Stagecoach slashes Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire bus services following council cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Stagecoach slashes Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire bus services following council cuts

The company has announced changes to 11 services across the region.

By Cameron Roy
Stagecoach has revised its timetable due to budget cuts. Image: DCT Graphics.
Stagecoach has revised its timetable due to budget cuts. Image: DCT Graphics.

Stagecoach has slashed bus services across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire following council cuts.

The firm has announced changes to 11 services which will come into effect on June 12.

They have blamed funding cuts from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council for the shake-up.

In a statement, the organisation said: “Stagecoach has worked closely with Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council to mitigate the impact of losing this funding, protecting key journeys where possible.

“Whilst every effort has been made to ensure communities remain connected, it is not financially sustainable to continue operating these journeys without funding support.”

Stagecoach operates many of its bus services with cash from councils. Image: Darrell Benns

What bus routes have been affected?

The following bus route have been affected:

  • X14 Aberdeen to Kingswells: Revised route and journey times, with additional connections to Kingswells Park & Ride and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
  • 5A and 6A Aberdeen to Westhill: Minor changes including the withdrawal of one return journey to Echt in the morning and evening.
  • 7A Aberdeen to Stonehaven: 7A exiting Stonehaven at 4.38am now replaced with service 7B at 4.37am.
  • 8A and 8C Stonehaven town service: Saturday services removed.
  • 66 Mintlaw to Peterhead: Monday to Friday, 8pm and 8.36pm services removed.
  • 272 Banff to Fraserburgh: Service will no longer operate.
  • 270 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo: Saturday services removed.
  • 61A Ellon to Peterhead: Monday to Friday morning services removed.
  • 74 Fraserburgh to Rosehearty: Saturday evening services after 7pm removed.
  • 81 Peterhead to Boddam: Monday to Friday early morning and late night journey removed.
  • 69 and 69B Fraserburgh to Peterhead: Changes to some journeys, but specifics not given.

These most recent cuts come after 19 services across Aberdeenshire were also cut back in March. 

14 Kingswells service changed to x14

The service changing the most is the 14 between Kingswells and Aberdeen city centre which, will be renamed the X14 with a new route.

Stagecoach say after “careful analysis” of customer journey patterns, the route will be changed to be more direct – going via Lang Stracht and Gallowgate to Broad Street.

Stagecoach slash Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire bus services
The current route of the 14 bus. Image: Stagecoach.

Stagecoach says it has been designed to allow for better access to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at peak times and to provide another option for commuters using Kingswells Park and Ride.

It comes after £195,000 in funding was cut from the 14 Kingswells and the 15a Craigiebuckler/Airyhall to city centre.

In March, elderly people warned they will be left “isolated and lonely” if the bus service is cut.

Stagecoach slash Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire bus services
The Stagecoach Service 201 on Abergeldie Road, Ballater. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Despite the cuts, Stagecoach said they are pleased to announce Sunday services to Braemar on the 201 corridor will be maintained during the summer, while a more “in-depth” review of its future takes place.

Stagecoach has also been under pressure recently following a row due to its refusal to allow rival bus firm FlixBus to station their buses at Aberdeen bus station.

Last month, the company also increased its fares by an average of 12%.

The new timetables can be downloaded on Stagecoach’s website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]