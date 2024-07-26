‘We turned old Peterhead school into thriving North Bar – and now we’re expanding with new pub!’

“Peterhead is a tough nut to crack,” North Bar boss John Adam confides.

“But if you get it right, then it can be rewarding because the people here understand good quality, service and value.”

And if there is anyone to prove that is indeed the case, it’s John and his partner Khanim Guild.

The ambitious duo took over the former North School in Peterhead in 2021, with plans to turn the rotting structure into an upmarket, Scottish-Azerbaijani bar and restaurant.

After a total revamp of the derelict site, North Bar opened in 2023.

Many thought the couple was “crazy” for taking on the towering task at the time – given that the two law experts had no previous experience in running a hospitality venue.

But now, just a year in, their bar and restaurant have proven so successful that John and Khanim are even planning an expansion.

In an exclusive interview, the business duo tell us:

How they saved North Bar from demolition in the nick of time

All about being lawyers by day and restaurateurs by night

Why customers “forget they’re in Peterhead” when they visit

And exclusive details about the expansion in the works for North Bar

Last-minute efforts to save derelict North School in Peterhead

I am no stranger to North Bar, having already visited a handful of times, impressed with the venue’s atmosphere and the quality of food.

John and Khanim greet me at the door and lead me to the bar, themed around an Arabian tent with a swirl of colourful banners and Turkish-themed lighting.

We sit down and they begin to tell me how North Bar came to be.

To my surprise, the former North School wasn’t their first choice of venue when they first thought of swapping their law books for pots and pans.

Actually, they had looked at other properties across the north-east – such as the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh, and the former Peterhead British Legion on Broad Street.

But when the pair found out that the historic school in Peterhead town centre was on the brink of demolition, they felt compelled to swoop in and save it.

“We couldn’t believe it had been earmarked for demolition,” John tells me.

“They were just going to bulldoze it and turn it into another empty space.

“We saw an opportunity and we saved it at the last minute. We just had to.”

‘We wanted North Bar to bring something new to the town’

Breaking into Peterhead’s tough hospitality market was no easy task, however.

They knew they had to offer customers something new and unusual if they were to win them over.

And this is how the idea of creating a Scottish-Azerbaijani venue was born.

John explains: “We knew that there are plenty of good pubs in Peterhead – just your regular everyday pubs – and we felt there was a gap for a more upmarket premises.

“We didn’t want to compete with the existing trade because the boys who go to The Station will still go to The Station, same with The Harbour Lights, and The Mayfair.

“We thought ‘What could we bring to the town that wasn’t already here?'”

‘Customers forget they’re in Peterhead when they’re here’

And in the last year, this idea seems to be working for John and Khanim.

The bar and restaurant is bursting at the seams most Saturday nights, with dozens of punters sampling the delicious cocktails and Scottish-Azerbaijani cuisine on offer.

John and Khanim tell me that couldn’t be happier with how things have turned out so far – despite the challenges facing the hospitality industry.

“I think it has been a success so far,” John smiles.

“The restaurant is not what you would expect to see in Peterhead and that’s what the feedback we’ve got is – customers forget they are in Peterhead when they come here.

“It’s a tough industry, but we are pleased with the way business has gone, with a lot of repeat customers coming back.

“The good thing is that we haven’t had to put any further money in since we opened.

“This means the business is self-sufficient, but it can be better and we’re still investing and developing.”

Lawyers by day…Restaurateurs by night

Even with everything going on at the bar and restaurant, John and Khanim still haven’t given up on their law careers.

John works as a lawyer at local firm Grey and Grey during the day, while Khanim is a courtroom interpreter.

Meanwhile, their spare time in the evening and on weekends is dedicated to North Bar.

This is to ensure their “labour of love” keeps growing, John tells me.

“We don’t take any income from the business – we use it to reinvest and to keep reinvesting,” the 51-year-old adds.

“At some point we will get a reward but, in the meantime, our staff get paid, and that’s the main thing.”

What does the future hold for Peterhead’s North Bar?

So what is the key to success?

“Hard, hard work is the ultimate answer,” John responds without any hesitation.

He adds that having “good, loyal” staff is also essential as they are at the heart of what makes North Bar an experience.

And soon, the venue will be bigger and busier…

As we begin to wind down our chat, John lets me in on a pleasant surprise.

Carrying on with their ambitious revamp plans, the pair has started the refurbishment of another five former classrooms.

This will be the second bar within the former North School, John and Khanim tell me.

The smell of fresh paint fills my nostrils, as we walk into a spacious white room with huge windows letting in the natural light of this unusually sunny Peterhead afternoon.

John says this will be private dining room, while the new pub will feature three pool tables, dart boards and flat screen TVs.

And works are now “almost complete”, with the couple hoping to have both open by autumn this year.

‘Peterhead is a great place to invest in’

As I’m about to leave, we take a sneak peek into the future of Peterhead.

Looking across his bustling restaurant, John says the town is worth investing in.

It comes after Peterhead was awarded £20 million of government funds to rejuvenate the town centre.

And John thinks that cash injection should help other aspiring traders like him and Khanim to take that leap of faith and set up shop on the town’s high street.

“We want to try and keep people in the town,” he tells me.

“There are so many here that are willing to work hard to do that and see Peterhead thriving.”

