Stagecoach slashes Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire bus services following council cuts

Stagecoach has slashed bus services across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire following council cuts.

The firm has announced changes to 11 services which will come into effect on June 12.

They have blamed funding cuts from Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council for the shake-up.

In a statement, the organisation said: “Stagecoach has worked closely with Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire Council to mitigate the impact of losing this funding, protecting key journeys where possible.

“Whilst every effort has been made to ensure communities remain connected, it is not financially sustainable to continue operating these journeys without funding support.”

What bus routes have been affected?

The following bus route have been affected:

X14 Aberdeen to Kingswells: Revised route and journey times, with additional connections to Kingswells Park & Ride and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Revised route and journey times, with additional connections to Kingswells Park & Ride and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. 5A and 6A Aberdeen to Westhill: Minor changes including the withdrawal of one return journey to Echt in the morning and evening.

Minor changes including the withdrawal of one return journey to Echt in the morning and evening. 7A Aberdeen to Stonehaven: 7A exiting Stonehaven at 4.38am now replaced with service 7B at 4.37am.

7A exiting Stonehaven at 4.38am now replaced with service 7B at 4.37am. 8A and 8C Stonehaven town service: Saturday services removed.

Saturday services removed. 66 Mintlaw to Peterhead: Monday to Friday, 8pm and 8.36pm services removed.

Monday to Friday, 8pm and 8.36pm services removed. 272 Banff to Fraserburgh: Service will no longer operate.

Service will no longer operate. 270 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo: Saturday services removed.

Saturday services removed. 61A Ellon to Peterhead: Monday to Friday morning services removed.

Monday to Friday morning services removed. 74 Fraserburgh to Rosehearty: Saturday evening services after 7pm removed.

Saturday evening services after 7pm removed. 81 Peterhead to Boddam: Monday to Friday early morning and late night journey removed.

Monday to Friday early morning and late night journey removed. 69 and 69B Fraserburgh to Peterhead: Changes to some journeys, but specifics not given.

These most recent cuts come after 19 services across Aberdeenshire were also cut back in March.

14 Kingswells service changed to x14

The service changing the most is the 14 between Kingswells and Aberdeen city centre which, will be renamed the X14 with a new route.

Stagecoach say after “careful analysis” of customer journey patterns, the route will be changed to be more direct – going via Lang Stracht and Gallowgate to Broad Street.

Stagecoach says it has been designed to allow for better access to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary at peak times and to provide another option for commuters using Kingswells Park and Ride.

It comes after £195,000 in funding was cut from the 14 Kingswells and the 15a Craigiebuckler/Airyhall to city centre.

In March, elderly people warned they will be left “isolated and lonely” if the bus service is cut.

Despite the cuts, Stagecoach said they are pleased to announce Sunday services to Braemar on the 201 corridor will be maintained during the summer, while a more “in-depth” review of its future takes place.

Stagecoach has also been under pressure recently following a row due to its refusal to allow rival bus firm FlixBus to station their buses at Aberdeen bus station.

Last month, the company also increased its fares by an average of 12%.

The new timetables can be downloaded on Stagecoach’s website.