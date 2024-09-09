INSIDE Aberdeen’s East Kirk as volunteers reveal hidden history as witches prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

INSIDE Aberdeen’s East Kirk as volunteers reveal hidden history as witches prison

The Open Space Trust is overseeing works aimed at transforming the kirk into a "world class" heritage centre.

Forbes McCallum and Arthur Winfield of OpenSpace Trust inside the East Kirk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Forbes McCallum and Arthur Winfield of OpenSpace Trust inside the East Kirk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter

Aberdeen’s East Kirk may not look like much from the outside.

But, peering down into a 7ft crypt once filled with medieval skeletons and surrounded by remnants of its past as a witches prison, it soon becomes clear this is one of the city’s most fascinating hidden gems.

Volunteers behind an ambitious renovation project at the Kirk of St Nicholas site invited us in to show how the building is rising from the grave.

It comes after arts group Edinburgh Palette recently took over the adjoining West Kirk, main tower and Drum Isle.

They are currently seeking permission from Aberdeen City Council to carry out a number of upgrades at the historic site.

However, their belief that the East Kirk was in “disarray” hit a nerve with the Open Space Trust who have spent years working on it…

The Open Trust is behind plans to renovate the East Kirk at St Nicholas Kirk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A lot going on in Aberdeen East Kirk

The charity is overseeing a project aimed at transforming the kirk into a “world class” heritage centre.

Project leader Arthur Winfield and chairman Forbes McCallum showed me that, in fact, quite a lot is going on inside.

We learn:

  • How the East Kirk was a witches prison many years ago
  • What has been happening to bring it back to its former glory
  • How this “was a special place and will be again”

What is happening at St Mary’s Chapel?

As we enter St Mary’s Chapel, the part of the building facing St Nicholas Square, we are greeted by workers who are busy plastering the walls and ceiling.

Extensive work has been taking place since April to bring the historic venue back into use.

Its delicate and unique stained glass windows have been boarded up to protect them from damage, while a pew dating from 1606 is hidden away too.

Workers are pictured inside St Mary’s Chapel. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Wooden paneling dating from the 1600s has been removed and is being restored, to be reinstalled once the works are done.

Gravestones underfoot are also protected by temporary coverings.

The walls had been left bare since the chapel was built in the mid 1400s.

However, plaster was finally applied in the 1970s which later turned out to be the wrong type for the historic site.

Arthur Winfield and Forbes McCallum inside the chapel. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The chapel had been suffering so it had to be replaced, right back to the stonework,” Arthur explained.

Now, the building has three coats of the appropriate plaster which should protect it for decades to come.

This part of the project started in April and is on schedule to be complete by November.

Aberdeen East Kirk is ‘full of stories’

As we creep carefully around the chapel, Arthur tells me about its “absolutely fascinating” history and quirky design features.

Every nook and cranny appears to hold its own story.

I’m gobsmacked to learn that, during the witch trials in 1596, the building was used as a prison for women accused of being in league with the devil.

A witches ring, still visible in the church to this day, was used to shackle those accused of using otherworldly powers for evil deeds.

The witches ring from 1596 is still in place inside St Mary Chapel. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the end of every ribbed vault has a unique carving.

A particularly noticeable one on my visit featured a rat, or so I thought.

But Arthur’s not convinced it resembles the rodent.

“To me, it looks more like an otter,” he suggests.

“There would have been a lot of otters in this area. What we think of as the harbour now was a muddy estuary back in the mid 1400s.”

Various carvings can be seen inside the chapel including this face. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Carving backs up claim about game of golf

A carving above us is believed to represent Adam and Eve.

And a figure believed to be a mermaid was found underground by architects when they lowered the floor as part of wheelchair access works.

Another carving, some say, is Aberdeen’s claim to have invented golf.

“It’s a chap on his side but he’s got something like a club in his hand and he looks like he has just hit a tee,” Arthur says as he points to it.

“Given that it dates from mid 1400s it pre-dates anything to do with St Andrews – but that’s probably totally fictional,” he says with a chuckle.

St Mary’s Chapel pictured back in 2004. Image supplied by Arthur Winfield

Arthur goes on to tell me the building is “full of stories” and adds: “It was a special place and it will be again.”

