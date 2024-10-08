Former Score boss Conrad Ritchie running to become Fraserburgh councillor

Conrad Ritchie, the former boss of Score Group, could make the move from the boardroom to the council chambers as he fights to become a Fraserburgh councillor.

Conrad Ritchie, who worked at Score Group for 32 years before leaving in 2020, will contest the seat for Reform UK in an upcoming by-election.

Mr Ritchie was previously the chairman of the Banff and Buchan Conservative Association (BBCA), but stood down amid a racism row – though he “rejected any such inference that he was or had ever been racist or xenophobic”.

The by-election is taking place on Thursday, November 7, following SNP councillor Seamus Logan standing down after he was elected as an MP in July.

Who is Conrad Ritchie?

Conrad Ritchie has been a prominent figure in the north-east, and the oil and gas industry, for decades.

He was managing director of Peterhead-based engineering firm Score, which was founded by his father Charles Ritchie in 1982.

Score Group was sold to private equity firm SCF Partners for £120 million in 2020, with Mr Ritchie starting up another valve distribution business in the US three years later.

The Fraserburgh-born businessman is also the chairman of three local charities: The Crimond Community Charitable Trust, Peterhead Prison Museum and Men United.

He also was on the board at Peterhead Football Club for a short time, taking the position after his father’s death, who was also an important figure at the club.

Why did Conrad Ritchie choose Reform UK?

In 2020, the former Score boss became embroiled in a spat with Aberdeen City Council leader Christian Allard, after the then BBCA chairman told him to “go back” to his own country.

Mr Ritchie “absolutely rejected any such inference” that he was racist or xenophobic, but resigned over the scandal.

Following his switch over to Reform UK, he posted on Facebook saying he was “dropped and unsupported by the Tory unelected elite in Edinburgh”.

The 52-year-old added: “This proved to be a huge turning point in my political beliefs and after careful deliberation I am now fully on board with Reform UK Scotland’s policies and ethics.”

Why is businessman standing for Reform UK?

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Mr Ritchie explained why he opted to run as the Reform UK candidate in the upcoming by-election.

“I have always had an interest in politics and in particular what is happening within the north-east of Scotland ,” he told the P&J.

“Being born in Fraserburgh continuing to live locally and being the chairman of three local charities gives me insight as to what is happening in our area.

“I would like to help make a change and help others help themselves.”

The full list of candidates standing in the Fraserburgh and District by-election are:

Sandy Leslie – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Mike McDonald – Scottish National Party

Conrad Ritchie – Reform UK

Dawn Smith – Scottish Family Party

Iain Sutherland – Scottish Conservatives

More by-election candidates confirmed

Meanwhile, the candidates for the Central Buchan and Mearns wards have also been announced.

Former Tory MSP Peter Chapman is taking on Ian Bailey (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Andrew Curwen (Reform UK), Phil Reynolds (Scottish Family Party), Dean Ward (Independent) and Sarah Wilken (SNP) in Central Buchan.

Isobel Knights (Scottish Liberal Democrats), Claudia Leith (Reform UK), William Linegar (Scottish Greens), Hannah Scott (SNP) and Tracey Smith (Scottish Conservatives) will contest the vacant Mearns seat.

Read more: