualifies for 100% rates relief for small businesses.

And it could be rented out for £25,000 per year.

Could Drummers Corner lure potential buyers?

Aberdeenshire Council has spent almost £400,000 regenerating the town centre spot outside the venue.

A new bandstand has proved divisive among locals though, who have bemoaned the expense involved.

However, sales agents reckon this “live music venue” being erected “almost directly opposite the premises” might be a key selling point.

They highlight the “transformation of the town centre” with a “new podium and raised stage being completed”.

How can I make a bid at the auction for Nemesis in Peterhead?

The online auction begins on Friday, September 5, and runs from 10am-3pm.

The full details can be found here.

