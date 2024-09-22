Bucksburn Academy: Inside the nightmare red tape wrangle threatening £21m extension at packed Aberdeen school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bucksburn Academy: Inside the nightmare red tape wrangle threatening £21m extension at packed Aberdeen school

Talks about the extension at the Aberdeen school are "not straight forward contractually" and council chiefs can't say when it will be built

Bucksburn Academy: Where talks over an extension are dragging on. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Council chiefs are unable to say when a £21 million extension might be built at Bucksburn Academy amid fears the new wing could be “effectively uninsurable”.

The school opened 15 years ago, replacing Bankhead Academy in the ever-growing Aberdeen community.

Already the seams of the £29m, 880-pupil, school are stretched, with £3m recently spent setting up portable cabins in the grounds.

The cabins at Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

And thousands more homes could be built in the school catchment area by the end of the decade.

But council chiefs warn it will not be “contractually straight forward” to have the desperately needed 300-pupil extension built.

What’s so different about Bucksburn Academy?

Bucksburn Academy was built alongside Cults Academy as part of a pioneering programme in the late 00s.

While it’s a state school, it’s owned and managed by a private company under a Private Finance Initiative (PFI) contract.

The idea being, the private sector would shoulder construction costs in exchange for profit as the council pays it off over the longer term.

Bucksburn Academy was officially opened in October 2009. Image: DC Thomson
Seven new primaries were built, and Seaton School was completely refurbished as part of the £130m project.

Private consortium NYOP financed the citywide project, designing, building and operating the schools for the local authority.

In 2016, Aberdeen City Council estimated it would pay another £412,128,000 to NYOP by the end of their contract in 2039.

What seemed like a great idea at the time could now be coming back to haunt city leaders…

Who would own the Bucksburn Academy extension?

The current quagmire is based on NYOP, not Aberdeen City Council, owning Bucksburn Academy.

That, officials say, is making negotiations over the extension “not straight forward contractually”.

Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council officials have been trying to reach a legal agreement with the consortium on the extension for years.

One of the “significant risks”, council officials say, is the ownership of the proposed new wing of the school.

It would remain the council’s, unless the city is willing to pay NYOP to take it on.

Chief capital officer John Wilson can't give an "exact timeline" on the Bucksburn Academy extension. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
So what would happen when a lightbulb goes or the heating breaks?

Council chiefs are wary of the practical issues in having a school with bitty ownership.

“Where responsibilities [for maintenance, heating and power] start and stop could prove problematic,” chief capital officer John Wilson recently warned.

What does this mean for insurance of Bucksburn Academy extension?

Labour councillor Simon Watson reckons that storm makes the £21m Bucksburn Academy extension “effectively uninsurable”.

Labour councillor Simon Watson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
“It seems very concerning, as we don’t want to have children going to school in an uninsured building,” he told the city finance committee last week.

At that point, council property chief Stephen Booth urged councillors to steer clear of commercial details he would “rather deal with in private”.

But project chief Mr Wilson’s recent brief lays it all bare.

NYOP’s insurers won’t cover part of a building the consortium doesn’t own.

Meanwhile, the council’s insurers have confirmed they wouldn’t cover the building either way, under city ownership or NYOP’s.

‘Difficult’ talks with NYOP have taken ‘much longer’ and still no deal done

Already lengthy talks with NYOP might be indicative of just how difficult building the extension at Bucksburn Academy could prove.

The way forward is not clear.

Bucksburn Academy on opening day in October 2009. Image: DC Thomson
Only one other PFI school has been extended on the same scale as is planned for Bucksburn Academy.

And in that instance, Mr Wilson said, the final cost of that project is yet to be agreed.

What is apparent is that even more time will need to be flung into costly legal talks if the extension is to be built.

Is the school going to be ready for the imminent Bucksburn population boom? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you think of the dispute? Let us know in our comments section below

And the likely outcome is an increase in the annual bill Aberdeen City Council pays NYOP for the 10 schools.

Mr Wilson told councillors: “There is some difficulty being found with NYOP.

“It’s taking much longer and we still haven’t got [an agreement] over the line.

“This seems to a problem throughout Scotland, so the council and NYOP are looking to mitigate this and find a way forward.

“At this point, I can’t give you an exact timeline.”

Conversation