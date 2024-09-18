Aberdeen restaurant Amuse wants to expand – by taking over old oil offices next door

Aberdeen’s Amuse restaurant has launched plans to expand by taking over the basement of former oil and gas offices next door.

The culinary hotspot opened at 1 Queen’s Terrace in early 2022, and quickly became a staple among fans of fine dining.

And the success of the cosy diner is largely down to famed north-east chef Kevin Dalgleish, with a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide following in 2023.

Now that it’s “well established”, bosses are seeking permission to expand the west end premises.

What are the Amuse Aberdeen expansion plans?

Amuse aims to carry out the expansion by extending its own basement level space “sideways”, creating extra seating and a “more secluded private dining area”.

Architects say: “Amuse have created a relaxed, friendly environment using local seasonal ingredients with French soul and old fashioned hospitality.

“Now well established, it requires expansion.”

Decaying external doors will be replaced under the plans, while blueprints show how old offices would be transformed into added restaurant space and the secluded function room.

A grassy outdoor seating area would also be formed to the rear of the Aberdeen building under the Amuse expansion scheme.

The 1870s address next door is B-listed, so heritage chiefs will have to sign off on the proposals.

What about the rest of the 2 Queens Terrace building?

It comes after plans to turn the rest of the 2 Queens Terrace building into flats were lodged.

Architects say offices such as this one are “no longer in such high demand”, and it was sold at auction for about £200,000.

You can read more about the flats plan here, and learn more about the Amuse Aberdeen expansion here.

