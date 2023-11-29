‘A noisy, messy eye sore’: Portlethen traveller site recommended for approval despite 167 objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘A noisy, messy eye sore’: Portlethen traveller site recommended for approval despite 167 objections

A permanent caravan park has been approved by councillors despite objections from the community.

By Shanay Taylor
Plans proposed to turn Findon park into a permanent caravan site.
Plans proposed to turn Findon park into a permanent caravan site. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

A proposed Portlethen traveller site has been recommended for approval by members of the council despite 167 objections.

Aberdeenshire Council has unanimously agreed to change the use of recreational land at Findon Park in Portlethen to a permanent caravan park for gypsy travellers.

The plan includes the creation of five caravan pitches, each with an associated shed and a separate domestic kennel block.

It’s also proposed that all existing buildings on site will be demolished with the exception of the smaller toilet and water tank block.

The space is currently a recreational site. Image: Google Maps.

167 objections to the plans

Despite a total of 167 objections from the public, members of the council have recommended the site for approval at full council.

17 people supported the move, recognising the need for traveller sites of this nature within Aberdeenshire.

Members of the public shared their concerns over the grounds becoming a private caravan site.

These objections included a lack of waste provision, water supply and drainage concerns, a loss of football pitch for the local community and amenity concerns.

N Mcconnachie raised multiple issues.

She said: “A peaceful, green belt area turned into a noisy, messy eyesore instantly. This should be objected to for numerous reasons.

“The title deeds for the Findhorn football pitch state the land is for recreational use only and that no one can reside on this land.

“The roads layout is not designed for heavy, constant flow of traffic that will have to slow down to enter/exit this development, causing a danger to road users and walkers/cyclists.

“There is no lighting, paving and no safe walking paths around this area, therefore making it unsafe to connect with facilities in the near villages”.

Plans of the layout proposed. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

Patricia Davie was another to object.

“Totally against this. The noise already is ridiculous,” she said.

“The area could be used for local children’s sports as it’s equipped already and just requires some maintenance, this is more needed in the community instead of a travellers site”.

Karen Mair also raised fears over noise disturbance in the area.

“I object to this due to the amount of noise and disturbance that will be created by people living there,” she said.

“It is a disruption to locals and is going to cause an increase in traffic also adding to noise disruption. Visually it will look bad too, putting people off of the area.”

‘Totally against this’

Councillors got the chance to comment on the proposed plans during the Kincardine & Mearns area committee meeting, which was held last week.

Although a few councillors raised some issues over the grounds becoming a permanent site for travellers, most were in agreement.

There were six votes in approval of the plans while four were in amendment, which meant that the motion would be carried forward.

Councillor Mel Sullivan raised some questions around environmental health aspects as she noted that the stances are within 50m of a former landfill – a location potentially at risk from migrating ground gas.

An image of what the caravans would look like. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

In response, it was explained that the plans include boarding around the base of the caravans to ensure that the risk from ground gas to the caravans and their occupants is reduced.

Councillors at the meeting shared how they would like to see it remain as a recreational site as “Portlethen lacks sport spaces”.

Many councillors and members of the community alike agreed that Portlethen is “desperate for areas like this”.

The application was first received in August 2021.

Further information can be found on Aberdeenshire Council’s website here.

Centuries-old Muckle Kirk in Peterhead hits the market for offers over £150,000

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Terence Urquhart admitted accidentally setting fire to a hotel room at the Leonardo Hotel and attacking staff and guests. Image: Google/DC Thomson.
No jail for violent hotel guest whose room fire caused £20k damage
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A repeat drink-driver crashed into a bus on a busy Aberdeen road - before steering the mangled wreckage almost a mile back to his house Picture shows; Drink-driver Dibu John and his extensively damaged Nissan Juke. Aberdeen Sheriff Court/Eday Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 28/11/2023
Drunk driver drove wrecked car all the way home after hitting bus
Russell Borthwick, of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.
Russell Borthwick: What do rented homes and the oil industry have in common?
Snow at the Lecht ski centre.
Early start to ski season as Lecht Ski Centre is blanketed in snow
Stoneywood paper mill.
Legal action success for five former Stoneywood paper mill employees
Peterhead Community Hospital is continuing to try and bring a legionella bacteria under control after outbreak.
Peterhead Community Hospital ward to reopen nine months after legionella discovery
Dylan Irvine, pictured, died following a fatal crash on the A90 between Peterhead and Fraserbugh. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver, 21, goes on trial accused of killing friend in horror A90 crash
Taylor Lamb admitted a serious catalogue of violent abuse at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook.
Abuser jailed for biting woman's breast and chasing her down street
Park Bridge has been closed to traffic for more than four years. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Drumoak's Park Bridge, shut to cars since 2019, could be reopened to light traffic…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A disgraced Aberdeen businessman who raped a woman and claimed the attack was a ?bit of role play? has been jailed for subjecting her to repeated physical and sexual abuse Picture shows; Ryan Steehouder was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 28/11/2023
Former Aberdeen designer clothes store boss convicted of rape