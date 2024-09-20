Aberdeen Raac: Retired army veteran on brink of losing family home calls for compassion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Aberdeen Raac: Retired army veteran on brink of losing family home calls for compassion

The former soldier's privately owned Raac-riddled home is to be demolished.

By Lindsay Bruce

An 83-year-old Balnagask homeowner and army veteran, whose house is to be demolished due to Raac, has spoken of his sadness at the prospect of “losing everything”.

Widower Charlie Walker served as a corporal in the Royal Scots Greys, later the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards. After nine years in the forces, completing tours in North Africa, Cyprus, Germany, and Northern Ireland, he returned to Aberdeen.

Former soldier Charlie Walker at his Balnagask home, cradling a photo of his late wife Mary.
Former soldier Charlie Walker at his Balnagask home, cradling a photo of his late wife Mary. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Speaking from the Pentland Crescent ‘hen house’ he and late wife Mary shared for more than 40 years, Charlie says he bought his home from the council under the Right-to-Buy scheme.

“I don’t really have the words to express how I’m feeling,” said dad-of-two Charlie. “I’m just so disappointed that after a lifetime of working, and serving my country, that my final days are being spent worrying about what’s going to happen to me.”

‘Uncertain future is all I think about,” says ex-soldier Charlie

Like hundreds of households in Torry, Charlie was informed late last year that Raac – an aerated form of concrete liable to crumbling – could be present in his ex-local authority home.

Then, at the beginning of 2024, Aberdeen City Council affirmed its belief that Raac was indeed used in the Balnagask ‘hen houses’. As such, Charlie’s was among 504 properties more recently earmarked for demolition due to safety concerns.

But while 366 families residing in local authority-owned housing stock are now in the lengthy process of being rehomed elsewhere, the homeowners of 138 private houses face a much more uncertain future.

ex-Scots Dragoon Guard Charlie Walker.
Organised and efficient, ex-Scots Dragoon Guard Charlie Walker. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s really the only thing I think about these days,” said Charlie. “If I’m honest it’s turned this soldier into a blubbering civilian. It’s no’ like me at all.”

‘Angry and frustrated by it all’

Charlie described the situation as an “agonising limbo”. Aberdeen City Council announced plans in August to “buy back” private homes on a voluntary basis. However, valuations will be based on the current market value of homes with knowledge of Raac, and not, as owners hoped, their pre-Raac worth.

“It’s devastating,” said Charlie, who helped run the old “model lodging house” on East North Street, before a career in social work. “I feel angry about it. I worked hard all my life, and so did my Mary. She was so kind, and spent her life looking after people.

Charlie at his Balnagask home which is soon to be demolished due to Raac.
In the home where he and his wife raised their family, Charlie Walker, and the empty seat where Mary once sat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The house is our estate. It’s what we would have left to our children. What a blow to now be on the brink of losing it all. I’m already sitting here without Mary, and now the house where we raised our son and daughter, that we spent all our earnings on, is going to be taken from us.”

‘We really need someone to help us,’ said 71-year-old Alex

Facing onto a row of privately-owned homes, Charlie’s neighbours are in the same situation.

All mortgage-free, they could be forced to abandon their houses, returning to renting for their retirement.

Aberdeen raac homeowners Bill and Alex Crooks of Balnagask.
Billy and Alex Crooks, concerned that a return to renting is in their future. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Bill and Alex Crooks live two doors down from Charlie. Just last year they spent thousands renovating their bathroom.

“We just feel sick about it,” said retired retail worker Alex, 71, standing in front of her modernised kitchen. “Imagine going back to paying rent at our age, well, we couldn’t.

“I really think somebody needs to step in and help.”

‘Not surprised people are feeling low, we all are’

Aided by the Torry Community Raac Campaign, the Balnagask community – both council tenants and private homeowners – are supporting one another.

Avril Ewen, another neighbour of Charlie’s, fears for the mental health of those waiting for definitive “next steps.”

Balnagask Raac homeowners Mike Ewen, Billy Crooks, Charlie Walker, Meg McGregor, Avril Ewen and Michael Ewen.
Mike Ewen, Billy Crooks, Charlie Walker, Meg McGregor, Avril Ewen and Michael Ewen are all neighbours living in an “agonising limbo” due to the Raac crisis. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Honestly, we are all dropping in on one another. Charlie told me he can get very down at the moment, and I’m not surprised. We all feel like that.

“My husband was about to retire, that can’t happen now. I do worry how this is affecting people like Charlie, home on his own behind closed doors.”

‘I think I deserve compassion,’ added Charlie

For now, great-grandad Charlie is keeping himself busy.

“My daughter comes in to see me a fair bit. But I’m still an army man… I have plenty to keep me busy.

“If I could say one more thing it would just be that I think after everything, after working and serving queen and country, that I’d like proper answers. And some compassion.

“I never thought the end of my life would be in a situation such as this one.”

Aberdeen raac homeowner Charlie Walker.
Charlie Walker of Pentland Crescent, Torry. Iimage: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

On announcing plans to demolish Balnagask homes due to Raac, Aberdeen City councillor Miranda Radley, convener of the Communities, Housing and Public Protection Committee, said: “This is one of the hardest decisions the council has taken. We recognise the impact this will have on residents, many having lived in their home for many years.

“The absolute priority has to be their safety. The welfare of people is what matters most, and we will continue to offer individuals and families one-to-one support while meeting their housing needs as far as possible from existing stock.”

More from News

Countdown is on to find new owner for TGI Friday's in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
TGI Friday's Aberdeen: Cut-off date revealed to find new buyer
The group first performed at MacMoray in 2021. Image: Jasperimage
'We just had to have them back': Vengaboys to make MacMoray festival comeback
Police and firefighters on residential Street in Inverness.
Fire shuts down Inverness street close to primary school
This 21,000gns record-setter is joining Alan Miller's flock at Midmar.
Aberdeenshire farmer pays record price for ram at Lanark
Caption showing front door and inside Harbour Bar.
Inside Lossiemouth's Harbour Bar: Step inside much-loved pub that's been empty for 20 years…
Fairy pools, Isle of Skye.
Euan McColm: Fairy Pools deserve more than a broken road and empty promises
Harvey Christian, Nusrat Jahan and Robert Adaway.
Can you help to find them? Unsolved missing person cases across Grampian and Highlands…
William Mongan admitted mistreating a French Bulldog called Bella. Image: DC Thomson.
Dog-owner banned from keeping animals after French Bulldog found living in filth
Mohamed Al-Fayed at Kincraig House in Invergordon in 2012. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Investigation turned to Highland estate after Mohamed Al-Fayed accused of string of sex assaults
The Whitebridge Hotel surrounded by trees and the blue sky
'Quirky' hotel on banks of Loch Ness put on the market

Conversation