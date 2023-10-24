‘We’re immensely proud’: Trump International takes ‘best golf course in Scotland’ prize

Trump International Golf Links has been named Best Golf Course in Scotland 2023 at the World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi.

The golf course in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, has taken home the award, which celebrates excellence in golf tourism.

It recognises the best golf courses, clubhouses, tour promoters, hotels and golfing destinations in the world, with nominees from 65 nations across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the Middle East.

The trophy was handed to Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International Scotland, who said the company is “immensely proud to receive the coveted award.”

Ms Malone, who was accompanied by director of Golf for Trump International Jonas Hedberg, said: “To achieve this level of recognition for our majestic modern links, which lies in the home of golf and is up against many of the greatest golf courses anywhere in the world, is testament to the amazing team at Trump and the most spectacular dunes in the world.”

The executive vice president added: “2023 marks an exciting new chapter for Trump International Scotland.

“We broke ground on another world-class championship links among the Great Dunes of Scotland and hosted the Legends Tour, PGA Seniors Championship – the world’s oldest seniors’ tournament, this year.”

The success of Trump International Golf Links

Trump International Golf Links opened in 2012 and has become one of the most prestigious golf courses in the world.

In 2023, it was home to the Legends Tour flagship event, which was hailed as the best tournament ever hosted by the tour.

After its success, Trump International Scotland was announced as host venue for the signature event until 2026.

Meanwhile, Trump Turnberry Resort, in Ayrshire, was also crowned as the World’s Best Halfway House at the World Golf Awards.