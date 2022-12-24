‘We all help each other, we’re like a big family’: Community centre team keeps people warm and fed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We all help each other, we’re like a big family’: Community centre team keeps people warm and fed

By Lauren Taylor
December 24, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 24, 2022, 6:39 pm
Sharon Forsyth from Cairncry Community Centre is making sure the community is well-fed. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.
Sharon Forsyth from Cairncry Community Centre is making sure the community is well-fed. Image: Lauren Taylor / DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen community centre is serving up hot breakfasts and warming meals to make sure no one goes hungry – or faces the “embarrassment of having to ask”.

Sharon Forsyth always wanted to open a community cafe.

Now, working from the Cairncry Community Centre she feeds around 50 to 60 people every week and is hoping to help even more.

The cafe started up in February, offering locals free soup on a Friday.

In response to the cost-of-living crisis, the centre decided to start opening the doors of the cafe more during the week and offering more meals.

Since October, they have started serving free breakfasts every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, with residents able to access the centre’s foodbank if needed.

‘It’s important for people to know we’re here’

Ms Forsyth and the team also provide lunch on Mondays and Tuesdays as well as continuing to give free soup on Fridays.

She said: “We decided to open up more because its colder and people were needing it more.

“I think food is important to everyone, it’s one of your basic needs and some people can’t afford to eat and that’s why I set up this cafe.

“It’s important for people to know it’s here and know they can come and get a meal if they need it without the embarrassment of having to ask for it – it’s here anyway.”

Ms Forsyth is kept busy preparing breakfasts for everyone.

She added: “I feel privileged to be here, to do this, and to feed people. I’m just hoping over the next few months we get busier.”

Any leftovers are frozen so they can be used in the foodbank, and given to anyone who needs the meal to heat up at home, meaning nothing is wasted.

While the community cafe receives funding, the foodbank is supported by Cfine – our charity partner for The Big Christmas Food Appeal.

Every Thursday, Cfine do a Fareshare delivery and the centre posts whatever they have received on their social media pages so people can come down and help themselves.

We have plenty of food from CFINE left on the trolley available to collect today until 5, or tomorrow between…

Posted by Cairncry Community Centre on Thursday, 22 December 2022

‘It’s company as well’

As well as keeping people fed, the centre also tackles social isolation through the breakfast club and other initiatives it runs.

Brenda Roy has been visiting the centre for years and enjoys meeting new people.

The grandmother said: “I like coming up here, you get to meet different people, and we get our breakfast and that – and it helps with the price of living and everything just now.

“It’s good just to get out, because I’m on my own, and there’s plenty to do here.

“We all help each other, we’re like a big family.”

The Cairncry Community Centre.

Meanwhile, Patricia Rennie started going to the mother-toddler groups when her youngest was six months old.

More than 10 years later she is still visiting the community centre, and has found it has helped after a struggle with her mental health.

She said: “Gradually since the breakfast club started I’ve started coming back.

“I used to isolate myself at home and not really go out, but I’m starting to get out by coming here and meeting everyone again.”

Lorraine Milne enjoys going to the centre for breakfast with a friend. She said: “I work Monday to Friday every night as a cleaner. It’s good to come here, it’s company when you’re home alone.”

‘It’s really hard to see people struggle’

Centre manager Lori Wilson said the team is working hard to meet people’s physical needs as well as their social needs.

She said: “If people are popping in we will try and feed them, even if you’re just having a cuppa and a bacon roll that’s one less thing for you to worry about at home.

“The cafe has been a really good way to get people into the warm space and it’s made it easier to welcome people in because who doesn’t like free food?”

From left to right: Sharon Forsyth committee member, Lori Wison centre manager and Dawn Blair committee member.

Miss Wilson believes the role of community centres has changed from a place to go and have fun, to a place people go to get warm and have something hot to eat.

She admitted: “It’s really hard to see people struggle but I’m really glad we’re able to offer this opportunity, and I hope this is the start of things getting better.

“People are thinking about heating versus eating and sometimes being able to do neither, and it’s nice we can offer this.

“I would encourage people to get involved in their local community centre no matter what area they’re in there are good things happening across Aberdeen.

“It’s a good way to get involved, meet other people and volunteer your time and make a real tangible change that really matters to people.”

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepageBig Christmas Food Appeal

The Press and Journal has partnered with Cfine, which supports many other foodbanks and organisations across the north and north-east, for our Big Christmas Food Appeal.

Alongside the Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 109 we are working to alleviate food poverty and ease the pressure on struggling families this winter.

We are also focusing on showing those in our communities where to get help and debunking some of the myths around food poverty.

Donations can be made via our JustGiving page or the special Amazon shopping list Cfine built for the appeal.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented