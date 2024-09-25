How a 17-year-old from Elgin has taken the plunge to set up first business

Archie Macrae has always had a huge passion for entrepreneurship.

He has made money through different side hustles like washing cars, cutting lawns and video editing.

But it was the last one that stuck as an idea, combined with a drive to run his own business.

For many 17-year-olds, it fair to say it may be daunting to set up a business as it is a step into the unknown.

However Archie – who lives in Elgin – is unfazed about the challenge.

He has now launched a business called The Cinemalist.

He will offer businesses help with social media strategy and commercials, with particular aim to work with the fitness industry.

Archie said: “At first, my childhood dream was to become a YouTuber.

“I found a passion for making videos and editing.

“I always wanted to do something with business and liked the freedom of working for myself.

“I previously worked in a mountain bike shop.”

Taking the plunge

Over the years, he has honed his skills in video editing and saw there was a growing demand for people with that skillset.

He added: “Around two years ago, I began video editing and was editing different videos including reels for Instagram.

“I saw a gap in the market with social media management partnered in cinematography – which is when I came up with The Cinemalist.

“I know there is no guarantees it will work.

“However, I’m excited about the challenge of running my own business.

“I want to help businesses with social media and high quality videos.”

Interested businesses can contact Archie through WhatsApp on 07423662372.

Read more Elgin stories: