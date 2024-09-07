‘It was great to see so many new faces’: Traders delight as Big Belmont Bash brings historic cobbles back to life

Belmont traders has been anxiously waiting for this day for weeks.

The Collective on the Cobbles, made up of 30 businesses in the area, have put their heart and soul into bringing the buzz back to the historic area with the Big Belmont Bash.

And thankfully, it seems to of paid off.

With the cobbles awash with excitement, kids queuing up to take part in activities, and the pipe band bringing the area to life, it’s safe to say the event was a huge success.

After speaking to businesses in the lead-up to the Big Belmont Bash, I popped down to the historic cobbles to see first-hand how the event has breathed new life into Belmont.

‘People were queuing up at 10am’

My first stop is the iconic Belmont Cinema, which has opened it’s doors to the public for Doors Open Day.

I arrive at around 12, and the queue is just about out the door, with film buffs clamouring to get a look inside at the upcoming revamp.

Welcoming visitors is Timothy Baker, a trustee at the cinema, who tells me how he got involved with the organisation.

Timothy is originally from Baltimore, Maryland in the US, and fell in love with the Belmont Cinema when he moved to Aberdeen 15 years ago.

“It’s been such a great turnout so far,” The cinema lover beams.

“People were here queuing already at 10am, everything has been really positive.

“The huge turnout reinforces how much the cinema and area means to the city.

“It’s good to be reminded how important this part of the city is to people.”

‘It’s exactly what we had hoped for’

Down at the bottom of Belmont Street, Breathing Space Yoga Studio owner Laura Watt is out in full force drumming up interest for her kids yoga class.

Last month, she told us her story of moving her studio from the west end to the cobbles, and her slight trepidations about the change.

But her qualms have surely been put to ease after seeing Belmont come alive with hustle and bustle.

“It looks really busy so it must be going well!” The yoga teacher laughs.

“They’re all coming down to see us, kids and all.

“It’s absolutely buzzing, it’s great to see the area come alive.

“This is exactly what we all hoped for.”

MacBeans treasure hunt ‘pulling the parents in as well’

Another trader we heard from in the lead up to the Big Belmont Bash was Brian Milne, owner of MacBeans coffee roastery on Little Belmont Street.

He had organised a treasure hunt, tasking kids with finding clues hidden around the cobbles.

“The treasure hunt was for the kids but it’s pulling in the parents as well,” the 47-year-old chuckled.

“But it’s been great today, there is lots of people going about.

“I’ve seen some new faces come into the store which is fantastic, it’s exactly what the event was planned to do for everyone.”

Kids find back of the net with sports fun

People of all ages were getting in on the excitement at the Big Belmont Bash.

Angus the Bull was on hand to greet young fans, and challenge them to win prizes with the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Cammy Chisholm, 8, and his brother Kai, 6, were two of the youngsters taking in the buzz, and the pair told me they really enjoyed their day so far.

Also there were members of the RGU rugby team, who in just 1hr 30 minutes had raised £300 for Macmillan Cancer Charity, with their “score a conversion” game.

