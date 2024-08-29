New owners reveal fears about derelict St Nicholas Kirk ‘proving inviting to youths breaking in’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New owners reveal fears about derelict St Nicholas Kirk ‘proving inviting to youths breaking in’

The East Kirk, which is owned by a different organisation, is said to be "deteriorated, dilapidated and vulnerable".

By Denny Andonova
St Nicholas Kirk - East Kirk.
The East Kirk of St Nicholas has been "left in disarray" in the last few decades. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The new owners of Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Kirk have promised to transform the historic landmark into a world of wonder attracting thousands of tourists to the city centre.

Arts group Edinburgh Palette is poised to carry out a major package of upgrades after taking on the church four years after its closure in 2020.

But it comes with a catch.

The group has purchased only the West Kirk, main tower and Drum Isle – rather than the entire building.

And papers sent to Aberdeen City Council reveal their “concerns” over the state of the adjoining East Kirk, owned by the Open Space Trust.

How the Kirk is split according to ownershipm with the East Kirk facing onto Correction Wynd. Image: Mill Architects.

In particular, they worry that the “deteriorated, dilapidated and vulnerable” building has proven “inviting to youths breaking in” in the past.

And the connecting doors between the East Kirk and West Kirk are so weak that urgent work is required to keep their own part of the building safe from any unwanted visitors.

These new documents, submitted as plans for the Kirk ramp up, reveal for the first time the “derelict” state of the East Kirk and the headache this poses for Edinburgh Palette.

Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

What has happened to the East Kirk?

The A-listed structure is of “significant importance” to the city, containing centuries-old artefacts and medieval architectural features.

The West Church was built in the 1750s, while the East one was erected in the 1830s by Aberdeen’s most prominent architect Archibald Simpson.

Its past, however, has been no less challenging than its present.

St Nicholas Kirk in 1969. Image: DC Thomson.

The East Kirk has been through numerous hurdles over the years, and had to be rebuilt again after a fire ripped through its historic walls in 1874.

The Church of Scotland passed it on to United Reformed Church in 1967, which was in charge until the Mither Kirk Project, now Open Space Trust (OST), took over in 2005.

Both invested several hundred thousands into turning the East Kirk into a vibrant space at the heart of the city.

‘St Nicholas Kirk has suffered a lot over the years’

However, things began to go downhill 15 years ago when skeletons and remains of more than 1,000 Aberdonians were uncovered during refurbishment works at the site.

The bodies were said to date from the late 1100s to the 17th Century, and were buried on the site of the original parish church.

St Nicholas Kirk
Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

But due to the extensive archaeological costs required, OST ran out of cash for the revamp and the East Kirk was “left in disarray” with many bones still to be extracted.

Edinburgh Palette’s architects explain the building continued to deteriorate in the following years, and there is currently little news of remedial works to resolve this.

There are broken windows, partial collapse of ceilings and vulnerable spots that have proved “inviting” in the past to youths who have broken in.

St Nicholas Kirk
Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

They add: “Over time it can be seen that the Kirk has suffered significant alterations due to either fire, collapse or indeed failed development works.

“It is therefore vital that the next stage of the Kirk’s period is secured and safe guarded.

“It is vital that a church of this nature is occupied and in use – otherwise deterioration and loss of significant fabric is unavoidable.”

What are Edinburgh Palette doing about it?

Edinburgh Palette have installed beefed up security around the premises, with signs warning of the new system in operation.

This is to ensure potential troublemakers are kept at bay while the property is vacant.

The cemetery has a longstanding reputation for anti-social behaviour, although the number of incidents in the area has dropped in the last few years.

The P&J revealed the planned ban on youth gangs in Aberdeen city centre on the front page, on May 10 2019.
In 2019, police took the drastic step of creating a “dispersal zone” around the area.

In December 2022, the nativity scene in the kirkyard had to be moved after being covered in racist graffiti.

And since last summer, the grounds are being locked up at night in an effort to stop troublemakers from spoiling the spot, while lighting throughout was also improved.

Edinburgh Palette says the graveyard is no longer considered a crime hotspot as a result, however, extra measures are still needed.

St Nicholas Kirk
Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The arts charity plans install “discreet” CCTV cameras in their section to make sure nobody is tempted to cause trouble.

And eventually, the “weak” timber doors between the East and West Kirk will replaced and the buildings “completely separated” to protect their part of the historical landmark.