More work required at Mither Kirk

New lighting has been fitted around the chapel and is ready to be switched on.

Previously there were just three fluorescent tubes to brighten up the place which didn’t really fit the historic site.

The renovation project will see electric heating added to the church for the very first time, while fire and intruder alarms are also being installed.

But the main Mither Kirk hall presents a bigger challenge.

A lot of work needs to be done to the Mither Kirk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Currently, the four-storey building has been ripped apart with floor levels missing and doors seemingly leading to nowhere.

In the middle of it all is a 7ft deep concrete crypt which has been secured.

The skeletons inside were subject of some controversy a few years back after they were disturbed by vandals who had broken in through the tower in the West Kirk.

However, all of the bones were recovered and have been safely laid to rest for good by Aberdeen City Council.

Teams of archaeologists carried out a dig at the church back in 2006.

Doors leading to nowhere inside the Mither Kirk. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Dig cost ‘the best part of £1 million’

Historians started their excavation work in January and finished the week before Christmas that same year.

Arthur revealed the dig cost “the best part of £1 million” and was a huge undertaking.

“There were teams of archaeologists here, not just one person with a trowel, filling a skip with soil each day,” he explained.

Early days of the transformational work at the Mither Kirk. Image supplied by Arthur Winfield

Works have also unveiled brickwork which dates before 1050 and is believed to be the oldest visible wall in Aberdeen.

This part of the church still needs to be reconstructed, but work will be carried out there once St Mary’s Chapel is complete.

‘There is a lot of history here’

Back in 2010, major external works were carried out at the kirk including repairs to the roof and restoration of its stained glass windows.

One particular window was the first piece designed by local artist Douglas Strachan who later went on to “big things”.

Arthur revealed: “The war memorial at the top of Edinburgh Castle, all of that glass work is his.

“There is a lot of history here, you’ll inevitably get that in a building of this age.”

The 7ft crypt can be seen at the bottom left of this picture. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But the chapel has been used since the internal works began.

Last summer, The Locked Door team developed an escape room experience based on the witch trials and held it there.

“Some people got worried seeing witches hats and broomsticks in the chapel but it was to create an atmosphere,” Arthur told me with a smile.

One of the carefully created stained glass windows at the Kirk of St Nicholas. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What is next for the Aberdeen East Kirk?

However, the Open Space Trust is looking to widen the use of the building once the restoration work is complete.

The United Reform Church will use it for services once a month, but other groups can use it as a meeting or event space if they want.

As the work continues, the Open Space Trust hopes to meet with Edinburgh Palette as they want to establish a close relationship with their new neighbours.

Arthur added: “There is obviously a lot of things that we need to discuss.”

Read more

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. James Gallacher admitted starting a house fire that caused more than ?275,000 worth of damage. Image: Facebook/Pic courtesy of homeowner. Picture shows; James Gallacher admitted starting a house fire that caused more than ?275,000 worth of damage . n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'He has taken everything from us': Man who torched ex-lover's family home warned he…
Ian Jolly. Image: DC Thomson
'Paranoid' man seen with 'gun' outside Aberdeen Tesco dodges jail
Tailbacks on the A90 as police car blocks one lane of A90
Firefighters called to two-vehicle crash on A90 near Ellon
Bucksburn Pool Aberdeen
Report reveals 'significant deterioration' of closed Bucksburn Swimming Pool will add ANOTHER £1m to…
2
Cairncry Community Centre manager Sarah Beattie, cafe manager Sharon Forsyth and volunteer Alan Gibson. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Cairncry Community Centre: How gathering place for 'affluent retirees' became vital venue for those…
Pair avoid prison after they unwittingly sleep in home being used as £120,000 cannabis plantation. Image: Shutterstock.
Pair avoid prison after sofa surfing in home being used as £120,000 cannabis farm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dad lied to police after son broke man's jaw in two places
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north
The Soul cocktail kiosk was installed during the pandemic.
Plea to keep 'unauthorised' cocktail kiosk at Aberdeen pub and Portlethen German bakery plans
2
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A peeping Tom electrician and a Fraserburgh killing

Conversation