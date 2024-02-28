Holy war: Row over ‘almost sacriligious’ sale of Kirk of St Nicholas to Edinburgh arts group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holy war: Row over ‘almost sacriligious’ sale of Kirk of St Nicholas to Edinburgh arts group

There are fears the historic church in Aberdeen could be "stripped of its soul", though Church of Scotland chiefs have played down the concerns.

By Alastair Gossip
Arthur Winfield is leading the Mither Kirk project at the East Kirk of St Nicholas with the Open Space Trust. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Devastating” plans to sell off a near 1,000-year-old Aberdeen church to an arts charity have been branded “extremely disappointing and misjudged”.

Earlier this week The P&J revealed the Church of Scotland would hand over the keys to the West Kirk of St Nicholas at the end of next month.

Edinburgh Palette, a charity which provides studio and office space for creatives in the capital, will take over the building.

But their competitors for the A-listed landmark fear an “almost sacrilegious” carve up of its celebrated history.

Arthur Winfield of the Open Space Trust and Councillor Marie Boulton by the archaeological digs at the East Kirk of St Nicholas. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Project leader with the Open Space Trust, Arthur Winfield, had hoped to take it over and turn it into a “world class” heritage centre.

And he hit out at the church “rushing them to find cash” as they built up a £500,000 reserve to insure themselves for any issues with the centuries-old building….

However, the Church of Scotland sang the praises of the new buyers – while arguing the local group had been given the opportunity to snap it up.

Local charity had been hoping to take over St Nicholas church

Also known as the Mither Kirk, the church has played a central role in civic life in Aberdeen for centuries.

But regular worship ended in December 2020, when the Church of Scotland congregation merged with Queen’s Cross Church.

The crypt beneath the East Kirk of St Nicholas. Image: Open Space Trust

Now, Open Space Trust has revealed “disappointment” at the choice of new owner.

The charity has been restoring the next door East Kirk of St Nicholas since 2003.

Volunteers aim to make it a useable space for Aberdeen – much like the “community space” expected to be developed next door.

And, they wanted to reunite the East and West kirks for the first time since 16th century.

What is the Open Space Trust’s connection to the kirk – and what did they want to do?

The Open Space Trust has been working to restore St Mary’s Chapel.

But they are best known for uncovering 12th century foundations, a medieval tomb and human remains in the East Kirk during an archaeological dig more than a decade ago.

Dreams of creating a “world class” tourist attraction in the historic kirk have been shattered by confirmation of Edinburgh Palette’s imminent arrival.

The Open Space Trust wanted to show off the site, packed so richly with Aberdeen heritage, to locals, tourists and especially cruise passengers.

Among the “extremely rare” effigies in the kirk are those for Robert Davidson, the provost of Aberdeen who was killed at the Battle of Harlaw in 1411.

The kirk boasts its own collections worth showing off, such as the late 17th century needlework panels and similarly aged woodwork panels.

But the plan had been to invite those with other great archives to take up displays at Kirk of St Nicholas on rotation.

Will new plan ‘strip historic site of its soul’?

“Devastated” independent councillor Marie Boulton has been working with the Open Space Trust on the plans.

She described the decision to transfer the kirk to Edinburgh Palette as “extremely disappointing and misjudged”, fearing it would be “stripped of its soul and history”.

Councillor Marie Boulton welcomed giant spiders to the St Nicholas Kirkyard during Aberdeen’s Spectra festival in 2017. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

“Through times good and bad, the Kirk of St Nicholas has been a place to gather for worship, remembrance, and celebration for Aberdonians since our city’s founding,” she added.

“The plans the Open Space Trust and I wished to take forward would have respected the kirk’s historic significance and could have played a key role in the regeneration of the city centre; creating a world class tourist attraction, performance space and place for occasional worship or city events.

“It would have been far more appropriate for the building and would have far better aligned with the regeneration of the city as a tourist destination.

“Edinburgh Palette can do what they want in any building, the Open Space Trust can only do what they want in the Kirk of St Nicholas”

What is kirk’s take on what happened?

But the general trustees of the Church of Scotland have rejected the concerns for the city’s heritage.

The sunset behind the clock tower of the Kirk of St Nicholas in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Despite claims to the contrary, the organisation plans to retain the historic integrity of the West Kirk and any alterations that will be carried out will be minimal,” a spokesman told The P&J.

“The Open Space Trust were offered an opportunity to buy the West Kirk but they rejected it because they could not take on the building with the funding they had.

“They later came back to the general trustees to say they were in a position to take on the building but by this time advanced discussions were under way with Edinburgh Palette.

“They have a good track record and a professional reputation spanning many years, therefore were considered the preferred choice.”

Edinburgh Palette, meanwhile, is declining comment in the press until the deal is done.

Organisers want to build bridges with their new neighbours and other stakeholders before publicly commenting.

‘Bright new chapter for kirk’

Boss Iain Sneddon is hopeful his charity’s plans will help to “reignite” Union Street.

Having refuted the concerns for the history of the building, the spokesman for the general trustees of the church reiterated claims made earlier this week that the handover would mark a “positive, bright new chapter for the Kirk of St Nicholas”.

He added: “With the permission of the new owners, we are hopeful that the Presbytery of the North East and Northern Isles of the Church of Scotland will occasionally be able to use the building, along with the city council and Robert Gordon College, for services, events and performances.

“We are really excited about this transfer of ownership which means the building will still be available to the people of Aberdeen and we are confident that it has a great future.”

Conversation