‘Buses should not be a luxury’: Fears elderly people will be left ‘isolated and lonely’ if Kingswells bus service is axed

Residents in Kingswells fear the elderly in their community will be left “isolated and lonely” if the main bus service to Aberdeen is axed or reduced.

The number 14 bus is currently the only one going through the village, with all other services – numbers 5, 6 and 6A – stopping at Kingswells Park and Ride.

While the facility is convenient for some families living nearby, its remote location has proven to be a challenge for those at the far end of the village – 30 minutes away from it.

Up until recently, Stagecoach had been contracted to operate number 14 for Aberdeen City Council. It runs hourly Monday to Friday, and every half an hour at peak times.

But in its latest budget meeting, the council withdrew funding for the service – as well as for 15a Craigiebuckler/Airyhall – city centre bus – to save £195,000.

In a letter to Kingswells Community Council chairman John Farquharson, Stagecoach’s commercial director Daniel Laird said there will be no changes to bus 14 at this time.

He warned, however, some alterations are possible – and expected – as the new contract is put up for tender this week.

Families now fear they could end up “cut off” from the city, with no way to access essential facilities such as hospitals, dental practices, as well as go to work.

‘I feel Kingswells has been forgotten’

Dawn Ewing, 56, is scared her 88-year-old mother Audrey will be forced to walk nearly 30 minutes in “terrible” winter conditions if she ever needs to get to the city.

For Audrey, the possible removal of the service will be a “scandalous” move that will leave hundreds of elderly people isolated and lonely.

She said: “I use the bus every other day – meeting people for coffee, going to the hospital for appointments – and I need that bus.

“Isolation is awful and that’s exactly what they are trying to do – just cut us off.

“We are isolated the way we are just now because we this is the only bus coming through the village. And if they remove it they will make a bad situation even worse. It’s scandalous.”

Janette Taylor, who works in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, echoed her worries and added this could also pose a challenge for health workers as other services don’t stop at the hospital.

The 44-year-old said: “Isolation is one of the main concerns in the community. We’ve all been through lockdown and we know what that’s like.

“But also, it would be a huge thing for the hospital, both for staff and patients. We work hours that would be outwith peak times so how are we supposed to get to work?

“I feel they have forgot our village. We see all the buses going through Countesswells – and that’s great for those who live there – but we need this service as well.

“Our plea is just to keep services running through the day, it is vital for so many vulnerable people. It’s not much to ask for. Buses are not and should not be a luxury.”

When will changes be implemented?

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said they cannot confirm at this time in what shape or form number 14 service will operate in future.

However, she stressed any changes will be advertised in advance.

A spokeswoman from Stagecoach said: “It [the 14 service] is operated under contract to Aberdeen City Council which means they decide the route, timetable and provide funding for its operation.

“We’re working with council officers to understand the way forward for the service and any potential changes will be communicated in due course.”

In the letter to Mr Farquharson, Mr Laird added Stagecoach remain committed to preserving the vital service for the local community.

He wrote: “At this time, Stagecoach has not prepared or submitted any changes to number 14.

“The new contract will resolve in some sort of change. No one is yet in a position to state what the final position would be or the times for any such change.

“As in a competitive tender process, we would commit to mitigate for the continuation of the service.

“In the meantime, I’m sure the council officers and the local board members will be keen to hear about the importance of the service in the community.”