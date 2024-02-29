Plans for 435 homes at Bucksburn lodged despite uncertainty over project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans for 435 homes at Bucksburn lodged despite uncertainty over project

Papers reveal how the first phase of development could take shape.

By Ben Hendry
The first phase would see 435 homes built.
The first phase would see 435 homes built. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Plans for a 435 home expansion of Bucksburn have been lodged – despite doubts over whether they will be built.

Major plans to ultimately create a community of more than 1,500 homes at Greenferns Landward have been on the council’s agenda for some time.

The issue has become a political football in recent years, with the SNP vowing never to vote it through while they remain in power at the Town House.

But nevertheless, the proposals are proceeding.

And now, papers detailing the first phase of the project have been unveiled.

The new Bucksburn homes could spark a population boom in the Aberdeen suburb. Image: Aberdeen City Council 

Why do we need so many new Bucksburn homes?

It’s estimated that 64,000 new council houses need to be built in Aberdeen by 2040.

New homes are needed to replace older properties, with 25% of the city’s housing stock dating back to before the war and 52% more than 50 years old.

The papers state: “There is a clear need for the project.

“Greenferns Landward has been identified as a major expansion area of Aberdeen, capable of accommodating housing and supporting community uses for over a decade.”

The huge patch of land that could become a new Aberdeen community. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The new plans for the north-western edge of the city indicate just how that initial tranche would take shape.

Council officials have now appointed a design team to drive forward the masterplan for the area.

Alongside the 435 houses, the first phase could feature a playpark, community orchard and allotments.

This development concept image shows where the proposed new parks and neighbourhood centre could be located on the Greenferns site. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Eventually, the 70 hectare site could feature 1,500 homes, a new primary school, shops, parks, public transport and community facilities.

At this stage permission is only being sought in principle, and more detailed proposals will follow if this is approved.

Why is development in doubt?

Ahead of a Bucksburn by-election in 2022, the SNP promised that the major development would never see the light of day under their watch.

Members pledged to protect the greenspace, and prevent construction work from harming the biodiversity of the land.

Labour argued that the scheme was needed to ensure the area “has enough homes to meet demand”.

SNP Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Gill Al-Samarai has pledged to have housing plans for Greenferns Landward thrown out. CR0040948 Alastair Gossip story, Bucksburn. SNP pledge to ditch plans for more than 1,500 homes at Newhills. Picture shows; SNP councillor Gill Al-Samarai at the site at Newhills on the north side of Kepplehills Road. 31 January 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
SNP Dyce, Bucksburn and Danestone councillor Gill Al-Samarai pledged to have housing plans for Greenferns Landward thrown out. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Do you think more homes are needed in the Bucksburn area? Let us know in our comments section below

What does future hold for new Bucksburn homes?

And last year, it was agreed that work could continue in the background.

The SNP leaders noted that contracts were “in place to deliver planning permission in principle”, and would be honoured.

Whether the development ever gets off the ground could depend on the political makeup of the council in years to come.

You can see the plans here.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen scenic view.
New Ryden commercial property report shines spotlight on Aberdeen
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Windmill Brae locator Picture shows; Windmill Brae locator. Windmill Brae, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed over 'act of thuggery' assault in Aberdeen city centre
Cordon of Police in Ashvale Place in Aberdeen. The police are being strict with not allowing through people. 24/10/2021 Picture By Scott Baxter CR0031637
Married predator followed and sexually assaulted female clubber in Aberdeen city centre
Graeme Bone, of Drum Property Group.
Scottish Property Awards honour for Aberdeen’s Graeme Bone
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Global M&A forecast encouraging for north-east
Neil Ross Square has been repeatedly targeted by vandals. Image: The Gaff.
Unruly Ellon youths targeted by police patrols after rampage takes "nasty" turn
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick Picture shows; Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick. Bells Brae Primary School in Lerwick. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Former Shetland teacher on trial for sex offences says six boys are lying
The new park features several new elements. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look at 'bigger and better' Innoflate at Aberdeen's Beach Boulevard
Orange Order walk.
'It could set a precedent we will regret': MSP in plea to keep Orange…
Jonny Smith outside The Key at Altens Lorry Park, one of the sites closing. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
The Key: Healthy-living cafes in Westhill and Altens close

Conversation