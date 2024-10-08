Former Score boss Conrad Ritchie running to become Fraserburgh councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Former Score boss Conrad Ritchie running to become Fraserburgh councillor

The former managing director of Score is running under the Reform Party banner in the upcoming by-election.

By Isaac Buchan
Mr Ritchie has switched his allegiances from the Conservative Party to Reform UK. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Mr Ritchie has switched his allegiances from the Conservative Party to Reform UK. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

Conrad Ritchie, the former boss of Score Group, could make the move from the boardroom to the council chambers as he fights to become a Fraserburgh councillor.

Conrad Ritchie, who worked at Score Group for 32 years before leaving in 2020, will contest the seat for Reform UK in an upcoming by-election.

Mr Ritchie was previously the chairman of the Banff and Buchan Conservative Association (BBCA), but stood down amid a racism row – though he “rejected any such inference that he was or had ever been racist or xenophobic”.

The former Score boss says he is "fully on board" with Reform UK's policies and ethics. Image: Jim Irvine
The former Score boss says he is “fully on board” with Reform UK’s policies and ethics. Image: Jim Irvine

The by-election is taking place on Thursday, November 7, following SNP councillor Seamus Logan standing down after he was elected as an MP in July.

Who is Conrad Ritchie?

Conrad Ritchie has been a prominent figure in the north-east, and the oil and gas industry, for decades.

He was managing director of Peterhead-based engineering firm Score, which was founded by his father Charles Ritchie in 1982.

Conrad Ritchie at Crimond Medical and Community Hub. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Conrad Ritchie at Crimond Medical and Community Hub. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Score Group was sold to private equity firm SCF Partners for £120 million in 2020, with Mr Ritchie starting up another valve distribution business in the US three years later.

The Fraserburgh-born businessman is also the chairman of three local charities: The Crimond Community Charitable Trust, Peterhead Prison Museum and Men United.

Sandy Garvock and Conrad Ritchie of Men United outside Peterhead Prison Museum. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Sandy Garvock and Conrad Ritchie of Men United outside Peterhead Prison Museum. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

He also was on the board at Peterhead Football Club for a short time, taking the position after his father’s death, who was also an important figure at the club.

Why did Conrad Ritchie choose Reform UK?

In 2020, the former Score boss became embroiled in a spat with Aberdeen City Council leader Christian Allard, after the then BBCA chairman told him to “go back” to his own country.

Mr Ritchie resigned following the row with Christian Allard. Image: Darrell Benns/ Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Mr Ritchie resigned following the row with Christian Allard. Image: Darrell Benns/ Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

Mr Ritchie “absolutely rejected any such inference” that he was racist or xenophobic, but resigned over the scandal.

Following his switch over to Reform UK, he posted on Facebook saying he was “dropped and unsupported by the Tory unelected elite in Edinburgh”.

The 52-year-old added: “This proved to be a huge turning point in my political beliefs and after careful deliberation I am now fully on board with Reform UK Scotland’s policies and ethics.”

Why is businessman standing for Reform UK?

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Ritchie explained why he opted to run as the Reform UK candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Mr Ritchie says he would "like to help make a change and help others help themselves". Image: Paul Glendell
Mr Ritchie says he would “like to help make a change and help others help themselves”. Image: Paul Glendell

“I have always had an interest in politics and in particular what is happening within the north-east of Scotland ,” he told the P&J.

“Being born in Fraserburgh continuing to live locally and being the chairman of three local charities gives me insight as to what is happening in our area.

“I would like to help make a change and help others help themselves.”

The full list of candidates standing in the Fraserburgh and District by-election are:

Sandy Leslie – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Mike McDonald – Scottish National Party

Conrad Ritchie – Reform UK

Dawn Smith – Scottish Family Party

Iain Sutherland – Scottish Conservatives

More by-election candidates confirmed

Meanwhile, the candidates for the Central Buchan and Mearns wards have also been announced.

Former Tory MSP Peter Chapman is taking on Ian Bailey (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Andrew Curwen (Reform UK), Phil Reynolds (Scottish Family Party), Dean Ward (Independent) and Sarah Wilken (SNP) in Central Buchan.

Isobel Knights (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Claudia Leith (Reform UK), William Linegar (Scottish Greens), Hannah Scott (SNP) and Tracey Smith (Scottish Conservatives) will contest the vacant Mearns seat.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

It's understood the incident did not involve the bus at the scene. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist taken to hospital after falling from bike at Denburn Road
The Newmachar farm shop plans are being considered by Aberdeenshire Council.
Newmachar farm shop plans revealed for old industrial unit
John Willox. Image: DC Thomson.
'Creepy' Ellon pensioner, 79, in court for stalking - again
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after he is caught sending child abuse material to undercover…
Franchise holders Krisztian Schlachta and Bianka Lutteroty with Calum Wright (left) and Phil Adams (right) of Big Manny's. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Big Mannys' story: From bar kitchen to booming franchise - pizza bosses tell…
Councillor Mark Findlater gave the proposal his full support. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire councillor quits Tories with cryptic CS Lewis quote
Union Street "open for business" campaign posters.
Top council official admits Union Street 'open for business' campaign 'hasn't worked'
6
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.
Aberdeen man who sent sex videos to 'decoy' teen girls is placed on sex…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Hotel worker who sexually assaulted girl, 16, avoids jail as it would delay deportation
TGI Friday's due to close at Aberdeen Beach. Image: DC Thomson.
TGI Friday's staff 'relieved' after Aberdeen restaurants saved from closure

Conversation