‘Buses should not be a luxury’: Fears elderly people will be left ‘isolated and lonely’ if Kingswells bus service is axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Buses should not be a luxury’: Fears elderly people will be left ‘isolated and lonely’ if Kingswells bus service is axed

Concerns were raised after Aberdeen City Council withdrew funding for the village's bus service number 14.

By Denny Andonova
Kingswells bus
Residents fear they will have to walk 30 minutes to Kingswells Park and Ride if Stagecoach's number 14 is axed or reduced. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Residents in Kingswells fear the elderly in their community will be left “isolated and lonely” if the main bus service to Aberdeen is axed or reduced.

The number 14 bus is currently the only one going through the village, with all other services – numbers 5, 6 and 6A – stopping at Kingswells Park and Ride.

While the facility is convenient for some families living nearby, its remote location has proven to be a challenge for those at the far end of the village – 30 minutes away from it.

Up until recently, Stagecoach had been contracted to operate number 14 for Aberdeen City Council. It runs hourly Monday to Friday, and every half an hour at peak times.

But in its latest budget meeting, the council withdrew funding for the service – as well as for 15a Craigiebuckler/Airyhall – city centre bus – to save £195,000.

Kingswells bus 14 route
Image: Stagecoach/Supplied.

In a letter to Kingswells Community Council chairman John Farquharson, Stagecoach’s commercial director Daniel Laird said there will be no changes to bus 14 at this time.

He warned, however, some alterations are possible – and expected – as the new contract is put up for tender this week.

Families now fear they could end up “cut off” from the city, with no way to access essential facilities such as hospitals, dental practices, as well as go to work.

‘I feel Kingswells has been forgotten’

Dawn Ewing, 56, is scared her 88-year-old mother Audrey will be forced to walk nearly 30 minutes in “terrible” winter conditions if she ever needs to get to the city.

For Audrey, the possible removal of the service will be a “scandalous” move that will leave hundreds of elderly people isolated and lonely.

She said: “I use the bus every other day – meeting people for coffee, going to the hospital for appointments – and I need that bus.

“Isolation is awful and that’s exactly what they are trying to do – just cut us off.

“We are isolated the way we are just now because we this is the only bus coming through the village. And if they remove it they will make a bad situation even worse. It’s scandalous.”

Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Janette Taylor, who works in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, echoed her worries and added this could also pose a challenge for health workers as other services don’t stop at the hospital.

The 44-year-old said: “Isolation is one of the main concerns in the community. We’ve all been through lockdown and we know what that’s like.

“But also, it would be a huge thing for the hospital, both for staff and patients. We work hours that would be outwith peak times so how are we supposed to get to work?

“I feel they have forgot our village. We see all the buses going through Countesswells – and that’s great for those who live there – but we need this service as well.

“Our plea is just to keep services running through the day, it is vital for so many vulnerable people. It’s not much to ask for. Buses are not and should not be a luxury.”

When will changes be implemented?

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said they cannot confirm at this time in what shape or form number 14 service will operate in future.

However, she stressed any changes will be advertised in advance.

A spokeswoman from Stagecoach said: “It [the 14 service] is operated under contract to Aberdeen City Council which means they decide the route, timetable and provide funding for its operation.

“We’re working with council officers to understand the way forward for the service and any potential changes will be communicated in due course.”

In the letter to Mr Farquharson, Mr Laird added Stagecoach remain committed to preserving the vital service for the local community.

He wrote: “At this time, Stagecoach has not prepared or submitted any changes to number 14.

“The new contract will resolve in some sort of change. No one is yet in a position to state what the final position would be or the times for any such change.

“As in a competitive tender process, we would commit to mitigate for the continuation of the service.

“In the meantime, I’m sure the council officers and the local board members will be keen to hear about the importance of the service in the community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Deaf Havana - brothers Matty and James Veck-Gilodi played Aberdeen's Lemon Tree. Deaf Havana playing live at the Lemon Tree. Aberdeen. All images: Madz Lenthall
Review: Big noise from band of brothers as Deaf Havana rock the Lemon Tree
Lucy Reed was treated to a spectacular view of the Northern Lights last night. Image: Lucy Reed.
Northern Lights transform the skies above the Highlands and Islands and Grampian
CR0000000 Coronavirus lockdown A quiet Friday afternoon in Aberdeen. Carmelite Street. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken...............23/4/2020
Teenager repeatedly punched boy, 15, as he lay injured on Aberdeen street
Food shortages have increased the price of canned goods. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
Foodbanks and users being 'priced out' of affordable options amidst fresh food shortages
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
Paws for Plastic
Paws on Plastic: Aberdeenshire teacher recognised for mobilising dog owners in tackling coastal pollution
Shetland was featured in the opening scenes of the Wild Isles documentary. Image: Keith Broomfield.
BBC called out after omitting Shetland from Wild Isles logo - despite filming taking…
Lucy Machray is raising money for two charities who have supported her family. Image: Archway
Aberdeenshire teen asks for 16th birthday 10,000ft plunge to raise money for two charities…
Alison Brown died of cancer a few weeks before the fundraiser took place. Image: Caroline Denning.
Aberdeenshire community to come together to remember 'inspiring' cancer campaigner
Aberdeenshire Council's director of education Laurence Findlay. Image: Darrell Benns
Aberdeenshire secondary teaching shortage 'close to crisis point'

Most Read

1
Dyce Academy
Investigation launched into assault near Aberdeen school
2
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
3
Sherry Bruce's family have described her as a "kind and caring" mother and grandmother.
Aberdeen Boys’ Brigade leader stabbed nine times in her living room
4
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
5
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shafeer Rishad was more than three times the drink drive limit when he ploughed into a stationary police car. Picture shows; Police car following A9 crash and drink-driver Shafeer Rishad. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Drink-driving trainee doctor ploughed into police car at scene of A9 crash
6
Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
7
Manager at Rituals, Holly Anderson convinced the high-end retailer to open an Inverness store. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Rituals opens Inverness store after manager convinced retail bosses to open in Highlands
8
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
9
The event was launched at Aberdeen's Duthie Park today. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Sounds of pipes and drums heard in Aberdeen’s Duthie Park ahead of European Pipe…
10
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year

More from Press and Journal

Ness of Brodgar
Orkney councillors to decide how cash should be divided up between local archaeology projects
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley looks for shift in mentality in relegation fight
Caley Thistle loanee Jay Henderson. Image: SNS
Jay Henderson relishing high stakes matches during Caley Thistle's run-in
Aberdeen Cyrenians foodbank has been struggling to keep up with demand (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Jennifer McAughtrie: Open your eyes to the fight for survival happening on your doorstep
Everyone needs a scam-aware handyman (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Stay on the lookout for scammers on all sides
Pictured are from left, Alastair Macphie, chairman of Macphie, Kirsten Buck, chief impact officer at People & Transformational HR, Jessica Murphy, senior account manager at Muckle Media and Natalia McQueen, Coutts Bank. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
The Giant B comes to Marischal Square to highlight ethical businesses in the north-east
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy charges forward. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Gordonians captain Chris McIlroy insists next two games are pivotal in club's pursuit of…
Shelley Murray is still waiting for an insulin pump. Image: Shelley Murray/ Diabetes UK
Highlander with Type 1 diabetes warns of 'postcode lottery' for access to life-changing insulin…
Culter's Danail Dimov celebrates his opener against Hermes. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Junior football: Culter look to move seven points clear at the summit
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Ian Brown Ward: 16 Inverness Millburn Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
It's an 'aye' all round: Inverness councillors approve all 11 bids for community funding

Editor's Picks

Most Commented