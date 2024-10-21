Shed complaint leaves Aberdeen woman’s garden plans in limbo for 10 MONTHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shed complaint leaves Aberdeen woman’s garden plans in limbo for 10 MONTHS

Anna Horne received a letter informing her about the complaint just two days before Christmas and says no further action has been taken since.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Anna Horne is fighting Aberdeen City Council for answers about her garden shed after a complaint was made about it. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Anna Horne is fighting Aberdeen City Council for answers about her garden shed after a complaint was made about it. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen council tenant has been left in limbo for 10 months over her garden shed after a complaint was made about it.

Anna Horne moved in to her property on Ruthrieston Crescent back in 2015.

Since then, she has spent a lot of time and effort trying to transform her garden into a space she can enjoy.

“I’m trying to improve my property because it was a dump when I got it,” she told us.

“If you saw the garden when I first moved in to what it is now, it’s chalk and cheese.”

Anna Horne’s garden – and dog Angus. Image supplied by Anna Horne

But she has now been forced to put her garden improvement project on hold as she has been fighting a 10-month battle with the council over her shed – after a neighbour complained about it.

Anna isn’t even entirely sure what has caused the concern in the first place.

She also wants to put up a fence but doesn’t know where she stands with the local authority.

Complaint arrived as an unwanted Christmas present

Anna contacted Aberdeen City Council at the start of 2023 for permission to build a shed in the garden.

“They said as long as it’s not against the wall of the property, that’s fine,” she explained.

“If you look around, all of my neighbours have their sheds there.”

So, she got the metal shed installed in the summer.

The metal shed in question. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Anna said: “It’s on a proper concrete platform, it’s been built by a professional – it’s not a throw-up job.”

Once the shed was in place, Anna said everything was “fine and hunky dory”.

However, she received a letter from the council just two days before Christmas saying a complaint had been made about it.

This irked Anna, who added: “I had three large storage sheds in the same place against the wall of the house for two and a half years and nothing was said.”

Shed might have to move as ‘someone has a problem with it’

Council chiefs suggested the complaint could have been made if the shed was placed in a communal area.

But Anna checked the land registry that revealed no communal area had been stipulated.

However 10 months on, Anna says she is still no further forward and claims the council has been “very obstructive”.

Anna Horne, pictured at home with her dog Angus. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She reckons she might be told to move her shed into the middle of the garden.

But Anna says there is “not a chance” that will happen.

“When I moved in, I was given permission to put up a greenhouse,” she explained.

“I thought ‘a greenhouse is metal, the shed is metal, is it going to make much difference’?

“I got full written permission but now they are saying I might have to move my shed because someone has a problem with it.”

Aberdeen council tenant ‘compromising all the way’

Council staff visited Anna after the festive break to see the situation for themselves.

But no further action has been taken since.

“I’m still no further forward and they will not give me an answer,” the frustrated tenant said.

Anna Horne in her garden with the shed that has attracted a complaint. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In a bid to resolve the situation, Anna has offered to pay for a path to give her neighbours access to their gardens.

She has also pledged to put down paving that would save them from “dragging” their bins through the garden.

“I’m compromising all the way,” Anna sighed.

But what does Aberdeen City Council have to say about the matter?

A spokesman simply said: “We are dealing directly with the resident.”

Read more

Conversation