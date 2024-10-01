Countesswells parents make desperate plea for safety measures around primary school

Families in Countesswells say they fear for their children’s safety due to a lack of traffic measures in the vicinity of the primary school.

Parents living within the unfinished Aberdeen development have told The P&J there are no zebra crossings or traffic lights beside Countesswells Primary School, which hundreds of children attend each day.

The community was created by former Aberdeen FC chairman Stewart Milne and was previously managed by Countesswells Development Limited (CDL), a subsidiary of the Stewart Milne Group.

CDL went into administration in November 2021, while Stewart Milne collapsed earlier this year, leaving residents residing in an unfinished development with several safety issues.

Neighbours previously told The Press and Journal they had been “forgotten” about and that their roads were “a disgrace”.

And now residents are turning their attention to the “lack of crossing points” within the development, which they say are putting children at risk.

Father-of-three Bryan Mackie told The Press and Journal that the lack of safety measures is an “accident waiting to happen” – and that the local council says they cannot do anything to help as the development is still in administration.

No crossing points at Countesswells development

Mr Mackie said: “There are a few crossings that are very busy and dangerous.

“The worst is probably the one beside the school as there’s nothing at all – no zebra crossing or traffic lights.

“It’s a big problem as many children go to the school now and they recently opened up the nursery as well.”

The 39-year-old said that he and other neighbours have contacted Aberdeen City Council on several occasions but that the local authority “doesn’t seem to care”.

He shared correspondence from the local authority, which confirmed that an audit of part of the development was carried out “where a number of road safety issues had been identified”.

The email continued: “These issues were passed to our Road Construction Content Team, who deal with any concerns relating to the construction, ensuring that developers are building roads network fit for purpose and within the current required guidelines.

“The Countesswells Development Limited (CDL) have now gone into administration without completing their obligation of bringing the roads network up to an adoptable standard.

“The Road Construction Consent Team have been in communication with CDL but to date matters remain unresolved.

“Therefore, these roads remain un-adopted and will remain the case until such times as they carry out the necessary works required.

“The local authority cannot and will not carry out any substantial improvements until the developer brings the roads up to an adoptable standard.”

‘No justification for provision of crossing points and traffic calming measures’

The council added the number of inhabited properties gave “no justification” for the provision of crossing points and traffic calming measures.

“However, this could change as and when the development expands,” they concluded.

Mr Mackie completely disagrees with the council, pointing out that there is still a large volume of construction traffic along with buses and many private vehicles.

“There are many children from all areas that walk to school through the development now,” he said.

“The road on Deer Park Drive is probably the busiest and most unsafe area to cross.

“It is beyond a joke now that there are still no traffic calming measures.”

Safety issues at Countesswells Primary School are a ‘cause of real concern’

SNP Westminster leader and MP for Aberdeen South Stephen Flynn has described the safety issues affecting the school as a “cause of real concern”.

He said: “The situation in Countesswells is beyond frustrating for my constituents and it is incredibly unfair that, through no fault of their own, they are still stuck between the council and administrators.

“The safety concerns at the primary school are a cause of real concern, as are the dreadful condition of other roads on the estate, and a deliverable solution needs to be found as quickly as possible.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

FRP Advisory – administrators of CDL – has also been contacted.

The P&J revealed earlier this year that a mystery buyer had emerged for the development.

About 900 homes have been built in the community since construction began in 2015 by a mix of builders including Stewart Milne, Barratt, David Wilson Homes, Kirkwood and Chap Homes.

But the plan is for more than 3,000, meaning two-thirds of the development is still up in the air.