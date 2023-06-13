Overgrown St Peter’s Nursery in Aberdeen to go under the hammer after being abandoned for decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overgrown St Peter’s Nursery in Aberdeen to go under the hammer after being abandoned for decades

Auctioning troublesome properties is hoped to save the council time and money, as traditional sales have become "protracted" by planning wrangles.

By Alastair Gossip
St Peter's Nursery on the Spital has been closed for years. It will now be put to auction. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
St Peter's Nursery on the Spital has been closed for years. It will now be put to auction. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The city council is preparing to enter unknown territory by auctioning off an abandoned nursery left empty for decades.

“I’m afraid I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Aberdeen’s property chief Stephen Booth told councillors as they agreed to try their luck auctioning two long-empty properties.

The local authority could lose hundreds of thousands of pounds against in-house valuations.

But it is hoped the auctioneer’s hammer will bring relief for the city council, which has failed to sell unused premises for years.

Aberdeen City Council turns to auction to get rid of problem sites

Councillors have approved a pilot programme in the hope of being rid of some of their more difficult-to-shift assets.

They will first look to dispose of the former St Peter’s Nursery on the Spital and a three-storey house, formerly a care home, in the west end as they test the waters.

The overgrown St Peter's Nursery site is being auctioned off by Aberdeen City Council as part of a new pilot programme. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
The overgrown St Peter's Nursery site is being auctioned off by Aberdeen City Council as part of a new pilot programme. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

By getting rid of them, the city will no longer be responsible for maintenance, inspections, security, utilities and rates.

Going to auction will also take away the prospect of sales being conditional, upon things like planning permission for new uses.

Sales have previously been “protracted over a long period (sometimes years)” while legal missives are agreed.

If dependent on planning wrangles, deals have even fallen through when proposals were denied.

St Peter’s Nursery has been closed for more than 20 years. The local authority has tried to offload it on number of occasions.

Japanese knotweed hindered the sales process in 2010. The buildings “in a poor state of repair” have been under offer twice but is still on the council’s books.

More recently, the overgrown buildings have been listed on the council’s website for two years for offers over £250,000.

Since being listed again in 2021, no offers have been made.

How will the council property auction work?

Reserve prices are expected to range between 60% and 80% of the value assigned to the buildings on the council’s books.

If at the lower end of that scale, the local authority could take a £250,000 hit against the full valuation of the two properties.

The council’s chief landlord Booth was asked if he could predict how the pilot would go, “without a crystal ball”.

“I am afraid I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he admitted.

“It’s certainly a method being used more and more on the market by agents, not just in Aberdeen but across the country.

“It gives certainty, not over price, but over when liabilities can be transferred and when income will be received.

“I am anticipating there will be success in having that absolute certainty and all the resources there are in managing vacant property.”

West end fixer upper to go under the hammer too

All council properties are valued annually by chartered surveyors.

That will be the starting point for the asking price as the buildings go under the hammer.

But Mr Booth said his trained staff would make the most of the auctioneers’ experience to work out what the reserve should be.

The Hollies, the seven-bedroom house in King’s Gate which is also to be auctioned, is still on the market for £375,000.

Fixer upper: The Hollies, a former care home on King's Gate in Aberdeen, is to be auctioned alongside St Peter's Nursery. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Fixer upper: The Hollies, a former care home on King's Gate in Aberdeen, is to be auctioned alongside St Peter's Nursery. Image: Aberdeen City Council

City property bosses have emphasised its development potential for flats.

However the former care home requires “extensive” work to make it habitable.

But having been on the market for a year, no offers have been made.

All the latest planning stories

