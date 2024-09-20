Blaze-hit Balmedie eyesore shop to be demolished and replaced with new home

A rotting and roofless former Balmedie village shop will be torn down as a new house is built in the centre of the community.

Aberdeen-based KW Contractors Ltd will knock down The Balmedie Shop as a new two-bedroom property is built at the spot.

It comes years after a fire tore through the store, which had been a cherished part of the Aberdeenshire village for decades.

The crumbling ruin has occupied a prominent spot just off the B977 across from the White Horse restaurant for some time.

The Turriff-based applicants have now been given the go-ahead for the £15,000 demolition project at the derelict Balmedie shop.

It comes after a planning application for the site was passed by Aberdeenshire Council.

This new home will have a hall, living room, kitchen and dining area, a bedroom and a bathroom on the ground floor. And a bedroom and en-suite bathroom on the first floor.

What do locals say about Balmedie shop demolition?

Belhelvie Community Council was approached about the proposal.

Member Graham Middleton responded to Aberdeenshire Council expressing support, welcoming the demise of the village carbuncle.

He wrote: “The site at the moment is an eyesore and in our opinion a health and safety issue and risk.

“Any demolition and new build will be a vast improvement.”

You can see the Balmedie shop demolition plans here.

Read more: