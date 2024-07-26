‘We turned old Peterhead school into thriving North Bar – and now we’re expanding with new pub!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We turned old Peterhead school into thriving North Bar – and now we’re expanding with new pub!’

I sat down with owners and partners John Adam and Khanim Guild, and learned how they have settled into life as Peterhead's newest bar and restaurant

I sat down with North Bar owners, and partners, John Adam and Khanim Guild to chat about North Bar's start to life in the Blue Toon. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
I sat down with North Bar owners, and partners, John Adam and Khanim Guild to chat about North Bar's start to life in the Blue Toon. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
By Isaac Buchan

“Peterhead is a tough nut to crack,” North Bar boss John Adam confides.

“But if you get it right, then it can be rewarding because the people here understand good quality, service and value.”

And if there is anyone to prove that is indeed the case, it’s John and his partner Khanim Guild.

The ambitious duo took over the former North School in Peterhead in 2021, with plans to turn the rotting structure into an upmarket, Scottish-Azerbaijani bar and restaurant.

The former North School in Peterhead just months before John and Khanim took over the restoration project.
The former North School in Peterhead just months before John and Khanim took over the restoration project. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

After a total revamp of the derelict site, North Bar opened in 2023.

Many thought the couple was “crazy” for taking on the towering task at the time – given that the two law experts had no previous experience in running a hospitality venue.

But now, just a year in, their bar and restaurant have proven so successful that John and Khanim are even planning an expansion.

John Adam and Khanim Guild in North Bar.
John Adam and Khanim Guild in North. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

In an exclusive interview, the business duo tell us:

  • How they saved North Bar from demolition in the nick of time
  • All about being lawyers by day and restaurateurs by night
  • Why customers “forget they’re in Peterhead” when they visit
  • And exclusive details about the expansion in the works for North Bar

Last-minute efforts to save derelict North School in Peterhead

I am no stranger to North Bar, having already visited a handful of times, impressed with the venue’s atmosphere and the quality of food.

John and Khanim greet me at the door and lead me to the bar, themed around an Arabian tent with a swirl of colourful banners and Turkish-themed lighting.

Interior of the Peterhead venue.
The bar area is designed to encapsulate the feeling of being in an Arabian tent. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We sit down and they begin to tell me how North Bar came to be.

To my surprise, the former North School wasn’t their first choice of venue when they first thought of swapping their law books for pots and pans.

Actually, they had looked at other properties across the north-east – such as the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh, and the former Peterhead British Legion on Broad Street.

Exterior of the Udny Arms Hotel.
The couple had previously looked at purchasing the Udny Arms Hotel, when it was on the market. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But when the pair found out that the historic school in Peterhead town centre was on the brink of demolition, they felt compelled to swoop in and save it.

“We couldn’t believe it had been earmarked for demolition,” John tells me.

“They were just going to bulldoze it and turn it into another empty space.

“We saw an opportunity and we saved it at the last minute. We just had to.”

‘We wanted North Bar to bring something new to the town’

Breaking into Peterhead’s tough hospitality market was no easy task, however.

They knew they had to offer customers something new and unusual if they were to win them over.

And this is how the idea of creating a Scottish-Azerbaijani venue was born.

Turkish lights at the Peterhead venue.
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

John explains: “We knew that there are plenty of good pubs in Peterhead – just your regular everyday pubs – and we felt there was a gap for a more upmarket premises.

“We didn’t want to compete with the existing trade because the boys who go to The Station will still go to The Station, same with The Harbour Lights, and The Mayfair.

“We thought ‘What could we bring to the town that wasn’t already here?'”

‘Customers forget they’re in Peterhead when they’re here’

And in the last year, this idea seems to be working for John and Khanim.

The bar and restaurant is bursting at the seams most Saturday nights, with dozens of punters sampling the delicious cocktails and Scottish-Azerbaijani cuisine on offer.

John and Khanim tell me that couldn’t be happier with how things have turned out so far – despite the challenges facing the hospitality industry.

Table spread at North Bar in Peterhead.
Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“I think it has been a success so far,” John smiles.

“The restaurant is not what you would expect to see in Peterhead and that’s what the feedback we’ve got is – customers forget they are in Peterhead when they come here.

“It’s a tough industry, but we are pleased with the way business has gone, with a lot of repeat customers coming back.

“The good thing is that we haven’t had to put any further money in since we opened.

“This means the business is self-sufficient, but it can be better and we’re still investing and developing.”

Sign on exterior of North.
John hopes his new pub will pull it’s first pint by autumn of this year. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

Lawyers by day…Restaurateurs by night

Even with everything going on at the bar and restaurant, John and Khanim still haven’t given up on their law careers.

John works as a lawyer at local firm Grey and Grey during the day, while Khanim is a courtroom interpreter.

Meanwhile, their spare time in the evening and on weekends is dedicated to North Bar.

This is to ensure their “labour of love” keeps growing, John tells me.

John and Khanim.
John and Khanim have brought a mixture of Scottish and Azerbaijani food to Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“We don’t take any income from the business – we use it to reinvest and to keep reinvesting,” the 51-year-old adds.

“At some point we will get a reward but, in the meantime, our staff get paid, and that’s the main thing.”

What does the future hold for Peterhead’s North Bar?

So what is the key to success?

“Hard, hard work is the ultimate answer,” John responds without any hesitation.

He adds that having “good, loyal” staff is also essential as they are at the heart of what makes North Bar an experience.

And soon, the venue will be bigger and busier…

LED sign inside North Bar.
Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

As we begin to wind down our chat, John lets me in on a pleasant surprise.

Carrying on with their ambitious revamp plans, the pair has started the refurbishment of another five former classrooms.

This will be the second bar within the former North School, John and Khanim tell me.

The smell of fresh paint fills my nostrils, as we walk into a spacious white room with huge windows letting in the natural light of this unusually sunny Peterhead afternoon.

John says this will be private dining room, while the new pub will feature three pool tables, dart boards and flat screen TVs.

And works are now “almost complete”, with the couple hoping to have both open by autumn this year.

John and Khanim.
John and Khanim have come a long way with their North Bar project thanks to a lot of hard work. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

‘Peterhead is a great place to invest in’

As I’m about to leave, we take a sneak peek into the future of Peterhead.

Looking across his bustling restaurant, John says the town is worth investing in.

It comes after Peterhead was awarded £20 million of government funds to rejuvenate the town centre.

And John thinks that cash injection should help other aspiring traders like him and Khanim to take that leap of faith and set up shop on the town’s high street.

North Bar owners John and Khanim.
Owners and partners John and Khanim are far from finished with their North Bar project. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

“We want to try and keep people in the town,” he tells me.

“There are so many here that are willing to work hard to do that and see Peterhead thriving.”

