Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Carden Place office could become 13 Aberdeen flats, Union Street pool hall and Cults neighbours in decking row

This week's round-up also features plans for a modern new dream home at Torphins.

These Carden Place office could be turned into new flats. Image: Google Maps/Clarke Cooper
These Carden Place office could be turned into new flats. Image: Google Maps/Clarke Cooper
By Isaac Buchan

Carden Place offices in Aberdeen could be turned into flats, expert craftsmen are hoping to expand at Dunecht Estate, and neighbours in Cults are at odds over decking…

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

First, we look at plans to bring a closed diner back to life.

New takeaway coming to Westhill

A new kebab shop could be coming Westhill’s way.

Yhtyyar Jorayev is hoping to turn what used to be The Key Cafe in Westhill Shopping Centre into a kebab and pizza takeaway.

The Key was previously owned by Highland League footballer-turned-entrepreneur Jonny Smith.

It closed in February after about three years.

The former health cafe could soon become a new takeaway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The former health cafe could soon become a new takeaway. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But now drawings submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show a new takeaway in the pipeline, with a pizza oven and kebab rotisseries.

However, if plans are approved they could have competition when it comes to their pizza…

Margherita moguls Domino’s would be just a few doors down.

Plans ‘racked up’ for Union Street pool hall

On the Granite Mile, plans are moving forward which could see another pool venue coming to Aberdeen.

Mr D Goonan is looking to turn the second floor of 191-197 Union Street into a 12-table venue.

The hall would be just above the British Red Cross and PDSA charity shops.

The space has a “to let” sign there at the moment. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Drawings show his vision to have a bar, dart boards and arcade machines included on one half of the floor.

Pool halls have proved a popular venture in Aberdeen, with Legends and Rileys sports bars packed with players each weekend.

 

The second floor of the Red Cross building on Union Street could soon look like this. Image: LAS Architecture
The second floor of the Red Cross building on Union Street could soon look like this. Image: LAS Architecture

Can Union Street’s upper floors be brought back to life?

Back in January, Aberdeen Inspired were given a cash injection to fund a study into reviving Union Street’s upper floors.

They enlisted the help of high street boffin Ian Nicholson, founder of the Vacant Shops Academy, to bring the street back to its glory days, from top to bottom.

Aberdeen Inspired's Union Street 'guru' Ian Nicholson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Inspired's Union Street 'guru' Ian Nicholson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Nicholson previously told The Press and Journal: “If we can overcome the barriers to getting those spaces back into use, there are benefits both in terms of vitality and the economics of property.”

The pool hall plans come weeks after proposals were lodged to turn the old Bank of Scotland building next door into a kebab restaurant.

Cults neighbour declares war on decking…

Over to Cults now, where anger has erupted over one resident’s new decking.

It all kicked off when Fiona Prise knocked down her conservatory and replaced it with the new addition at her Belvidere Road home.

Drawings show the rear decking along with the unchanged front of the home. Image: ETCH
Drawings show the rear decking along with the unchanged front of the home. Image: ETCH

Mrs Prise then applied for retrospective planning permission, having already carried out the garden revamp.

‘Overbearing’ decking would create ‘nuisance’ for neighbour

Next door neighbour Simon Hounsome voiced his concerns to the council over possible planning gaffes, and the lack of privacy he would now get due to the disputed decking.

In his objection he said that the decking would “cause a nuisance to me by reducing the amount of  privacy I have, caused by individuals overlooking my property”.

3 Belvidere Road, before the conversion, highlighted in Red. Image: Google Maps
3 Belvidere Road, before the conversion, highlighted in red. Image: Google Maps

But his pleas fell on deaf ears, as council officers approved the changes after the fact.

In their decision, they said that “appropriate privacy screening” had been installed on the decking.

Inverbervie farm shop wants to continue expansion

Sillyflatt Farm, just off the road between Inverbervie and Gourdon along the Mearns coast, last appeared in Planning Ahead in April for their coffee truck idea at the scenic spot.

They are also known for their well-stocked farm shop, full of fresh produce grown on the land.

Ailsa van Rooyen also grows a variety of flowers on the farm. Image: Kami Thomson
Ailsa van Rooyen also grows a variety of flowers on the farm. Image: Kami Thomson

And now owners Ailsa and Jan-Georg van Rooyen are looking to expand even further, with plans to convert a disused steading into a banquet hall.

