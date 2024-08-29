New owners reveal fears about derelict St Nicholas Kirk ‘proving inviting to youths breaking in’

The new owners of Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Kirk have promised to transform the historic landmark into a world of wonder attracting thousands of tourists to the city centre.

Arts group Edinburgh Palette is poised to carry out a major package of upgrades after taking on the church four years after its closure in 2020.

But it comes with a catch.

The group has purchased only the West Kirk, main tower and Drum Isle – rather than the entire building.

And papers sent to Aberdeen City Council reveal their “concerns” over the state of the adjoining East Kirk, owned by the Open Space Trust.

In particular, they worry that the “deteriorated, dilapidated and vulnerable” building has proven “inviting to youths breaking in” in the past.

And the connecting doors between the East Kirk and West Kirk are so weak that urgent work is required to keep their own part of the building safe from any unwanted visitors.

These new documents, submitted as plans for the Kirk ramp up, reveal for the first time the “derelict” state of the East Kirk and the headache this poses for Edinburgh Palette.

What has happened to the East Kirk?

The A-listed structure is of “significant importance” to the city, containing centuries-old artefacts and medieval architectural features.

The West Church was built in the 1750s, while the East one was erected in the 1830s by Aberdeen’s most prominent architect Archibald Simpson.

Its past, however, has been no less challenging than its present.

The East Kirk has been through numerous hurdles over the years, and had to be rebuilt again after a fire ripped through its historic walls in 1874.

The Church of Scotland passed it on to United Reformed Church in 1967, which was in charge until the Mither Kirk Project, now Open Space Trust (OST), took over in 2005.

Both invested several hundred thousands into turning the East Kirk into a vibrant space at the heart of the city.

‘St Nicholas Kirk has suffered a lot over the years’

However, things began to go downhill 15 years ago when skeletons and remains of more than 1,000 Aberdonians were uncovered during refurbishment works at the site.

The bodies were said to date from the late 1100s to the 17th Century, and were buried on the site of the original parish church.

But due to the extensive archaeological costs required, OST ran out of cash for the revamp and the East Kirk was “left in disarray” with many bones still to be extracted.

Edinburgh Palette’s architects explain the building continued to deteriorate in the following years, and there is currently little news of remedial works to resolve this.

There are broken windows, partial collapse of ceilings and vulnerable spots that have proved “inviting” in the past to youths who have broken in.

They add: “Over time it can be seen that the Kirk has suffered significant alterations due to either fire, collapse or indeed failed development works.

“It is therefore vital that the next stage of the Kirk’s period is secured and safe guarded.

“It is vital that a church of this nature is occupied and in use – otherwise deterioration and loss of significant fabric is unavoidable.”

What are Edinburgh Palette doing about it?

Edinburgh Palette have installed beefed up security around the premises, with signs warning of the new system in operation.

This is to ensure potential troublemakers are kept at bay while the property is vacant.

The cemetery has a longstanding reputation for anti-social behaviour, although the number of incidents in the area has dropped in the last few years.

In December 2022, the nativity scene in the kirkyard had to be moved after being covered in racist graffiti.

And since last summer, the grounds are being locked up at night in an effort to stop troublemakers from spoiling the spot, while lighting throughout was also improved.

Edinburgh Palette says the graveyard is no longer considered a crime hotspot as a result, however, extra measures are still needed.

The arts charity plans install “discreet” CCTV cameras in their section to make sure nobody is tempted to cause trouble.

And eventually, the “weak” timber doors between the East and West Kirk will replaced and the buildings “completely separated” to protect their part of the historical landmark.

