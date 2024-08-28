Former Peterhead nightclub goes under the hammer – with Drummers Corner bandstand used to entice buyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Peterhead nightclub goes under the hammer – with Drummers Corner bandstand used to entice buyers

The unoccupied space which is above a new OGV Taproom bar is to be put up for auction at the beginning of next month.

The Nemesis nightclub in Peterhead town centre is going up for auction.
The Nemesis nightclub in Peterhead town centre is going up for auction. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
By Eilidh Purcell

A former Peterhead nightclub is to be sold at auction after spending more than a decade abandoned.

The former Nemesis nightclub on Marischal Street has been empty since 2012, with previous plans to reopen in both 2018 and 2020 failing to materialise.

To many, it will be better known as Granada’s.

Nemesis nightclub in 2008.

It is hoped that a new owner can bring a new lease of life to the building, which is in a prime location in the town centre.

What has happened since Nemesis closed?

John Deatcher took over the former club in 2018 with the hopes of bringing the nightclub back to life as Sirens69.

He hoped to attract top DJs to the north-east with a “different” sort of club.

In 2020, Alan Gardiner, of A&J Investments, looked to turn the club into a family-friendly restaurant to encourage people to stay in the town centre.

Alan Gardiner from A&J Investments. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

His effort was encouraged by the opening of the new Arc Cinema next door.

Mr Gardiner said: “After lockdown, we will really need something that will keep people in the town centre.”

However, his plans too never made it off the drawing board.

The derelict interior as it looks today. Image: Future Property Auctions

What are the selling points as Peterhead’s Nemesis goes to auction?

Auctioneers are now hailing its potential as it hits the market with bids of £60,000 and over invited.

The property is in a prime location right in the centre of the town directly above the Brewdog pub and restaurant which has recently been taken over by OGV Taproom.

The pub had been empty for years after Brewdog closed. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

The current owner has carried out major renovation works with new windows being installed along with the property being completly stripped back ready for a new occupier.

The space measures approximately 250sqm with the potential to be used as a coffee house, pub or a retail space.

They also highlight that it qualifies for 100% rates relief for small businesses.

And it could be rented out for £25,000 per year.

Nemesis Nightclub on Marischall Street has been offered a few times over the years. Image: DC Thomson

Could Drummers Corner lure potential buyers?

Aberdeenshire Council has spent almost £400,000 regenerating the town centre spot outside the venue.

A new bandstand has proved divisive among locals though, who have bemoaned the expense involved.

However, sales agents reckon this “live music venue” being erected “almost directly opposite the premises” might be a key selling point.

They highlight the “transformation of the town centre” with a “new podium and raised stage being completed”.

Drummers Corner in Peterhead. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What would you like to see the space used for? Let us know in our comments section below

How can I make a bid at the auction for Nemesis in Peterhead?

The online auction begins on Friday, September 5, and runs from 10am-3pm.

The full details can be found here.

