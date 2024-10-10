Planning chief made £8m bus gate threat A WHOLE MONTH before speaking to lawyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Planning chief made £8m bus gate threat A WHOLE MONTH before speaking to lawyers

Councillors will meet to - once again - debate the future of the Aberdeen city centre bus gates on Friday.

Councillors will vote on the future of the Aberdeen city centre bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Councillors will vote on the future of the Aberdeen city centre bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Key legal advice being used to justify keeping Aberdeen’s city centre bus gates was not obtained until a month after council bosses first made a £8 million threat.

The Press and Journal can reveal that solicitors did not weigh in on the risk of removing the bus priority measures until July 8.

It comes after councillors were forced to fight for access to the full legal advice, after the local authority’s chief lawyer Alan Thomson tried to keep it under wraps.

On Friday, councillors will meet for a final, final, vote on the future of the bus gates around Market Street, Guild Street and Bridge Street after they were waylaid by tense ecumenical conflict.

It’s the second time a final decision has been postponed.

SNP and Lib Dem councillors running the council revealed their hand though – planning only to end the right-turn ban out of Union Terrace while making the rest of the experimental traffic regulation order (Etro) permanent.

Multi-million-pound Aberdeen bus gate threat made without legal backing

Ahead of Friday’s crunch meeting, Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik – who has backed the business community’s calls for a Common Sense Compromise – has uncovered that the legal advice at the heart of the row was obtained on July 8.

Chief strategic place planning officer David Dunne, left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Chief strategic place planning officer David Dunne, left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But a whole month earlier, planning chief David Dunne had claimed the Scottish Government would be “completely within their rights to request money back”.

Now that we know the council had yet to seek out a legal opinion, Mr Malik is raising questions around the basis for that multi-million-pound threat.

The funding Mr Dunne referred to paid for the South College Street works, backed with, so far, £8m of Transport Scotland funding.

On June 11, Mr Dunne said that bike-friendly project was “intrinsically linked” to the bus gates around Guild Street.

While the South College Street work didn’t enhance bus services, it was argued the work would allow for the bus priority measures around the Union Square bus station.

A letter from the roads quango confirming the South College Street grant also spells out that change, such as removing the bus gates, could open the door to money being clawed back.

The bus gate on Market Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The bus gate on Market Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council finance chief Jonathan Belford claims, with the Scottish Government currently so cash-strapped, the risk is all the higher.

Meanwhile, Mr Dunne has urged for all of the Etro measures to be maintained, for fear of “annoying drivers” with more change.

Labour: Council chiefs ‘took position before legal advice’

But the Labour group leader Mr Malik has demanded the council disregards that – and takes on the changes proposed by traders, business groups and The P&J.

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Our Common Sense Compromise petition has been backed by 12,000 people, as shop owners warn plummeting trade might drive them out of Aberdeen city centre.

It’s as cagey city chiefs tussle with the prospect of the bus priority scheme being challenged in court, illustrated by their reluctance to let councillors see the legal documentation.

Mr Malik told The P&J: “Given we have confirmed the council did not receive legal advice until July 8, I find it astonishing that on June 11 David Dunne informed the transport committee that the council would have to return the £8m, if the bus gates did not remain in place.

“Clearly this indicates that officers of the council had taken a position on this matter, prior to any legal advice being provided.

“And given these circumstances I believe it is imperative that the council adopts the Common Sense proposals put forward by business and The Press and Journal before further decline of the city centre.”

Aberdeen City Council’s press office was approached for comment.

The Common Sense Compromise

In June, business owners, trade groups and The P&J came up with six points which they felt was needed for businesses to survive.

The group’s Common Sense Compromise called on the council to: 

  • Keep the Guild Street bus gates, along with restrictions on Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate
  • Remove the bus gates at the Adelphi and Market Street, allowing access in both directions through Market Street
  • Remove the bus gates on Bridge Street, allowing full access in both directions
  • Remove the right turn ban on Union Terrace
  • Issue a warning rather than a fine to first offenders
  • Use fines to help city centre businesses via transport initiatives

Conversation