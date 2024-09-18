Aberdeen restaurant Amuse wants to expand – by taking over old oil offices next door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen restaurant Amuse wants to expand – by taking over old oil offices next door

The Queen's Terrace venue has proven popular since opening in 2022.

Chef Kevin Dalgleish at Amuse.
Chef Kevin Dalgleish at Amuse. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Aberdeen’s Amuse restaurant has launched plans to expand by taking over the basement of former oil and gas offices next door.

The culinary hotspot opened at 1 Queen’s Terrace in early 2022, and quickly became a staple among fans of fine dining.

And the success of the cosy diner is largely down to famed north-east chef Kevin Dalgleish, with a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide following in 2023.

Now that it’s “well established”, bosses are seeking permission to expand the west end premises.

Chef Kevin Dagleish. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What are the Amuse Aberdeen expansion plans?

Amuse aims to carry out the expansion by extending its own basement level space “sideways”, creating extra seating and a “more secluded private dining area”.

Architects say: “Amuse have created a relaxed, friendly environment using local seasonal ingredients with French soul and old fashioned hospitality.

“Now well established, it requires expansion.”

The intimate premises in Aberdeen’s west end. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Decaying external doors will be replaced under the plans, while blueprints show how old offices would be transformed into added restaurant space and the secluded function room.

A grassy outdoor seating area would also be formed to the rear of the Aberdeen building under the Amuse expansion scheme.

The 1870s address next door is B-listed, so heritage chiefs will have to sign off on the proposals.

The Amuse Aberdeen expansion could draw some more foodies to this part of the west end. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What about the rest of the 2 Queens Terrace building?

It comes after plans to turn the rest of the 2 Queens Terrace building into flats were lodged.

Architects say offices such as this one are “no longer in such high demand”, and it was sold at auction for about £200,000.

You can read more about the flats plan here, and learn more about the Amuse Aberdeen expansion here.

Read more planning stories:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Alex Salmond in hometown Strichen on the day of the referendum. Image: PA.
How the north-east turned against Alex Salmond's Yes campaign 10 years ago today
Aberdeen Town House and Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture: Darrell Benns/DCT Media
Sheriff's warning to thug who punched woman: 'You are begging for a prison sentence'
A new banking hub is coming to Huntly. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Huntly community save town from 'banking desert' fate as new hub announced
Northfield Academy
'We need to replace Northfield Academy - but pie in the sky super-school plan…
Ice cream, cakes, and laptops were stolen. Image: Madiha Iqbal.
Aberdeen dessert parlour ransacked by thief who stole cash from till and helped himself…
The retail giant could soon be moving into the former car dealership. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Closed car showroom could be turned into new Aberdeen B&M shop
Christopher Adam. Image: DC Thomson
Suspected drink-driver gets another road ban - for exactly the same offence, on the…
Robert Gordon's College procession for Founder's Day
Aberdeen roads to close for Robert Gordon's parade
A Game Called Malice starring Gray O'Brien. Image: Nobby Clark/The Company of Rebus.
Review: How does infamous Corrie baddie fare as Rebus in new Aberdeen show?
Investigators probe the scene of a fire in Peterhead. Image: Jasperimage
Homes evacuated and fireman taken to hospital after 'deliberate' Peterhead blaze

Conversation