Plans for 435 homes at Bucksburn lodged despite uncertainty over project

Plans for a 435 home expansion of Bucksburn have been lodged – despite doubts over whether they will be built.

Major plans to ultimately create a community of more than 1,500 homes at Greenferns Landward have been on the council’s agenda for some time.

The issue has become a political football in recent years, with the SNP vowing never to vote it through while they remain in power at the Town House.

But nevertheless, the proposals are proceeding.

And now, papers detailing the first phase of the project have been unveiled.

Why do we need so many new Bucksburn homes?

It’s estimated that 64,000 new council houses need to be built in Aberdeen by 2040.

New homes are needed to replace older properties, with 25% of the city’s housing stock dating back to before the war and 52% more than 50 years old.

The papers state: “There is a clear need for the project.

“Greenferns Landward has been identified as a major expansion area of Aberdeen, capable of accommodating housing and supporting community uses for over a decade.”

The new plans for the north-western edge of the city indicate just how that initial tranche would take shape.

Council officials have now appointed a design team to drive forward the masterplan for the area.

Alongside the 435 houses, the first phase could feature a playpark, community orchard and allotments.

Eventually, the 70 hectare site could feature 1,500 homes, a new primary school, shops, parks, public transport and community facilities.

At this stage permission is only being sought in principle, and more detailed proposals will follow if this is approved.

Why is development in doubt?

Ahead of a Bucksburn by-election in 2022, the SNP promised that the major development would never see the light of day under their watch.

Members pledged to protect the greenspace, and prevent construction work from harming the biodiversity of the land.

Labour argued that the scheme was needed to ensure the area “has enough homes to meet demand”.

What does future hold for new Bucksburn homes?

And last year, it was agreed that work could continue in the background.

The SNP leaders noted that contracts were “in place to deliver planning permission in principle”, and would be honoured.

Whether the development ever gets off the ground could depend on the political makeup of the council in years to come.

You can see the plans here.