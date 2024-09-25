How a 17-year-old from Elgin has taken the plunge to set up first business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How a 17-year-old from Elgin has taken the plunge to set up first business

For Archie Macrae, it has always been the dream.

By Sean McAngus
Archie Macrae pictured has taken the plunge to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Archie Macrae pictured has taken the plunge to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Archie Macrae has always had a huge passion for entrepreneurship.

He has made money through different side hustles like washing cars, cutting lawns and video editing.

But it was the last one that stuck as an idea, combined with a drive to run his own business.

For many 17-year-olds, it fair to say it may be daunting to set up a business as it is a step into the unknown.

Archie Macrae is excited for the challenge.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However Archie – who lives in Elgin – is unfazed about the challenge.

He has now launched a business called The Cinemalist.

He will offer businesses help with social media strategy and commercials, with particular aim to work with the fitness industry.

Archie Macrae pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Archie said: “At first, my childhood dream was to become a YouTuber.

“I found a passion for making videos and editing.

“I always wanted to do something with business and liked the freedom of working for myself.

“I previously worked in a mountain bike shop.”

Taking the plunge

Over the years, he has honed his skills in video editing and saw there was a growing demand for people with that skillset.

He added: “Around two years ago, I began video editing and was editing different videos including reels for Instagram.

“I saw a gap in the market with social media management partnered in cinematography – which is when I came up with The Cinemalist.

“I know there is no guarantees it will work.

“However, I’m excited about the challenge of running my own business.

“I want to help businesses with social media and high quality videos.”

Archie Macrae pictured in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Interested businesses can contact Archie through WhatsApp on 07423662372.

Conversation