The husband and wife duo have submitted drawings to Aberdeenshire Council, showing a spacious dining area with room for 16 guests.

Also included is a smaller dining space, with a bar and outdoor seating, attached to the farm shop.

Sillyflatt Farm. Image: Google Maps
The new hospitality venue is on its way to Sillyflatt Farm. Image: KSA Chartered Architects
The new hospitality venue could soon be on its way to Sillyflatt Farm. Image: KSA Chartered Architects

Master woodworkers coming to Dunecht Estate

At Dunecht Estate, plans are moving forward for expert craftsmen to expand their base on the historic expanse.

Plans have been approved to refurbish and extend a former grain storage building near Echt into a workshop for high-end carpentry firm Highland Heritage Woodworks (HHW).

The shed as it looks today. Image: Google Maps

Drawings show the new base including a workshop, log cutting facility and kiln nestled in amongst the trees.

HHW have been operating for more than 25 years, and are known for top of the range woodwork, only using timber sourced from within a 30 mile radius of the estate.

Plans for the new HHW workshop at Dunecht Estate. Image: Cumming and Co Architects
Plans for the new HHW workshop at Dunecht Estate. Image: Cumming and Co Architects

Dunecht Estate is one of the largest private estates in Aberdeenshire.

It recently hit the headlines as Hollywood stars rolled in to town to film Guillermo del Toro’s new Frankenstein movie in the area.

New home planned at Torphins

Meanwhile, plans for a modern dream home in the countryside at Torphins have been put forward.

Applicant Julie McWilliam wants to build a two-bedroom house with a workshop at Haugh Head, Glassel.

A stone byre thought to be more than 100 years old would be demolished to make way for it.

The current building on the land. Image: Fiddes Architects
The huge home would let in plenty of sunlight. Fiddes Architects
A glimpse inside the proposed home. Image: Fiddes Architects
The house would be perfectly placed to take in the Aberdeenshire scenery. Image: Fiddes Architects

MORE Bridge of Don battery storage plans formed

MDS Estates Ltd have submitted plans to build a battery storage facility at Bridge of Don.

The proposed site would be located just north of Aberdeen Energy Park, and would contain up to 14,000 ground mounted solar panels.

The proposed site for the Bridge of Don battery storage facility. Image: Google Maps
The proposed site for the Bridge of Don battery storage facility. Image: Google Maps

MDS Estates say the site could store enough energy to power 2,000 homes.

Battery storage systems across the north-east have come under fire from locals in the past few years, in places such as Cults, Kintore and even previously at Bridge of Don.

Residents have previously tried to fight plans for a similar scheme. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson
Residents have previously tried to fight plans for a similar scheme. Image: Roddie Reid/ DC Thomson

In December last year, Danestone Community Council fought tooth and nail against plans for a similar facility at the former piggery next to the RGS Hutchison and Sons scrap yard.

However, those plans were recently approved.

Former Carden Place offices could become 13 flats

Finally, in Aberdeen’s west end, former oil and gas offices on Carden Place could be converted into 13 new flats.

The 15 Carden Place address used to be home to Neptune Energy, but has now been empty for a few years.

After spending some time on the market, the asking price was knocked down to £420,000.

And it has now been taken on by security firm boss Abdullahi Aborode.

15 Carden Place was formerly home to Neptune Energy. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
15 Carden Place was formerly home to Neptune Energy. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Plans show Mr Aborode’s ambitions to turn the empty offices into eight studio flats on the ground floor, and four one-bedroom flats on the first floor.

He also hopes to include a “bespoke one bedroom unit” in the coach house at the rear.

One parking space would be provided for each resident.

About a century ago, the building was used as a nursing home.

The building has been up for sale for some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Offices becoming flats all over the city

In April this year, we found that more than 20 commercial properties were lying empty in Aberdeen’s west end.

Many of the buildings were in a state of disrepair, with rubbish building up on their doorsteps.

Mr Aborode is hoping he can repurpose the disused offices into vibrant west end flats. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson
Mr Aborode is hoping he can repurpose the disused offices into vibrant west end flats. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson

Mr Aborode’s conversion plans are following the current trend of changing these disused offices into residential properties, according to one expert.

John MacRae, the chairman of ASPC, previously told The P&J that he believes it is a “distinct possibility, if not probability” that most of these former west end offices will be turned into homes.

Conversation